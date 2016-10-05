Caribbean News Now!

News from Suriname:
Suriname palm-oil industry may rise again after setbacks
December 23, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- An agreement signed in 2004 between the government of Suriname and a Chinese company, China Zhong Heng Tai Investment (CZHT), to rehabilitate Suriname’s palm-oil sector, which was renegotiated in 2011, may finally become a reality after the...
Suriname signs US$30 million trade finance agreement with Islamic Bank
December 20, 2016JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Gillmore Hoefdraad, minister of finance of Suriname, made a special visit last week to Saudi Arabia where he signed a US$30 million syndicated murabaha (non-interest-bearing) term sheet for supporting Suriname’s economic development through financing strategic imports.
Suriname foreign minister concludes Indonesia visit
December 14, 2016BALI, Indonesia -- Ahead of the Bali Democracy Forum, which took place on December 8 to 9, the foreign minister of Suriname, Niermala Badrising, on her first visit to Indonesia, held a bilateral meeting with her Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi. During the meeting, the two ministers...
Largest global HIV program established for key populations in Eastern and Southern Caribbean
December 13, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- A new project, the first and largest of its kind, is working to reduce the spread of HIV and improve health care for key populations most at risk of and already living with HIV in select Caribbean countries. The LINKAGES Project (Linkages across the Continuum...
CDB approves US$65 million for electricity systems upgrade in Suriname
December 10, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a loan of US$65 million to the government of Suriname. The financing will upgrade and expand sections of the country’s transmission, sub-transmission and distribution networks.
Suriname drug trafficker sentenced to eleven years in US prison
December 8, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- A Surinamese man convicted of acting as the "right-hand man" to the son of the country's president as part of a scheme to send large amounts of cocaine to the United States was sentenced on Tuesday to 11-1/4 years in a US prison. Edmund Muntslag, who was arrested after...
Suriname identified as one of world's top two sources of fresh water
December 2, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Alliance Partners of Monaco, which is moving to tap the lucrative drinking water business, has identified Suriname and Finland as the world’s top two sources of high quality drinking water during a press conference this week in Finland. However, the company...
Arriving passenger from Suriname arrested at JFK carrying cocaine in suitcase
November 30, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- An arriving passenger from Suriname had more than clothes in his suitcase when encountered by US Customs and Border Protection Officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. On Sunday, CBP officers stopped Dhroepchand Badal, who arrived on...
Suriname develops novel means to export water to fight Caribbean drought
November 25, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- This week, a boat will tow a giant bag made from PVC-coated fabric with enough water to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool from Suriname to drought-stricken Barbados and Curacao. It will be a test run for a technology Auke Piek, a 44-year-old Dutch engineer...
Suriname economy in deep recession, says IMF
November 21, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- The economic outlook for Suriname remains challenging, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said at the conclusion of its regular 2016 Article IV consultation. For 2016, a GDP contraction of 9 percent is projected, following a 2.7 percent contraction in 2015.
IDB engages Caribbean youth on creating vibrant economies, climate change and other issues
November 21, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Since the appointment last April of Therese Turner-Jones as general manager of the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Caribbean country department, there has been increased academic and social engagement with the youth across the region.
Caribbean countries receive US$8 million to reduce health risks from toxic chemicals
November 7, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Eight Caribbean territories are to receive financial assistance totaling US$8 million to combat exposure to toxic chemicals found in household cleaning products, processed foods and even clothing that can severely damage a person’s health.
Suriname foreign minister addresses Korea-Caribbean forum in Seoul
November 2, 2016SEOUL , Korea -- The foreign minister of Suriname, Niermala Badrising, who was the keynote speaker at the sixth high-level forum of the Korea-Caribbean Partnership in Seoul on October 26, held under the theme “Climate Change and Food Security”, told the gathering that climate change...
COTED urges Trinidad to resolve legal issues preventing duck imports from Suriname
October 31, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- A trade dispute preventing Surinamese duck meat from entering the market in Trinidad and Tobago could be resolved as soon as the Trinidad government amends its Animal Act, a Trinidad official told the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic...
Suriname-based Fly Allways faces uncertain future
October 28, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Start up Suriname-based airline, Fly Allways, following years of setback towards certification to fly, apparently now faces dark skies ahead. With creditors awaiting payments, poor payloads, and one of its two Fokker 70 aircraft being used as a source of spare...
Suriname offers many opportunities for trade and investments, foreign minister tells OIC meeting
October 25, 2016TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- The foreign minister of Suriname, Niermala Badrising, told a gathering of the 43rd Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting last Tuesday in Uzbekistan that her country “offers many opportunities for trade and investments”, and called...
MacDonald reappointed as Suriname's ambassador to the UN
October 24, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- President Desi Bouterse has reappointment career diplomat Henry MacDonald for the second time as Suriname’s ambassador to the United Nations and, on Friday, MacDonald presented his credentials to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. MacDonald is the...
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region
October 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...
Phone call made by fugitive drug trafficker's wife gave up his location in Suriname
October 20, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- A phone call that was said to be made from Suriname by fugitive drug trafficker Barry Dataram’s common law wife to someone believed to be his aunt in Guyana on Sunday, 9 October 2016, was more than the crack that US cyber intelligence had needed...
Suriname's foreign minister to push economic diplomacy in Uzbekistan
October 15, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- The foreign minister of Suriname, Niermala Badrising, will attend the 43rd Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting, which will take place on October 18-19 in Tashkent under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan.
Fugitive Guyanese drug kingpin caught in Suriname
October 15, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Self-confessed Guyanese drug lord Barry Dataram was caught on Friday afternoon by police in neighbouring Suriname. Acting on a tip, a police squad raided a home in Latour, south of the capital Paramaribo, where the fugitive was hiding. Together with Dataram...
Suriname government's tourism plan lacks vision, say critics
October 14, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- With the Suriname government’s embrace of tourism as part of its plan to diversify its commodity-dependent economy, which is vulnerable to price fluctuations – one of the main causes of the country’s current economic recession of Suriname – the government...
IMF praises Eastern Caribbean for tackling correspondent banking issues
October 10, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- As the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrapped up its annual meeting in Washington, DC, this weekend, managing director Christine Lagarde praised the Eastern Caribbean on its effort to address problems related to the withdrawal of correspondent banks.
United States dedicates new embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname
October 7, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Under Secretary for Management Patrick F. Kennedy, US Ambassador Edwin R. Nolan, and the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Principal Deputy Director William Moser, alongside local officials, dedicated the new US embassy in Paramaribo.
Islamic Bank approves additional US$10 million for Suriname health sector
October 6, 2016JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Last week, on September 28, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) approved additional funding of US$10 million for the supplementary financing for the health systems strengthening project in Suriname.
Researchers trace Suriname rice back to Africa, suggesting new link with slave trade
October 6, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- A team of researchers has traced a type of rice grown in the South American country of Suriname to a similar type found in the fields of Ivory Coast, revealing additional linkages between “New World” and “Old World” crops that likely resulted from the slave trade.
OIC offers to finance bridge between Guyana and Suriname to promote regional integration
October 5, 2016PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Following the visit of the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Iyad Ameen Madani, and his delegation to both Suriname and Guyana last week, the ministry of foreign affairs of Suriname has reported that the OIC is willing to...