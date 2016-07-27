Caribbean News Now!

About Us Contact Us

Advertise with us

Reach our daily visitors from around the Caribbean and throughout the world. Click here for rates and placements.

Contribute

Submit news and opinion for publication

Subscribe

Click here to receive our daily regional news headlines by email.

Archives

Click here to browse our extensive archives going back to 2004

Also, for the convenience of our readers and the online community generally, we have reproduced the complete Caribbean Net News archives from 2004 to 2010 here.

Climate Change Watch

The Caribbean is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels brought about by global warming. Read the latest news and information here...

Travel


RSS Feeds


Follow Caribbean News Now on Twitter
Connect with Caribbean News Now on Linkedin
Instagram




Citizenship by Investment

High End Swiss Rolex Watches Here


News from USVI:




US Virgin Islands

Next

As Puerto Rico moves closer to debt restructure, the USVI may need a similar lifeline

December 28, 2016
As Puerto Rico moves closer to debt restructure, the USVI may need a similar lifeline ST THOMAS, USVI -- As Puerto Rico moves closer to restructuring its $70 billion debt after the US federal board overseeing its finances issued a framework to pull the island out of crisis and resumed talks with creditors, another US Caribbean territory, the US Virgin Islands, is grappling with...

USVI governor submits Revenue Enhancement and Economic Recovery Act to legislature

December 19, 2016
USVI governor submits Revenue Enhancement and Economic Recovery Act to legislature ST THOMAS, USVI -- Governor Kenneth Mapp has submitted to the US Virgin Islands Legislature his proposed “Virgin Islands Revenue Enhancement and Economic Recovery Act of 2017”. The Act is structured “to address the financial challenges facing the government and ultimately...

Progress continues toward upgrades and renovations at USVI racetracks

December 17, 2016
Progress continues toward upgrades and renovations at USVI racetracks ST THOMAS, USVI -- US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has been updated on progress toward upgrades and renovations at the Clinton E. Phipps and Randall “Doc” James racetracks on St Thomas and St Croix, respectively. The government of the USVI and Virgin Islands Gaming...

Embattled former USVI senator releases 800-page, cutting-edge etiquette book

December 17, 2016
Embattled former USVI senator releases 800-page, cutting-edge etiquette book ST CROIX, USVI -- Former US Virgin Islands senator and senate liaison to the White House, Wayne James, has just released his highly anticipated etiquette book for men, Manly Manners: Lifestyle & Modern Etiquette for the Young Man of the 21st Century. Published by the iUniverse division...

USVI students celebrate summer reading accomplishments at big celebration

December 3, 2016
USVI students celebrate summer reading accomplishments at big celebration ST CROIX, USVI -- Students who participated in the Eighth Annual Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon at US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp’s Big Celebration held Saturday, November 19, at the St Croix Central High School gymnasium.

Court rules USVI wrongly cut union members pay

November 17, 2016
Court rules USVI wrongly cut union members pay GARDENDALE, USA -- Reversing the US District Court for the Virgin Islands, a three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the government of the US Virgin Islands acted illegally in passing the Virgin Islands Economic Stability Act of 2011 (VIESA) to...

Private company to invest $30 million in USVI horseracing industry

October 29, 2016
Private company to invest $30 million in USVI horseracing industry ST THOMAS, USVI -- The US Virgin Islands will soon be home to two first class horse racetracks thanks to an unprecedented agreement with a private company that will invest more than $30 million in the expansion and modernization of local horse racing facilities. In keeping with...

St Croix electrical system is now entirely powered by lower cost propane

October 29, 2016
St Croix electrical system is now entirely powered by lower cost propane ST CROIX, USVI -- The US Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) has completed the commissioning for two of three generating units on St Croix, and the island district is now completely powered by propane (LPG). WAPA executive director/CEO Julio Rhymer provided the...

Cocaine at seized at San Juan Airport from passenger arriving from USVI

October 6, 2016
Cocaine at seized at San Juan Airport from passenger arriving from USVI SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations Officers on Sunday seized 22 pounds (9.9 Kilograms) of cocaine from a passenger arriving at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan from St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

USVI small business credit initiative helps provide advanced eye healthcare to the Caribbean

October 4, 2016
USVI small business credit initiative helps provide advanced eye healthcare to the Caribbean ST CROIX, USVI -- Plessen Eye is a state-of-the-art ophthalmic ambulatory surgical center run by Dr Jan Tawakol and Dr Tasnim Khan, a husband-and-wife team, on the island of St Croix. Although there was an increasing demand for ophthalmological services in the US Virgin Islands...

USVI to be awarded more than $4.4 million by Treasury Dept to help local small businesses

October 3, 2016
USVI to be awarded more than $4.4 million by Treasury Dept to help local small businesses CHARLOTTE AMALIE, USVI -- To continue assisting small businesses in the US Virgin Islands gain access to private funding through local banks, the USVI Economic Development Authority (USVIEDA) has announced that a request from Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has secured...

Tropical Storm Matthew forms, moves into eastern Caribbean Sea

September 29, 2016
Tropical Storm Matthew forms, moves into eastern Caribbean Sea MIAMI, USA -- As expected, Tropical Storm Matthew formed early Wednesday as the system moved through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean, bringing heavy rains and high winds and forcing the closure of government offices and schools in several islands.

