Caribbean News Now!

News from St Vincent:
Letter: St Vincent's cruise ship numbers are much lower than we think
January 4, 2017From any perspective, our mainland (St Vincent Island -- SVI) tourism industry is in deep trouble on the eve of the completion of Argyle International Airport (AIA). Visitor levels over the past 15 years have shrunk (see essay numbers 3, 27, and 27 below); the number arriving guests of different...
Letter: A tribute to PS Gregory Grimes' untimely death and the Bermuda Police Service
January 2, 2017In April of 2004, when I went to Bermuda to become a part of the Bermuda Police Service, I went to that island not knowing what to expect and I did not know anyone. Back in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the land of my birth, I was a political upstart, even in my capacity as a police officer...
Several CARICOM countries failing to honour skills certificates
December 19, 2016GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- For those who had thought that any Guyanese citizen with an officially issued Caribbean Community (CARICOM) skills certificate can just roll into any CARICOM country and seek employment after showing the document to authorities will certainly have to think again.
Fishery sector sanitary controls training held in St Vincent and the Grenadines
December 19, 2016KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CRFM) -- A two-week training programme covering “Food safety in the fishery sector” and “Fishery products laboratory testing” was delivered to 30 inspector and laboratory analysts from 15 CARIFORUM countries during the period 28 November to 9 December.
Letter: Blacks beg to be enslaved by 'Massa'
December 19, 2016The chain gangs working on the road sides clearing the vegetation and debris standing out in the hot sun every December trying to get a crust for Christmas, something for their children. Chains you ask? What chains? The mental chains that cause ignorant people to worship the very party...
Letter: Vincitroll's PhD degree in stupidity!
December 17, 2016The good doctor Vincitroll has really been showing his mastery of the science of absurdity with his response to my letter entitled, “SVG's Aspirational International Airport (AIA)”. So the new airport in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is going to start up with LIAT ATR turboprop planes and...
Letter: Why Bequia is a gem of the Antilles
December 15, 2016There is no better way to show that the completion and operation of Argyle International Airport (AIA) will do little to boost holiday visits to the mainland than to compare its current tourism numbers to those of Bequia, the first shining gem in our necklace of enchanting Grenadines islands.
Letter: A sign that says most of it
December 10, 2016The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital sign is many signs at once. One, it is a dirge. At least, it looks like how a lament for the dead sounds. It is a recitation that the ministry of health and the hospital administration do not give a damn. That’s two. Three, it is a harbinger of the quality of medical...
Caribbean islands recover from devastating rains
December 9, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- A tropical disturbance, caused by a trough of low pressure, provoked severe weather conditions in several Central-Eastern Caribbean islands recently. Thundershowers and torrential rainfall began on November 28, 2016, and continued well into the end of the month.
Commentary: How should we deal with communist Castro?
December 7, 2016There is something very “Machu Picchian” (in the contemporary sense of the term) about the death of colonialism in SVG. It has been a quarter century and more since the dawn of October 79, yet many of its useless relics remain on the mountain tops of Vincentian mentality, ruins adored and...
Letter: Dear Comrade Fidel was no friend of world peace
December 7, 2016“You, my dear comrade, embodied humanity’s struggle for a free, dignified life; a life free from exploitation, a life full of love” (The Vincentian newspaper, Friday, December 2, 2016). This is the first sentence of a staff commentary titled “Dear Fidel" in the oldest weekly in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Letter: Questions on the Dragon deal
December 7, 2016After all the dancing and the prancing in Caracas, we still know precious little about the gas agreement that was signed by Prime Minister Rowley and President Maduro on Monday. What do we know? At the post-Cabinet news conference on Thursday, Rowley said that he was going to “sign...
Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities
December 6, 2016LONDON, England -- Governments could be hit by huge unexpected pay-outs if steps are not taken to manage hidden liabilities in unfunded pensions, loan guarantees, disaster relief and other contingencies. This is the stark warning in a recent Commonwealth report, offering countries...
