Caribbean News Now!

News from USVI:
As Puerto Rico moves closer to debt restructure, the USVI may need a similar lifeline
December 28, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- As Puerto Rico moves closer to restructuring its $70 billion debt after the US federal board overseeing its finances issued a framework to pull the island out of crisis and resumed talks with creditors, another US Caribbean territory, the US Virgin Islands, is grappling with...
USVI governor submits Revenue Enhancement and Economic Recovery Act to legislature
December 19, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- Governor Kenneth Mapp has submitted to the US Virgin Islands Legislature his proposed “Virgin Islands Revenue Enhancement and Economic Recovery Act of 2017”. The Act is structured “to address the financial challenges facing the government and ultimately...
Progress continues toward upgrades and renovations at USVI racetracks
December 17, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has been updated on progress toward upgrades and renovations at the Clinton E. Phipps and Randall “Doc” James racetracks on St Thomas and St Croix, respectively. The government of the USVI and Virgin Islands Gaming...
Embattled former USVI senator releases 800-page, cutting-edge etiquette book
December 17, 2016ST CROIX, USVI -- Former US Virgin Islands senator and senate liaison to the White House, Wayne James, has just released his highly anticipated etiquette book for men, Manly Manners: Lifestyle & Modern Etiquette for the Young Man of the 21st Century. Published by the iUniverse division...
USVI students celebrate summer reading accomplishments at big celebration
December 3, 2016ST CROIX, USVI -- Students who participated in the Eighth Annual Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon at US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp’s Big Celebration held Saturday, November 19, at the St Croix Central High School gymnasium.
Court rules USVI wrongly cut union members pay
November 17, 2016GARDENDALE, USA -- Reversing the US District Court for the Virgin Islands, a three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the government of the US Virgin Islands acted illegally in passing the Virgin Islands Economic Stability Act of 2011 (VIESA) to...
Private company to invest $30 million in USVI horseracing industry
October 29, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- The US Virgin Islands will soon be home to two first class horse racetracks thanks to an unprecedented agreement with a private company that will invest more than $30 million in the expansion and modernization of local horse racing facilities. In keeping with...
St Croix electrical system is now entirely powered by lower cost propane
October 29, 2016ST CROIX, USVI -- The US Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) has completed the commissioning for two of three generating units on St Croix, and the island district is now completely powered by propane (LPG). WAPA executive director/CEO Julio Rhymer provided the...
Cocaine at seized at San Juan Airport from passenger arriving from USVI
October 6, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations Officers on Sunday seized 22 pounds (9.9 Kilograms) of cocaine from a passenger arriving at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan from St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.
USVI small business credit initiative helps provide advanced eye healthcare to the Caribbean
October 4, 2016ST CROIX, USVI -- Plessen Eye is a state-of-the-art ophthalmic ambulatory surgical center run by Dr Jan Tawakol and Dr Tasnim Khan, a husband-and-wife team, on the island of St Croix. Although there was an increasing demand for ophthalmological services in the US Virgin Islands...
USVI to be awarded more than $4.4 million by Treasury Dept to help local small businesses
October 3, 2016CHARLOTTE AMALIE, USVI -- To continue assisting small businesses in the US Virgin Islands gain access to private funding through local banks, the USVI Economic Development Authority (USVIEDA) has announced that a request from Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has secured...
Tropical Storm Matthew forms, moves into eastern Caribbean Sea
September 29, 2016MIAMI, USA -- As expected, Tropical Storm Matthew formed early Wednesday as the system moved through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean, bringing heavy rains and high winds and forcing the closure of government offices and schools in several islands.
USVI clergy organize to combat gun violence
September 26, 2016ST CROIX, USVI -- More than 50 members of the US Virgin Islands clergy met last week to create an organized coalition to combat gun violence in the territory. The effort is being led by the Office of the Governor and its faith based programs coordinator Pastor Samuel Carrion.
USVI-BVI celebrate 43rd Friendship Day
September 19, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp welcomed Dr Orlando Smith, the premier of the British Virgin Islands, and the BVI delegation to St Thomas on Saturday for a full day of cultural exchange, marking the 43rd anniversary of the USVI-BVI Friendship Day.
New airlift agreement to increase BVI air access
September 17, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The government of the British Virgin Islands has welcomed the agreement between Delta Airlines and Seaborne Airlines to increase air access to the Territory and allow customers to purchase a single ticket for select flights between the US and the Caribbean.
BVI-USVI Friendship Day set for Saturday
September 14, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- A delegation of government officials and civic leaders from the British Virgin Islands will travel to St Thomas on Saturday to take part in activities celebrating BVI-USVI Friendship Day and the special relationship between the United States and British Virgin Islands.
BVI and USVI conclude successful seventh Inter Virgin Islands Council meeting
September 9, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- The British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands are making progress to strengthen ties in areas of mutual interest following the seventh meeting of the Inter Virgin Islands Council (IVIC) on September 2 in St Thomas. Premier and minister of finance of the British....
Seventh Inter Virgin Island Council meeting set for Friday in St Thomas
September 1, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- The US Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands and will continue to strengthen ties as the Governor of the USVI, Kenneth Mapp and premier and minister of finance of the BVI, Dr Orlando Smith, convene the seventh meeting of the Inter Virgin Islands Council.
Former USVI senator charged with wire fraud and embezzlement of legislative funds
August 26, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- A former US Virgin Islands senator was arrested on June 29, 2016, in Modena, Italy, and extradited on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the government of the USVI of tens of thousands of dollars while he served as a senator in the territorial legislature.
Tropical storm conditions threaten Leeward Islands and Bahamas
August 25, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A strong tropical wave and associated broad area of low pressure was moving westward across the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico towards The Bahamas on Wednesday, bringing tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain. According to the National Hurricane Center...
Tropical wave expected to bring heavy rains, winds to northeastern Caribbean on Wednesday
August 24, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Gusty winds, heavy rains, and possible flash floods and mud slides could occur over the northern Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles on Wednesday as a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized shower and...
Tropical wave approaches Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico
August 23, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A tropical wave located about 750 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Interests in the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. According to the National Hurricane Center...
Delta to expand service from Boston to key Caribbean destinations
August 16, 2016BOSTON, USA -- Delta Air Lines has announced today the expansion of its service from Boston to some key destinations in the Caribbean. The airline will launch a Saturday nonstop flight to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and a Saturday nonstop flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Two USVI police officers fatally shot
August 13, 2016ST CROIX, USVI -- Two off-duty police officers were found shot to death on a beach in St Croix in the US Virgin Islands on Thursday. The bodies of Officers Lesha Lammy, 30, and Kai Javoi, 28, were found at a beach on the northwest side of the island following a 911 call around 1 pm on Thursday.
Strong tropical wave prompts flash flood warnings
August 1, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A strong and fast-moving tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea resulted in flash flood warnings being issued for the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico though Monday night. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, as of 2 pm EDT...
Letter: Recent drowning at Coki Beach, St Thomas
July 28, 2016My family and I recently visited St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, for a wedding. On June 20, 2016, at approximately 1400 hours we were visiting Coki Beach. As we were resting on the sand we noticed a swimmer, about 50 yards out. We initially thought the man was playing. He then appeared...
USVI reports nine new zika cases
July 27, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- The US Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Health (DOH) has reported nine new cases of zika in the territory. According to the weekly surveillance report, the total number of confirmed positive cases in the territory is now 65 -- 19 cases on St Croix, 45 cases on St Thomas, and...