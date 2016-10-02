Caribbean News Now!

News from Venezuela:
Press freedom organisation condemns tough censorship in Venezuela
January 2, 2017MIAMI, Florida -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) has expressed regret that the old year ended with the toughest censorship and restriction of the Venezuelan press following the announcement by the South American country's oldest newspaper, El Impulso, that in 2017...
OAS urges Venezuela government to respect rules of the National Assembly
December 29, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Tuesday urged the Venezuelan government, particularly the executive branch, to respect the National Assembly’s internal regulations to elect its board of directors, which is to take office on...
OAS calls for restoration of civil order in Venezuela
December 20, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Monday called for calm and the reestablishment of civil order in Venezuela amid serious incidents of public unrest in at least 12 states, with reports of demonstrations, disturbances and...
Venezuela foreign minister tries to crash Mercosur meeting
December 16, 2016BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez tried to gatecrash a Mercosur meeting in Buenos Aires on Wedneday. Rodriguez had not been invited to the meeting because Venezuela has been expelled from the regional trade bloc. Nevertheless, she turned up at...
Venezuela government seizes Christmas toys to distribute to poor
December 12, 2016CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuelan authorities have arrested two toy company executives and seized almost four million toys, which they say they will distribute to the poor. Officials accused the company of hoarding toys and hiking prices in the run-up to Christmas, the BBC reported.
Opposition-minded Venezuelans have their say on the legacy of Cuba's Fidel Castro
December 12, 2016CARACAS, Venezuela -- In the era of Castro-inspired homages, debates, farewells and even celebrations that are still going strong in the Americas, Venezuelans have also had their say on the Cuban communist icon's legacy. For Venezuelans, Fidel Castro and his Cuba loom large. To some...
Venezuela reportedly shipping arms to Hezbollah
December 10, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Iran and Syria are not the only nations sending missiles and rockets to Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to a reliable source in Panama, who has been monitoring similar shipments from Venezuela. Iran has been shipping arms, including Shabab 3 missiles, to Venezuela...
Venezuela state oil company seeks compensation in 'staggering' US bribe case
December 7, 2016HOUSTON, USA -- A unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) has asked a US court to order two businessmen to compensate it for carrying out a "staggering" bribery scheme that cost the company $600 million in losses. A motion filed last week...
Venezuela expelled from Mercosur
December 5, 2016BRASÍLIA, Brazil -- South American sub-regional economic bloc Mercosur on Friday expelled Venezuela, effective immediately, for violating the grouping’s democratic principles and trade bylaws. It will now be required to renegotiate its membership if it wishes to rejoin. Mercosur was created as...
Curacao refinery operator in financial crisis
November 23, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- The Venezuelan state oil company PdVSA, operator of the Isla oil refinery in Curacao, is in financial trouble. According to the prime minister of Curacao, Dr Bernhard Whiteman, managers must hand in their cars and there is no money to fund the traditional...
Press freedom organisation holds Venezuela government responsible for closure of newspapers
November 23, 2016MIAMI, Florida -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) on Tuesday declared that the economic strangling in Venezuela and the restrictions in print media obtaining supplies directly violate press freedom principles, and held President Nicolás Maduro's government responsible for...
Trump-Chavez comparisons rock the web, rattle the Venezuelan government
November 9, 2016CARACAS, Venezuela -- Inflammatory speeches, flamboyant personalities, and an omnipresence in citizen and mainstream media that can't be contained. These attributes and many more have compelled netizens to compare US presidential candidate Donald Trump and late Venezuelan...
Commentary: The Iran Doctrine in Latin America: A threat to hemispheric security?
November 3, 2016The United States has intermittently viewed Iran as one of the main threats in the Middle East since the era of the Cold War. Given allegations of Iran’s continued funding of terrorist groups, like Hezbollah, and its allegations of gradually-growing nuclear capabilities, the US fear of the...
Tensions mount in Venezuela
October 31, 2016CARACAS, Venezuela -- Following the Venezuelan government's refusal to hold the recall referendum as requested by the opposition, Venezuelans took to the streets in their thousands in the face of what they see as a dead end in negotiations over the political and economic crisis.
Press association condemns use of legal proceedings against media in Venezuela
October 31, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) on Friday voiced a complaint that Venezuela is one of the countries in the Americas with most legal proceedings against journalists and news media, a mechanism used by the government, officials and state bodies to halt the...
Venezuela court halts probe of missing $11bn at state oil company
October 29, 2016CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela's Supreme Court on Thursday granted an injunction halting a congressional probe that found Rafael Ramirez, the former president of state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), was responsible for corruption and and malfeasance that...
Press freedom organisation condemns harassment of journalist by Venezuelan government
October 29, 2016PARIS, France -- Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the Venezuelan government’s harassment of Globovisión’s well-known TV host Melissa Turibbi. In the latest serious violation of her rights, at a time of great tension for the opposition media, intelligence officers...
Venezuela recall process blocked; opposition cries 'dictatorship!'
October 26, 2016CARACAS, Venezuela -- Throughout 2016, the Venezuelan political agenda has centered on a possible recall referendum against President Nicolás Maduro, a path that in recent days has been blocked -- definitively, it seems -- by the government, which has repeatedly threatened...
Commentary: What is happening in Venezuela?
October 26, 2016Some events occurred on Sunday 23rd 2016 in the National Assembly of Venezuela that we consider important to clarify, as the news issued by major global media corporations (CNN, Fox News, BBC, AP, Reuters, etc.) tend to distort the Venezuelan reality and work primarily...
OAS calls on the region to defend democracy in Venezuela
October 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, on Saturday called on the countries of the region to take "concrete actions to defend democracy in Venezuela" after the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) suspended the...
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region
October 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...
Venezuela to resume export of fruits and vegetables to Curacao
October 24, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- The governor of Falcon State in Venezuela, Stella Lugo, has lifted the decree banning the export of fruits and vegetables from the state that had taken effect on October 1, 2016. The move was announced by Venezuela’s consul general in Curacao and the...
Guyana condemns Venezuela 'assault' at Islamic bloc foreign ministers meeting
October 22, 2016TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- For the first time since it joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 1998, Guyana’s Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge raised at the 43rd OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting last Tuesday, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the century-old territorial...
Auditors examining Venezuela state oil company find $11 billion missing
October 21, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Auditors working on behalf of Venezuela's National Assembly have found that more than $11 billion is missing and unaccounted for at Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), the country's state-owned petroleum agency, and have pointed fingers squarely at the agency's former head.
Five Trinidadians held in Venezuela on terrorism charges set free
October 17, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Five Trinidad and Tobago men who have been detained in Venezuela since 2014 on terrorism charges are being released and sent home on the basis of time served in custody, national security minister Edmund Dillon confirmed on Saturday.
Haiti and Jamaica prepare for category four Hurricane Matthew
October 3, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Preparations were underway in Haiti and Jamaica on Sunday in anticipation of the approach of the powerful category four Hurricane Matthew on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the interim president of Haiti, Jocelerme Privert, accompanied by several ministers and...
Hurricane warning issued for Jamaica and much of Haiti
October 2, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Hurricane Matthew, which remained a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Saturday, is expected to approach Jamaica and southwestern Haiti on Monday, bringing life-threatening rainfall to portions of Haiti. The government of Jamaica...