Caribbean News Now!

News from Mexico:
OECS and Mexico collaborate on sustainable strategic tourism master plans
November 30, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission met with representatives from the government of Mexico to explore collaborating to develop sustainable strategic tourism master plans (SSTMP) in OECS member states. The ambassador of Mexico...
Building bridges for better Caribbean business in Trump era
November 11, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- The Caribbean and Latin America are lapping-up the results of the most controversial US presidential election ever, which served-up what the world had been told was the most tasteless or distasteful candidate as the one Americans liked most. But long before his surprise...
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region
October 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...
Haitians cautioned against using Guyana to Mexico cross-country route to reach US
October 24, 2016MEXICALI, Mexico -- Hundreds of Haitians who usually fly or ship-smuggle their way into Guyana, in order to get across the border to Brazil en route to the US-Mexican border are being warned to desist from doing so, as the United States is no longer accepting them. This is as a result of...
Trump's visit to Mexico leaves bitter aftertaste
September 17, 2016MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- US Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump made a short visit to Mexico’s capital last month for a private meeting with President Enrique Peña. Peña had invited both of the US race's main candidates, though Democratic Party candidate...
Mexico woos the Greater Caribbean to talk business in Cancun
September 9, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- Latin American investors are bent on boosting business ties in the Greater Caribbean, with companies in two major business capitals looking to forge new and better, stronger and deeper ties with their smaller hemispheric neighbours to the south.
Muslim terrorists entering US via Mexico, military intelligence confirms
August 27, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- Corroborating what watchdog group Judicial Watch said it uncovered years ago, a US military intelligence report has disclosed that Muslim terrorists are being smuggled into the country through Mexico. The US government calls them special interest aliens.
Atmospheric water generators to be marketed in Dominican Republic and Mexico
August 19, 2016SPOKANE, USA -- Ambient Water, a leading innovator of atmospheric water generation systems for extracting water from humidity in the air, has signed two separate memoranda of understanding (MOU) for the sale of the company’s atmospheric water generators within the Dominican...
Hurricane warning issued for Belize
August 4, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Earl was expected to increase to hurricane strength by the time it makes landfall in Belize on Wednesday night or early Thursday. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 4 pm CDT on Wednesday, the centre of Earl was located...
Tropical Storm Earl heads to Belize
August 3, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Earl formed in the northwest Caribbean on Tuesday and was expected to pass near the Honduras Bay Islands on its way to Belize. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 5 pm EDT on Tuesday, the centre of Earl...
Jamaica close to multi-destination arrangement with Cuba, Mexico and Dominican Republic
July 21, 2016OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (JIS) -- Minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica is close to finalising a multi-destination marketing arrangement with Cuba, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Speaking in a recent interview, the minister said that an agreement has already...
World Happiness Report 2016 update shows significantly more inequality in Caribbean
March 17, 2016ROME, Italy -- The World Happiness Report 2016 Update, which ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels, was released on Wednesday in Rome in advance of UN World Happiness Day, March 20, and shows that two regions – the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America and Caribbean...
Caribbean Baseball Series kicks off in Dominican Republic
February 2, 2016SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (ACN) -- Puerto Rico were due to face Venezuela on Monday and Mexico were to challenge the hosts Dominican Republic at the beginning of the 2016 Santo Domingo Caribbean Baseball Series, which continues until February 7.
US issues travel alert over zika virus in Caribbean
January 18, 2016ATLANTA, USA -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued a travel warning for the Caribbean region where infection with zika, a mosquito-borne virus, is a risk. The CDC also cautioned pregnant women not to travel to those areas as zika has been linked...
Meeting in Mexico looks for solution to Cubans stranded in Costa Rica
December 24, 2015HAVANA, Cuba (ACN) -- Representatives of Central American nations, plus Ecuador, Cuba, Colombia and the US, addressed at a meeting in Mexico the situation of thousands of Cuban stranded in Costa Rica in their effort to make it to US territory. In the meeting, Mexico agreed to let the Cubans...
Jamaican ministry of health heightens alert for zika virus
December 12, 2015KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Minister of health Horace Dalley has called on Jamaicans to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from the zika virus and other mosquito borne diseases as the ministry of health heightens its response to the spread of zika in the region and its threat to Jamaica.
Fugitive head of Stanford Group Mexico arrested in Belize
November 17, 2015MIAMI, USA -- The Mexican-American fugitive, David Miguel Nanes Schnitzer, former president of Stanford Group Mexico SA de CV, which targeted wealthy Latin American investors in Alan Stanford's billion dollar Ponzi scheme, has been detained in Belize, where he was caught using a forged driver's licence.
Officials meet to review economic outlook for Central America, Panama, and Dominican Republic
July 27, 2015SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- Central bank governors, finance ministers, and banking superintendents of Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, and senior IMF officials met in El Salvador on July 23-24 to review the economic outlook for the region and strategies to strengthen policy frameworks.
American Airlines adds new routes to the Caribbean
July 14, 2015FORT WORTH, USA -- American Airlines plans to add eight new routes throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America later this year, further strengthening its position in these key regions and providing customers with increased options when traveling to these destinations. Expanded service includes...
Volaris inaugurates flights from Mexico to Guatemala
June 22, 2015MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- Volaris, the ultra low cost Mexican airline with the most extensive route network servicing Mexico and the US, has inaugurated two new flights to Guatemala City from Cancun, Quintana Roo, and Guadalajara, Jalisco, as part of the carrier's international expansion plans.
Counterfeit goods worth US$60 million seized in operations across Americas and Caribbean
June 5, 2015LYON, France -- Car parts, fuel, food, detergent, cigars, shampoo and steel were among fake goods worth nearly US$60 million seized in a two-week operation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Codenamed Maya II, more than 2,000 interventions by police, customs, investigators and...
Record-breaking remittances received in the Caribbean and Latin America in 2014
May 13, 2015WASHINGTON, USA -- Remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean set a new record high in 2014, the increase reflecting significant growth in remittance flows to Mexico (8 percent), Central America (7.4 percent) and the Caribbean (6.3 percent), linked to the recovery of the economy and...
Ultra low cost Mexican airline announces flights to Puerto Rico
May 7, 2015MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- Volaris, the ultra low cost Mexican airline with the most extensive route network servicing Mexico and the US, as part of its active expansion plan has announced the introduction of new international service from Cancun, Quintana Roo, to the city of San Juan in Puerto Rico.
Netherlands seeks to strengthen Caribbean ties
May 4, 2015WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- The Dutch minister of foreign affairs, Bert Koenders, will visit the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom and three Latin American countries in the region from May 4 until the following Monday. He will in turn visit Aruba, Curacao, St Maarten, Cuba, Guatemala and Mexico.
Open letter to the heads of state and government at the Summit of the Americas
April 11, 2015Amnesty International welcomes the holding of the VII Summit of the Americas as a regional forum to promote dialogue between the governments of the American continent. The organization believes that prioritizing the protection and promotion of human rights of all people...
OAS member states highlight importance of alternatives to incarceration for drug related offenders
March 16, 2015VIENNA, Austria -- The executive secretary of the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD) of the Organization of American States (OAS), Paul Simons, last week moderated a debate held in Vienna, Austria, in the framework of the meeting of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs.
Year starts badly for Mexican journalists
February 19, 2015PARIS, France (RSF) -- The western hemisphere’s deadliest country, Mexico sinks deeper into violence by the day. Journalists are threatened, kidnapped and murdered with alarming impunity in the eastern state of Veracruz. News media are the targets of armed attacks in the northeastern state..