Caribbean News Now!

News from Panama:
Panama Papers: Bringing lasting change to Panama's offshore industry remains a challenge
December 31, 2016WASHINGTON, USA (ICIJ) -- In April, as the storm over the Panama Papers documents leak grew, President Juan Carlos Varela made a move that seemed to have a chance at reducing the uproar. He announced the appointment of a seven-member Committee of Independent Experts...
Panama Papers: Panama's revolving door shows global challenge of offshore reform
December 30, 2016WASHINGTON, USA (ICIJ) -- In June 2000, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced a blacklist of 35 “non-cooperative” jurisdictions – including Liechtenstein, The Bahamas and Panama – that were helping corporations and individuals sidestep taxes.
Panama Papers: Thwarting regulatory crackdowns
December 29, 2016WASHINGTON, USA (ICIJ) -- Panama’s leaders were defiant after the Panama Papers documents leak scandal broke open on April 3 this year via hundreds of news stories circling the globe. President Juan Carlos Varela’s chief of staff, Álvaro Alemán, called the disclosures about suspect dealings...
Press freedom organisation asks US to prevent closure of two Panama newspapers
December 29, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) last week asked United States Secretary of State John Kerry to intercede to prevent the shutdown of Panamanian newspapers El Siglo and La Estrella de Panamá next month, removing them from the "Clinton List”.
Brazilian company sent $59 million in bribes and kickbacks to Panama
December 28, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Reports from the global investigation into the billions of dollars, paid by the Brazilian construction and petrochemical conglomerate Odebrecht to corrupt politically exposed persons worldwide to obtain lucrative government contracts, are focusing upon the massive bribes paid...
Panama's attempts at Panama Papers damage control fall short
December 12, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The government of Panama, anxious to show the financial world that it is engaged in meaningful reform, has announced that it is adopting the recommendations of the controversial independent committee that was hastily formed as a counter to the national reputational...
Panama Papers law firm under fire: Authorities target Mossack Fonseca
December 9, 2016WASHINGTON, USA (ICIJ) -- On October 5, Ramón Fonseca, one of the founders of the law firm at the heart of the Panama Papers documents leak, visited Momi, a bakery in Panama City known for its empanadas and cupcakes. Fonseca, a lawyer, award-winning novelist and former...
Panama Papers leak has 'enormous' financial impact
December 8, 2016WASHINGTON, USA (ICIJ) -- Over the past eight months, governments have reported using the leaked Panama Papers files to help recoup or seize tens of millions of dollars in unpaid taxes or other assets, including more than $80 million in Colombia, $1 million in Slovenia and...
Press freedom organisation calls for release of Dutch journalist jailed in Panama
December 8, 2016PARIS, France -- Press freedom organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for the immediate release of Okke Ornstein, a Panama-based Dutch journalist who was arrested last month in Panama City to begin serving the absurdly disproportionate 20-month jail sentence...
Panama Papers have had historic global effects - and the impacts keep coming
December 7, 2016WASHINGTON, USA (ICIJ) -- On April 7, 14 large blue letters quietly disappeared from the outer walls of an office building in an exclusive neighborhood in northern San Salvador. One by one, the letters came down from the blue and beige stucco walls, leaving behind faint traces of the...
Inter-American financial institution moves headquarters to Panama to boost regional infrastructure financing
December 6, 2016PANAMA CITY -- The Inter-American Corporation for Infrastructure Financing (CIFI), a leader non-bank financial institution dedicated to run projects in Latin America and the Caribbean, has decided to move its headquarters to Panama City. The objective of this measure is to leverage...
Panamanian organised crime prosecutor obtains extension in Panama Papers law firm investigation
November 28, 2016PANAMA CITY, Panama -- Javier Caraballo, the lead organised crime prosecutor investigating Panama Papers law firm, Mossack Fonseca, since April 2016, has obtained an extension of time in which to continue his ongoing investigation of alleged criminal conduct at the firm.