Letter: Are SVG government ministers becoming rich from road construction and repairs?
December 6, 2016Recently, I was exposed to some very interesting information that made me say, “What the hell.” As a result I took the opportunity to conduct more in-depth research for myself on the science of road construction. With my newly accumulated knowledge on the science of road construction...
Letter: SVG's Aspirational International Airport (AIA)
December 5, 2016Just over two months ago, I had to get to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to pay my last respects to my grandma who passed away several weeks short of her 95th birthday. As arrangements were being made to fly back to SVG, I remember Vincitroll’s claim that the Argyle International...
UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding
December 3, 2016LONDON, England -- Just weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary general, to answer allegations of profligate spending, a new UK government report has warned that the Commonwealth Secretariat...
Rainy week in Eastern Caribbean causes property, infrastructure damage
December 3, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CEDEMA), through its national disaster coordinators on the ground, has provided this summary of conditions in affected member states during this week’s tropical disturbance, which brought heavy...
Letter: Mount Coke or a mountain of cocaine? Ask Ralph
December 3, 2016Mount Coke, as most Vincentians know, is on the hill adjacent to Argyle, with its lovely little church, now short of a few worshippers after the government pulled their houses down and stole their land to build the airport. I wrote a series of articles regarding smuggling cocaine through...
Commentary: Comic view in St Vincent and the Grenadines: Come get your laughs on!
December 2, 2016Politics in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is no laughing matter! However, if you are a Vincentian living at home or one who delves into the hot-button issues of political events in SVG and witnessing the frequent atrocious and cringe-worthy political moments, which border on absurdity...
Letter: Debunking 'Fidel Castro's mark on the world'
December 2, 2016The obsequious op-ed by R. T. Luke V. Browne, a ruling Unity Labour Party senator in the St Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) government, lionizing the dictatorial rule of Fidel Castro cannot go unanswered. No one can deny that the corrupt, undemocratic, and repressive...
Torrential rains hit the Caribbean
December 1, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Torrential rains and flooding hit several Caribbean islands this week, bringing some relief to a drought in the region so severe that Suriname is considering exporting its water to hard-hit islands by towing it in giant bags made from PVC-coated fabric.
Commentary: It is not 'where do we go from here' but 'what do we do from here'
December 1, 2016Our Garifuna people were forcefully removed from their homeland in 1796 to Roatan in the Bay Islands, now a part of Honduras, where they arrived on April 12, 1797. The living conditions on this island were not satisfactory to them, which led to the voluntary migration of our people to Belize.
Commentary: Grenada stands tall!
December 1, 2016From my first day of representing St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) at international meetings, I was terribly disappointed at the performance of the entire English-speaking Caribbean! Some of what I have observed and which continues is so dastardly that I will not recall them here.
Commentary: Fidel Castro's mark on the world
November 30, 2016My first public undertaking as a young graduate of the University of the West Indies was a lecture series in 2008 that began with a presentation on Fidel Castro. By then, Fidel had already relinquished leadership in Cuba and was firmly established as the most iconic revolutionary leader.
St Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora mapping project launched in the UK
November 29, 2016LONDON, England -- The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) through the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU) is conducting a Diaspora mapping exercise funded by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) through the IOM Development Fund.
Letter: Why St Vincent Island has so few tourists
November 26, 2016The 20,000 stay-over tourists who visited St Vincent Island (SVI) in 2015 (see essay number 33 below) accounted for 0.07 percent of the total of nearly 29 million foreign holidayers who visited the Caribbean last year. This works out to one Vincentian tourist for every 14,350 Caribbean tourists.
Commentary: Ottley Hall Shipyard - a symptom of labour market problems
November 24, 2016The current problem at the Ottley Hall Shipyard in St Vincent and the Grenadines appears to be a situation wherein the management of the company needs to be held accountable to its employees by a strong, impartial government agency. In the absence of a ministry of labour to...