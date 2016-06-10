Caribbean News Now!

News from Montserrat:
Commentary: The UK aid charade... Meanwhile, Montserrat misses out
December 21, 2016An old saying cautions that ‘the light at the end of the tunnel might be the oncoming train’. That being so then, in the case of Montserrat in current circumstances, 'let it be’! At least something’s coming. Under the harsh glare of relentless critical scrutiny, it appears that the UK aid agency...
Reassign UK aid funds from EU to OCTs, says Montserrat premier
December 12, 2016LONDON, England -- While the uncertainties surrounding the eventual UK ‘Brexit’ from the European Union continue to be heavily debated throughout the UK, the premier of Montserrat, Donaldson Romeo, has weighed in with a suggestion that he says is intended to safeguard aid funds...
Montserrat's fascinating literary festival
November 23, 2016BRADES, Montserrat -- A most interesting literary festival took place in Montserrat during November. Dubbed Alliouagana Festival of the Word, after Montserrat’s Amerindian name, this festival runs every year under a different theme, coordinated by the UWI Open Campus there.
CDC issues zika travel alert for Montserrat
November 22, 2016ATLANTA, USA -- Following reported local mosquito transmission of zika virus infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued a zika virus travel notice for Montserrat. Local mosquito transmission means that mosquitoes in the area are infected with zika.
Commentary: The View from Europe: A new relationship for the Overseas Territories?
November 19, 2016While most of the world has been focussed on the outcome of the US presidential elections, other events of long-term importance to the region have been taking place. Of these, one of the more significant relates to the relationship between the UK and its overseas territories (OTs).
UK and OTs agree to special Brexit negotiation talks in 2017
November 14, 2016LONDON, England -- At the recently concluded Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in London, the United Kingdom government and the political leaders of the Overseas Territories (OTs) agreed to hold special ministerial talks in early 2017 on Brexit negotiations before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty...
Brexit won't change relationship between UK and territories
November 8, 2016LONDON, England (CNS) -- The UK government has said that the referendum result that saw the British people vote to leave the European Union earlier this year does not change the position on sovereignty between it and the overseas territories. The Brexit issue was a key element during...
British Overseas Territories leaders meet in London
November 3, 2016LONDON, England -- Leaders from the British Overseas Territories are currently in London, where they held a a successful meeting of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Political Council in preparation for meetings with the UK government at the Joint Ministerial...
British Overseas Territories leaders to form Brexit group to engage UK
November 1, 2016LONDON, England (CNS) -- Concerned about how the UK’s departure from the European Union over the next two years will impact their communities, leaders from the British Overseas Territories have agreed to form a group to focus on the whole question of Brexit.
Alliouagana Festival of the Word begins next week in Montserrat
November 1, 2016LITTLE BAY, Montserrat -- The eighth edition of Montserrat’s literary festival begins next week with book launches as well as international speakers. Technology and the Word: Contemporary Manifestations is the theme of the 2016 Alliouagana Festival of the Word (AFW), which will run...
Eastern Caribbean works to promote broader usage of electronic payments
October 21, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts -- A recent electronic payments conference and workshop aimed at promoting broader usage of electronic payments in the Eastern Caribbean and the possibility of reducing the usage of cash was held at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)...
Montserrat Volcano Observatory renews monitoring and research contract with UWI
October 12, 2016BRADES, Montserrat -- The University of the West Indies (UWI) has entered a renewed contract with the government of Montserrat to provide management and support for the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO), which conducts monitoring and research activities on the Soufriere...
Brexit exposes divide between Britain and its Overseas Territories
October 3, 2016LONDON, England -- The decision to leave the European Union will create years of uncertainty for Britain’s overseas territories, new research suggests. Dr Matt Benwell from Newcastle University and Dr Alasdair Pinkerton from Royal Holloway, University of London, argue that the role of...
Antigua-Barbuda lawyers discuss alleged interference in the judiciary
September 28, 2016BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- A recent statement by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s chief justice that attempts are being made to influence the courts shows that the judiciary is on guard against the practice, according to attorney David Dorsett. “Having made that announcement...
CDB funds workshop to improve service delivery in the tourism industry
September 8, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- For many countries in the Caribbean, a successful tourism industry is critical to social and economic growth and development. However, an increasingly competitive global tourism market has meant that Caribbean countries must find ways to differentiate...
Caribbean fisherfolk look to the future
September 8, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Leaders of the Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organisations (CNFO) met at a two-day performance and planning workshop to discuss and critically assess the CNFO’s performance since its formation almost ten years ago. They were joined in this exercise...
Former Cayman Islands governor berates UK officials in final dispatch
August 19, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- A dispatch sent to London 24 years ago from the outgoing governor of the Cayman Islands, which was released by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) this month, berates the colonial rulers for ignoring the overseas territories and not...
IMPACT Justice legal education survey hits the road
August 17, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Canadian government-funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) project has appointed three consultants to conduct interviews of key stakeholders in the region for its legal education survey. The consultants are Dr Adrian Cummins...
New UK minister commits to championing British Overseas Territories interests
July 27, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- The new UK minister for British Overseas Territories (BOTs), Baroness Anelay, has said she plans to champion the interests of the BOTs in Whitehall in the face of the uncertainties presented by the referendum result last month for the UK to exit the...
CDB unveils new programme to assess poverty in the Caribbean
July 27, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- Across the Caribbean, policymakers rely heavily on the availability of timely, accurate and reliable poverty data to support national and regional development initiatives. Despite making considerable progress on how they measure poverty, many countries in...
British overseas territories leaders meet in Turks and Caicos
July 23, 2016PROVIDENCIALES, TCI -- Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) Governor Peter Beckingham welcomed leaders from seven of the UK’s Overseas Territories for lunch at his official residence on Thursday. “I was delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to welcome to the Turks and Caicos...
OECS Authority convenes for the first time using video conferencing technology
July 19, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- The 63rd meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority was convened on the July 14, 2016, at the OECS Commission using video conferencing technology for the first time. The Authority welcomed Dr Timothy Harris, prime minister...
Commentary: The View from Europe: An uncertain future for the Overseas Territories?
July 9, 2016Although an eerie calm may have settled on Europe now that the immediacy of the decision by the United Kingdom to leave the European Union (EU) has sunk in, it should not lull the Caribbean into a sense of false security or inaction. It has arisen because much is now on hold until...
UK may join its Caribbean territories as tax havens after Brexit
July 8, 2016LONDON, England -- Once free of European Union strictures following its exit from the EU, European finance ministers and financial experts have expressed concern that Brexit could prompt a “race to the bottom” on tax policy, with the UK joining its Caribbean territories as a tax haven.
Brexit will see renewed focus on overseas territories, says UK minister
June 21, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- The UK minister with responsibility for the British overseas territories (BoTs) has said that a British exit from the European Union will be an advantage for the BoTs because the UK will be able to focus on traditional relationships with them.
Stogie Kenyatta portrays Paul Robeson on stage in Montserrat
June 17, 2016BRADES, Montserrat -- A most interesting and unusual performance took place at Montserrat’s Cultural Centre recently, when Jamaican actor and comedian Stogie Kenyatta performed his one man show “The World is my Home: the Life and Times of Paul Robeson”. Paul Robeson was...
Montserrat residents and former premier outraged at public beach sand mining
June 10, 2016FOXES BAY, Montserrat -- Montserrat residents are outraged and seeking answers as to why vast amounts of sand are being removed from Foxes Bay Beach in the south of the island. New photos taken on the beach on Wednesday show the sand being collected and put into trucks.