Commentary: Panama's official committee report on financial reform is a whitewash
November 26, 2016The long-awaited report of the Committee of Experts, engaged by the Republic of Panama to recommend reforms in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal, has been filed. It is essentially a whitewash, and fails to address these critical issues: (1) The bearer-share nightmare, through which...
Slightly weaker Otto heads for Central America with torrential rains
November 24, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Late season tropical cyclone Otto weakened slightly from hurricane force to a tropical storm as it took aim at Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Central America. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 4:00 pm EST on Wednesday, the centre of...
Experts urge Panama to reform financial services industry
November 23, 2016WASHINGTON, USA (ICIJ) -- Panama must urgently address the perceived opacity of its offshore business model and do more to stop dark money flowing through its financial system, a report by a government-appointed panel of experts says. The five-person Committee of Experts, appointed by the government...
Late season tropical storm forms in the Caribbean
November 22, 2016MIAMI, USA -- After several days of threatening to become a tropical cyclone right at the end of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Otto has formed in the Caribbean about 190 miles (305 km) east-southeast of San Andres Island and about 315 miles (505 km) east of Bluefields, Nicaragua.
Experts who quit Panama Papers panel produce their own report
November 19, 2016WASHINGTON, USA (ICIJ) -- Ending the kinds of offshore abuses revealed by the Panama Papers scandal requires a global solution led by the United States and Europe, a report released this week by Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and Swiss anti-corruption expert Mark Pieth says.
Panama Papers law firm fined $440,000 by BVI regulator
November 16, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The British Virgin Islands independent regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), has fined the local arm of the Panama Papers law firm, Mossack Fonseca, $440,000 for its contravention of numerous sections of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist...
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region
October 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...
Commentary: When will Panama close down Mossack Fonseca?
October 19, 2016While no criminal charges have been filed anywhere (yet) against the partners at the Panama city law firm of Mossack Fonseca, its days as the primo destination, for money launderers, tax evaders, corrupt politicians, and the usual financial crime suspects, are certainly numbered.
Panama hires PR firm amid ongoing Panama Papers fallout
October 18, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- Arrests, protests and legal challenges continue across the world, and Panama has now officially engaged a public relations firm to manage the country’s reputation amid ongoing global fallout from Panama Papers revelations. The Panamanian government has...
Panamanian lawyers file criminal complaints against allegedly corrupt judges
October 17, 2016PANAMA CITY, Panama -- Lawyers from two local law firms have brought criminal charges against two sitting Panamanian judges who dismissed all the money laundering charges against a dozen individuals who were close associates of the fugitive former president of Panama.
A brief economic analysis of traditional vs hyper intensive shrimp culture in Panama
October 11, 2016BOQUETE, Panama -- As shrimp aquaculture is on the brink of a new paradigm that will change the way shrimp are grown, new investors characteristically have many questions, chief among them is how much money for the initial investment and what is the profit potential. In order to...
Facing extradition from the US, former Panama president prepares to flee again
October 3, 2016MIAMI, USA -- According to the Panamanian government, a formal request was made on September 29, 2016, to the United States to extradite the country's former president, Ricardo Martinelli. Martinelli, who fled Panama in January 2015, ahead of the first of more than a dozen...
American economist on Panamanian reform committee threatened by government
October 1, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Joseph Stiglitz, the American economist and Nobel Prize winner, who was appointed to the special international commission of experts that Panama set up in the aftermath of the Panama Papers scandal to recommend reforms in the country's financial services industry...
Europe calls on journalists' Panama Papers expertise
October 1, 2016BRUSSELS, Belgium -- European parliamentarians met with journalists from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its media partners on Tuesday in Brussels, as the European Union seeks to develop plans to tackle widespread tax abuse through anonymous...
Commentary: Bearer shares and offshore bank accounts
September 30, 2016If you are a legitimate businessman or investor, your professional adviser, if he or she is honest, will always tell you that owning any assets through a corporation having bearer shares can be a fatal mistake. Unless a company's shares are registered, there exists a clear and present...