Caribbean News Now!

As Puerto Rico moves closer to debt restructure, the USVI may need a similar lifeline
December 28, 2016ST THOMAS, USVI -- As Puerto Rico moves closer to restructuring its $70 billion debt after the US federal board overseeing its finances issued a framework to pull the island out of crisis and resumed talks with creditors, another US Caribbean territory, the US Virgin Islands, is grappling with...
Zapping Zika: Puerto Rico Tourism Company optimistic for 2017
December 27, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Experiencing a 96% reduction in the number of new zika cases since the peak in October 2016, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) is optimistic heading into 2017. Over the past ten weeks, there has been a markedly steady decline of reported new zika...
Island at War: Puerto Rico in the crucible of the Second World War
December 22, 2016Despite Puerto Rico being the hub of the United States' naval response to the German blockade of the Caribbean, there is very little published scholarship on the island's heavy involvement in the global conflict of World War II. Recently, a new generation of scholars has been compiling...
Air Canada launches new non-stop service between Montreal and San Juan, Puerto Rico
December 19, 2016MONTREAL, Canada -- Air Canada on Saturday inaugurated a new non-stop service between Montreal and Puerto Rico. The morning departure of Air Canada flight AC958 marks the beginning of weekly flights from Montreal to San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which will...
Puerto Rico tourism holds steady in 2016 despite zika
December 9, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Despite a challenging year, demand for the destination of Puerto Rico in 2016 remained strong. Coming off of a historic record breaking 2015, The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) is reaching its aggressive goal of welcoming ten million passengers to Puerto...
Puerto Rico mayor arrested for public corruption
December 8, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- On Wednesday, Victor Ortiz-Díaz aka “Manolito”, the mayor of the municipality of Gurabo, Puerto Rico, was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents on charges of extortion and soliciting a bribe. According to the indictment, on or about October 2012...
Puerto Rico investor awarded record $18.5 million against Swiss bank
December 8, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Association (FINRA) Office of Dispute Resolution has published a record $18.5 million securities arbitration award on behalf of Puerto Rico investor Rafael Vizcarrondo against UBS Financial Services, Inc. (UBS) and its Puerto Rico affiliate...
Commentary: Tens of billions in Wall Street theft while political corruption prevents prosecution
December 8, 2016On the record, the FBI states that the actions of Wall Street’s major credit rating agencies and banks do not rise to the level of criminal activity. Off the record, they found the evidence overwhelming and disturbing. In this case, we have sworn testimony, fraudulent public documents, audit trails...
Puerto Rico bond fraud victims kick off advertising campaign highlighting PROMESA corruption
November 26, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- In response to allegations of ongoing government corruption, a series of television and radio spots have been created to inform and educate the American people. These efforts will be undertaken through a new entity that will be called “Wall Street Fraud”.
interCaribbean moves to 18 flights weekly between Puerto Rico and BVI
November 22, 2016TORTOLA, BVI -- interCaribbean Airways has announced a major increase in air service between San Juan and Tortola to commence double daily services effective from December 19, 2016, and triple daily four times a week. The new morning and afternoon services give the...
Under a fiscal control board, Puerto Rico voter abstention is at an all-time high
November 21, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- As the world anxiously observed the US elections, Puerto Rico, a US territory, also held its general election on Tuesday, November 8. And in a place that prides itself for historically having very high voting participation, turnout in these elections reached a new low.
Puerto Rico authorities intercept vessel and 328 lbs of cocaine; two men arrested
November 19, 2016AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) seized 328 lbs (149 kilos) of cocaine on Tuesday after intercepting a “yola” type vessel near Desecheo island and arresting two US citizens onboard. The estimated value of...
Puerto Ricans consider a future under new governor and new president
November 17, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- On November 8, the pro-statehood candidate Ricardo Rosselló was declared the winner of Puerto Rico's elections. Rosselló has conservative views similar to those of US President-elect Donald Trump, and Puerto Rican human rights activists wonder how his...
Shipment of counterfeit lubricant seized in Puerto Rico
November 5, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Juan Area Port seized a shipment containing nearly 1,500 cans of counterfeit WD-40 brand lubricant sent from China. On October 17, CBP officers inspected merchandise consisting of 30 boxes of product declared as...
Puerto Rico authorities seize $29,000 in unreported currency at San Juan Seaport
October 28, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET) seized approximately $29,000 in unreported currency in an outbound enforcement action at the San Juan Seaport.
BET founder proposes $14 billion revenue solution for Puerto Rico
October 27, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) and majority owner of Caribbean CAGE LLC, in a letter dated October 25, 2016 to the Puerto Rican Control Board, outlined a $14 billion revenue plan over the next 20 years that the Puerto Rico...
First in port insect discovery by authorities in San Juan, Puerto Rico
October 26, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- An entomologist from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed recently that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists made a first in port discovery of an insect within an imported air cargo shipment of cut flowers arriving...
Puerto Rico authorities intercept vessel with 283lbs cocaine; two Dominican Republic nationals arrested
October 25, 2016AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) seized 283 pounds (128.8 kilos) of cocaine on Sunday night after intercepting a “yola” type vessel near the northwestern coast and arresting two men onboard. The estimated value...
Peer-to-peer boat rental trend spreads to Puerto Rico
October 19, 2016MIAMI, USA -- On Tuesday, Boatsetter, a leading international boat sharing service, announced the formation of a new partnership with Wally Castro Marine in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The deal is the first of its kind in the Caribbean and adds Wally Castro Marine to Boatsetter’s industry-best...
Cocaine at seized at San Juan Airport from passenger arriving from USVI
October 6, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations Officers on Sunday seized 22 pounds (9.9 Kilograms) of cocaine from a passenger arriving at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan from St Thomas, US Virgin Islands.
Millions in illegal counterfeit products seized in Puerto Rico
October 4, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Juan Field Operations has announced that 206 seizures were made of counterfeit products, valued at $1.5 million (MSRP), which were illegally imported into Puerto Rico via international mail. A wide range of...
Haiti and Jamaica prepare for category four Hurricane Matthew
October 3, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Preparations were underway in Haiti and Jamaica on Sunday in anticipation of the approach of the powerful category four Hurricane Matthew on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the interim president of Haiti, Jocelerme Privert, accompanied by several ministers and...
Hurricane warning issued for Jamaica and much of Haiti
October 2, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Hurricane Matthew, which remained a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Saturday, is expected to approach Jamaica and southwestern Haiti on Monday, bringing life-threatening rainfall to portions of Haiti. The government of Jamaica...
Groundswell of grassroots organizing mobilizes Puerto Rican voters
October 1, 2016ORLANDO, USA -- On Thursday, Latino leaders and civic organizations from across the Central Florida region and the nation launched "Que Vote Mi Gente," a new coalition to mobilize Puerto Rican voters, one of the newest power constituencies in American politics. Puerto Ricans moving...
EPA misleading Puerto Ricans over toxic landfills, says activist group
October 1, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Activist group Puerto Rico Limpio accused US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regional administrator Judith Enck of misleading the people of Puerto Rico on Thursday in her announcement over the closure of toxic landfills in Cayey and Arroyo.
Puerto Rico anticipates record-breaking cruise season
October 1, 2016SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico is on its way to breaking cruise passenger records for the second time in three years. The island is the number one home port for cruise ships in the Caribbean and continues to be one of the most popular cruise destinations, attracting the world's...
Tropical Storm Matthew forms, moves into eastern Caribbean Sea
September 29, 2016MIAMI, USA -- As expected, Tropical Storm Matthew formed early Wednesday as the system moved through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean, bringing heavy rains and high winds and forcing the closure of government offices and schools in several islands.