USVI clergy organize to combat gun violence

September 26, 2016
USVI clergy organize to combat gun violence ST CROIX, USVI -- More than 50 members of the US Virgin Islands clergy met last week to create an organized coalition to combat gun violence in the territory. The effort is being led by the Office of the Governor and its faith based programs coordinator Pastor Samuel Carrion.

USVI-BVI celebrate 43rd Friendship Day

September 19, 2016
USVI-BVI celebrate 43rd Friendship Day ST THOMAS, USVI -- US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp welcomed Dr Orlando Smith, the premier of the British Virgin Islands, and the BVI delegation to St Thomas on Saturday for a full day of cultural exchange, marking the 43rd anniversary of the USVI-BVI Friendship Day.

New airlift agreement to increase BVI air access

September 17, 2016
New airlift agreement to increase BVI air access ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The government of the British Virgin Islands has welcomed the agreement between Delta Airlines and Seaborne Airlines to increase air access to the Territory and allow customers to purchase a single ticket for select flights between the US and the Caribbean.

BVI-USVI Friendship Day set for Saturday

September 14, 2016
BVI-USVI Friendship Day set for Saturday ST THOMAS, USVI -- A delegation of government officials and civic leaders from the British Virgin Islands will travel to St Thomas on Saturday to take part in activities celebrating BVI-USVI Friendship Day and the special relationship between the United States and British Virgin Islands.

BVI and USVI conclude successful seventh Inter Virgin Islands Council meeting

September 9, 2016
BVI and USVI conclude successful seventh Inter Virgin Islands Council meeting ST THOMAS, USVI -- The British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands are making progress to strengthen ties in areas of mutual interest following the seventh meeting of the Inter Virgin Islands Council (IVIC) on September 2 in St Thomas. Premier and minister of finance of the British....

Seventh Inter Virgin Island Council meeting set for Friday in St Thomas

September 1, 2016
Seventh Inter Virgin Island Council meeting set for Friday in St Thomas ST THOMAS, USVI -- The US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands and will continue to strengthen ties as the Governor of the USVI, Kenneth Mapp and premier and minister of finance of the BVI, Dr Orlando Smith, convene the seventh meeting of the Inter Virgin Islands Council.

Former USVI senator charged with wire fraud and embezzlement of legislative funds

August 26, 2016
Former USVI senator charged with wire fraud and embezzlement of legislative funds ST THOMAS, USVI -- A former US Virgin Islands senator was arrested on June 29, 2016, in Modena, Italy, and extradited on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the government of the USVI of tens of thousands of dollars while he served as a senator in the territorial legislature.

Tropical storm conditions threaten Leeward Islands and Bahamas

August 25, 2016
Tropical storm conditions threaten Leeward Islands and Bahamas MIAMI, USA -- A strong tropical wave and associated broad area of low pressure was moving westward across the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico towards The Bahamas on Wednesday, bringing tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain. According to the National Hurricane Center...

Tropical wave expected to bring heavy rains, winds to northeastern Caribbean on Wednesday

August 24, 2016
Tropical wave expected to bring heavy rains, winds to northeastern Caribbean on Wednesday MIAMI, USA -- Gusty winds, heavy rains, and possible flash floods and mud slides could occur over the northern Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles on Wednesday as a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized shower and...

Tropical wave approaches Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

August 23, 2016
Tropical wave approaches Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico MIAMI, USA -- A tropical wave located about 750 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Interests in the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. According to the National Hurricane Center...

Delta to expand service from Boston to key Caribbean destinations

August 16, 2016
Delta to expand service from Boston to key Caribbean destinations BOSTON, USA -- Delta Air Lines has announced today the expansion of its service from Boston to some key destinations in the Caribbean. The airline will launch a Saturday nonstop flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and a Saturday nonstop flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Two USVI police officers fatally shot

August 13, 2016
Two USVI police officers fatally shot ST CROIX, USVI -- Two off-duty police officers were found shot to death on a beach in St Croix in the US Virgin Islands on Thursday. The bodies of Officers Lesha Lammy, 30, and Kai Javoi, 28, were found at a beach on the northwest side of the island following a 911 call around 1 pm on Thursday.

Strong tropical wave prompts flash flood warnings

August 1, 2016
Strong tropical wave prompts flash flood warnings MIAMI, USA -- A strong and fast-moving tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea resulted in flash flood warnings being issued for the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico though Monday night. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, as of 2 pm EDT...

Letter: Recent drowning at Coki Beach, St Thomas

July 28, 2016
Letter: Recent drowning at Coki Beach, St Thomas My family and I recently visited St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, for a wedding. On June 20, 2016, at approximately 1400 hours we were visiting Coki Beach. As we were resting on the sand we noticed a swimmer, about 50 yards out. We initially thought the man was playing. He then appeared...

USVI reports nine new zika cases

July 27, 2016
USVI reports nine new zika cases ST THOMAS, USVI -- The US Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Health (DOH) has reported nine new cases of zika in the territory. According to the weekly surveillance report, the total number of confirmed positive cases in the territory is now 65 -- 19 cases on St Croix, 45 cases on St Thomas, and...

Next

 



Other Headlines:



Regional Sports:

Opinion

Letters

Japanese used cars for sale - CardealPage