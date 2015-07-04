Caribbean News Now!

CCRIF pays Nicaragua US$1.11 million after Hurricane Otto

December 15, 2016
CCRIF pays Nicaragua US$1.11 million after Hurricane Otto GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- CCRIF SPC (formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility) has made a payout of US$1,110,193 to the government of Nicaragua as a result of the passage of Hurricane Otto, which triggered a payment on the country’s tropical cyclone...

Commentary: It is not 'where do we go from here' but 'what do we do from here'

December 1, 2016
Commentary: It is not 'where do we go from here' but 'what do we do from here' Our Garifuna people were forcefully removed from their homeland in 1796 to Roatan in the Bay Islands, now a part of Honduras, where they arrived on April 12, 1797. The living conditions on this island were not satisfactory to them, which led to the voluntary migration of our people to Belize.

Slightly weaker Otto heads for Central America with torrential rains

November 24, 2016
Slightly weaker Otto heads for Central America with torrential rains MIAMI, USA -- Late season tropical cyclone Otto weakened slightly from hurricane force to a tropical storm as it took aim at Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Central America. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 4:00 pm EST on Wednesday, the centre of...

Otto becomes seventh hurricane of 2016 season

November 23, 2016
Otto becomes seventh hurricane of 2016 season MIAMI, USA -- Late-season tropical cyclone Otto strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday and a hurricane warning could be required for portions of the coast of Nicaragua or Costa Rica later Tuesday night or early Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami...

Late season tropical storm forms in the Caribbean

November 22, 2016
Late season tropical storm forms in the Caribbean MIAMI, USA -- After several days of threatening to become a tropical cyclone right at the end of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Otto has formed in the Caribbean about 190 miles (305 km) east-southeast of San Andres Island and about 315 miles (505 km) east of Bluefields, Nicaragua.

Commentary: The Garifuna people need to address their living conditions in all countries

November 1, 2016
Commentary: The Garifuna people need to address their living conditions in all countries From the time our Garifuna people were removed from their homeland; “Yurumein”, now known as St Vincent and the Grenadines, and imprisoned on the island of Baliceaux in 1796, their lives have never been the same since. Our people were then subsequently removed from...

Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region

October 24, 2016
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...

Upside potential limited for Central American and Dominican Republic sovereign ratings

September 27, 2016
Upside potential limited for Central American and Dominican Republic sovereign ratings NEW YORK, USA -- Positive rating momentum for Central American sovereigns is unlikely, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Some upside potential exists for the Dominican Republic, which currently has a positive outlook. Over the medium term, the passage and implementation of...

Nicaragua to develop geothermal energy potential, improve power transmission system

September 10, 2016
Nicaragua to develop geothermal energy potential, improve power transmission system WASHINGTON, USA -- Nicaragua will enhance its renewable energy generation capacity and improve its power transmission system under a $103.4 million project with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). In 2015, 50.6 percent of the country’s energy generation...

Commentary: The dubious impact of Chinese investment in Latin America

June 20, 2016
Commentary: The dubious impact of Chinese investment in Latin America Much has been made of increased Chinese investment in Latin America, though it is still dwarfed by overall American and Spanish involvement in the region. The initiative China has shown in its efforts to develop the Americas has been admirable. However, as China’s recent foray into...

Commentary: The View from Europe: The gap between rhetoric and reality

May 21, 2016
Commentary: The View from Europe: The gap between rhetoric and reality As each day passes, the internal situation in Venezuela deteriorates. Rumours of military coups and unstoppable violence swirl, street protests escalate, ordinary citizens suffer shortages of medicine, everyday foodstuffs, and almost everything else, while enduring rapidly escalating inflation.

Commentary: The canal stuck in a quagmire

April 29, 2016
Commentary: The canal stuck in a quagmire On July 7, 2014, the Hong Kong Nicaragua Development Group (HKND) announced the approval of a plan to build a canal linking the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans through Nicaragua, roughly 100 years after the United States completed the Panama Canal. The Nicaraguan enterprise...

EU contributes Euro14 million to catastrophe risk insurance for Caribbean and Central America

April 18, 2016
EU contributes Euro14 million to catastrophe risk insurance for Caribbean and Central America WASHINGTON, USA -- The European Commission and the World Bank on Friday signed a Euro 14 million agreement to be executed by the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) to facilitate access to low cost, high quality catastrophe risk insurance for the governments of Central American...

US citizen missing in Nicaragua

April 15, 2016
US citizen missing in Nicaragua NEW YORK, USA -- Connecticut resident Bildeli Hernandez has asked the US embassy in Nicaragua to search for her father who has been missing since Monday after making plans to fly to Managua to meet a female who he met on Facebook. William Hernandez, 46, of Waterbury...

