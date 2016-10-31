Caribbean News Now!

News from St Kitts-Nevis:
St Kitts-Nevis citizenship programme invites applicants to play a part in life, culture and economy
January 3, 2017BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CIU) -- Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, in his New Year’s address to the nation, talked about 2017 as a year of growth and resilience, themes that sit well with the way in which the St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment programme is shaping up. Since the appointment of...
Former minister calls on St Kitts-Nevis government to name diplomatic passport holders
December 29, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- Former minister Dwyer Astaphan has called on the current government to clarify the number of people holding St Kitts and Nevis diplomatic passports. Astaphan, speaking on WINN FM’s Voices programme on Wednesday, also reiterated calls for proper...
Commentary: Big thanks to our 2016 sponsors!
December 29, 2016As 2016 comes to an end, and we get ready to explode off the 2017 starting block, I glance back over my shoulder to take a quick look to recognize and applaud the assistance of corporate and domestic citizens alike who have partnered with Motiv-8 For Change International to engage...
Former St Kitts-Nevis PM taken to task over motion of no confidence
December 20, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- Former St Kitts and Nevis prime minister, Denzil Douglas, has been taken to task over his call for an opposition motion of no confidence in the speaker of parliament to be given priority. Dwyer Astaphan, a former government minister, recalled that...
CDB finances street lighting project in St Kitts-Nevis
December 16, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados --- The board of directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a US$5.79 million street lighting retrofitting project for St Kitts and Nevis. The intervention is expected to decrease greenhouse gas emissions from street lighting by 53 percent per year.
Audit reveals 'vast unexplained expenditure' by St Kitts-Nevis sugar industry fund
December 15, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts -- Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris reported to the St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly on Tuesday that an audit by global accounting firm Ernst & Young of the operations of the St Kitts-Nevis Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF) had revealed vast...
Letter: Moving beyond tragedy
December 12, 2016Many years ago, my parents shared with me their thoughts on one of the greatest tragedies in our Federation's history; the sinking of the MV Christena. On Saturday August 1, 1970, the MV Christena made its fateful journey across the Narrows; the strait that separates the islands of...
St Kitts-Nevis government to create growth and resilience fund
December 9, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts -- St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris announced in the National Assembly on Wednesday that his government has decided to create a growth and resilience fund as one of the fiscal policies it will implement in 2017. Harris, who is also the...
Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities
December 6, 2016LONDON, England -- Governments could be hit by huge unexpected pay-outs if steps are not taken to manage hidden liabilities in unfunded pensions, loan guarantees, disaster relief and other contingencies. This is the stark warning in a recent Commonwealth report, offering countries...
UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding
December 3, 2016LONDON, England -- Just weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary general, to answer allegations of profligate spending, a new UK government report has warned that the Commonwealth Secretariat...
Economic benefits of new St Kitts hotel to be felt for generations, says developer
December 3, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts (SKNIS) -- Hotel developments such as the Park Hyatt St Kitts- Christophe Harbour provide sustainable, long-term economic benefits to the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis for generations, says Mohammed Asaria, vice chairman of Range Developments.
Nevis premier presents $236.3 million tax-free budget
December 2, 2016CHARLESTOWN, Nevis (NIA) -- Premier of Nevis and minister of finance, Vance Amory, presented the Nevis Island Administration’s $236.3 million tax-free budget, when he delivered the 2017 Budget Address in just over two hours, at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on Wednesday.
St Kitts-Nevis citizenship programme changes designed to attract investors of good character
December 1, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts (SKNIS) -- Owing to the challenges faced by the St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment (CBI) programme, there was a need to reengineer, reorganize and recalibrate the programme, thus allowing it to attract investors of good character to make a substantial...
Prince Harry arrives in St Kitts-Nevis amid claims of disrespect by PM
November 24, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts -- Prince Harry, officially Prince Henry of Wales, received a warm welcome to the federation of St Kitts and Nevis when he disembarked from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight at Port Zante, Basseterre, on Wednesday. However, chairman of the opposition Labour Party...
Prince Harry begins whirlwind royal tour of Caribbean
November 22, 2016ST JOHN’S, Antigua (SKNIS) -- Prince Henry (Harry) of Wales touched down to a red carpet welcome on Sunday, November 20, at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua aboard a British Airways commercial flight as he began his 15-day royal visit of several Caribbean countries...
OECS and Brazil agree to promote more trade and investment
November 19, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- The November 14-17 Brazilian-OECS Business and Parliamentary Mission to Saint Lucia and the OECS has ended with several projects identified for follow-up by business interests in Brazil and Saint Lucia – and the rest of the OECS. While there, the Brazilian businesses...
LIAT cancels Nevis service
November 19, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- It would probably be a fair assessment to suggest that Nevis is being seen by LIAT as one of the airline’s non-profitable destinations, resulting in a cancellation of its service to the island. WINN FM asked Greg Phillip, the chief executive officer of the Nevis...
Building bridges for better Caribbean business in Trump era
November 11, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- The Caribbean and Latin America are lapping-up the results of the most controversial US presidential election ever, which served-up what the world had been told was the most tasteless or distasteful candidate as the one Americans liked most. But long before his surprise...
Trinidad woman arrested in drug bust in St Kitts
November 11, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- A joint law enforcement operation in St Kitts netted one kilo of cocaine on Tuesday. The person arrested for the bust is reportedly a female native of Trinidad, who recently arrived in the Federation for a few days. The bust reportedly took place...
Eastern Caribbean Institute of Tourism works to develop yachting sector
November 11, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- Many territories in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have intensified efforts to develop their maritime sector, given the enormous economic potential of the expanding luxury yachting sector. At the regional level, the OECS Commission has..
Caribbean reacts to Donald Trump election victory
November 10, 2016MIAMI, USA -- His campaign was vitriolic, sometimes acrimonious. He was labeled a racist, a bigot, anti-Mexican, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim. Despite this, Republican candidate Donald Trump was on Tuesday elected the 45th president of the United States, defying the polls and popular media hype..
Design Caribbean to pop-up in London
November 9, 2016LONDON, England -- Design Caribbean will be popping up in Camden Market, one of London’s most sought-after shopping areas for those looking for an eclectic mix of unique gifts and hand-crafted products, from November 24-28, 2016. The Design Caribbean Pop-Up Shop will be...
Passengers condemn LIAT flight delays and disruptions
November 8, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- From all reports they enjoyed Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival and the independence celebrations generally, and were eager to get back to their diasporan base. In Isabella Isaac’s case, home was Atlanta, Georgia, and the first leg of the...
Caribbean countries receive US$8 million to reduce health risks from toxic chemicals
November 7, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Eight Caribbean territories are to receive financial assistance totaling US$8 million to combat exposure to toxic chemicals found in household cleaning products, processed foods and even clothing that can severely damage a person’s health.
IICA holds workshop on food labelling for agro-processors in St Kitts-Nevis
November 4, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts -- Small-scale agro-processors in St Kitts and Nevis are now better positioned, as business proprietors, to contribute to sustainable agriculture development thanks to the timely intervention by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).
Caribbean nationals strongly encouraged to join emergency managers association
November 2, 2016SAVANNAH, USA -- The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) global chair Ellis Stanley Sr.; president of the IAEM Latin America and Caribbean Council Roberto Macchiavello; and IAEM Global Student Council new member coordinator Dr Mutryce Kennings-Williams...
St Kitts-Nevis sugar fund CEO fired
October 31, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts -- The chief executive officer at the St Kitts and Nevis Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF), Terrance Crossman, has been terminated. Crossman was handed a termination letter on Friday. The reasons for his dismissal are unclear. The dismissal comes...