World Happiness Report 2016 update shows significantly more inequality in Caribbean

March 17, 2016
World Happiness Report 2016 update shows significantly more inequality in Caribbean ROME, Italy -- The World Happiness Report 2016 Update, which ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels, was released on Wednesday in Rome in advance of UN World Happiness Day, March 20, and shows that two regions – the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America and Caribbean...

Commentary: 218 years since the Garifuna were removed from their homeland but injustices continue

February 20, 2016
Commentary: 218 years since the Garifuna were removed from their homeland but injustices continue In March 1797, after our people lost the war to the British Crown and surrendered, about 5,000 of our people were rounded up, unlawfully imprisoned on the isolated island of Balliceaux, tortured, killed and those who survived subsequently forcefully removed to the distant island of Roatan.

IMF concludes consultation with Nicaragua

February 2, 2016
IMF concludes consultation with Nicaragua WASHINGTON, USA -- On January 28, 2016, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation with Nicaragua. Economic developments in 2015 have been broadly positive. Growth, after reaching 4.7 percent in 2014, is expected to moderate.

Costa Rica and Nicaragua commit to abide by UN court's ruling on border dispute

December 19, 2015
Costa Rica and Nicaragua commit to abide by UN court's ruling on border dispute NEW YORK, USA -- United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday welcomed the commitment by Costa Rica and Nicaragua to abide by the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on their border dispute. In a decision on the joined cases concerning territorial and...

Sixteen additional FIFA officials indicted in US for racketeering conspiracy and corruption

December 4, 2015
Sixteen additional FIFA officials indicted in US for racketeering conspiracy and corruption NEW YORK, USA -- A 92-count superseding indictment was unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging an additional 16 defendants with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies, among other offences, in connection with their participation in...

Cubans left stranded in Costa Rica spark regional concern

November 24, 2015
Cubans left stranded in Costa Rica spark regional concern HAVANA, Cuba (ACN) -- An article published in Granma newspaper on Friday, entitled "The Odyssey for the American Dream", addressed the situation of nearly 2,000 Cubans left stranded in Costa Rica, which has raised concern of countries in the region, currently trying to come up with a solution.

Commentary: Garifuna Nation is the best last hope for all Garifuna people

September 1, 2015
Commentary: Garifuna Nation is the best last hope for all Garifuna people The Garifuna people live in the countries of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize and the United States of America. It is estimated that this nation, as described by the United Nations, numbers about 700,000 people living in all these countries. Due to their resistance...

IAPA tells US Congress of press freedom deterioration in the region

July 31, 2015
IAPA tells US Congress of press freedom deterioration in the region WASHINGTON, USA -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA), in a hearing of the US Congress’s House of Representatives Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, said that the increase in direct and indirect censorship and physical attacks on journalists have caused deterioration in...

Officials meet to review economic outlook for Central America, Panama, and Dominican Republic

July 27, 2015
Officials meet to review economic outlook for Central America, Panama, and Dominican Republic SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- Central bank governors, finance ministers, and banking superintendents of Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, and senior IMF officials met in El Salvador on July 23-24 to review the economic outlook for the region and strategies to strengthen policy frameworks.

Commentary: Am I a 'Carib' or 'Garifuna' and why would one want to be called a 'Carib' anyway?

July 14, 2015
Commentary: Am I a 'Carib' or 'Garifuna' and why would one want to be called a 'Carib' anyway? The original names of our people are Kalinagu and Galinagu. These names were changed after Christopher Columbus attempted to take over the island of “Yurumein” now known as St Vincent and the Grenadines around 1502 to “Caribe”… Carib in English meaning cannibals. The reason why he...

Letter: SVG-Yurumein Honorary Citizenship

July 11, 2015
Letter: SVG-Yurumein Honorary Citizenship Garifuna Nation Inc., an organization formed in pursuant of UNDRIP article 36 welcomes the recent announcement of Hon. Arnhim Eustace Parliamentary Leader of the Opposition of St Vincent and the Grenadines with regard to his intentions to grant Honorary Citizenship to all Garinagu worldwide.

Agriculture, industry become priorities for Nicaraguan economy

July 4, 2015
Agriculture, industry become priorities for Nicaraguan economy MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- Job creation, diversification of industry, sustainable development and the war against poverty has been a top priority for the current government of Nicaragua. This year is continuing the second phase of the Better Work Program, which is estimated to create 150,000 new jobs.

Commentary: The rise and fall of Garifuna nationalism

July 4, 2015
Commentary: The rise and fall of Garifuna nationalism When my Garifuna people were removed from their homeland “Yurumein”, now known as St Vincent and the Grenadines on March 11, 1797, their nation state was dismantled by the British. They then passed decrees to forbid my people from speaking their language, practicing their religion or...

