Caribbean News Now!

News from Jamaica:
Letter: Jamaica may have exceeded its capacity to support further major tourism development on the North Coast
January 3, 2017The Jamaican government should consider placing a moratorium on further hotel development on the North Coast. A balance should be struck between the supply and demand of hotel rooms since, at roughly 40% vacancy, rate hotels cannot be profitable unless significant government intervention...
Health tourism poised for expansion in Jamaica
January 2, 2017KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) -- Health tourism is poised for expansion as the government of Jamaica takes steps to engage the diaspora as the first market in the sector. President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Diane Edwards, said the country is developing a competitive ...
In the social media age, how should Jamaica's head of government communicate?
December 31, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Just before Christmas, the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) issued a statement, urging Prime Minister Andrew Holness to hold a press conference -- open to all media -- to update the nation on various issues. In a press release, PAJ president Dionne Jackson Miller...
Letter: The flight of capital from the foreign exchange market into the Jamaica stock market
December 30, 2016Since April 2016, the Bank of Jamaican (BOJ) sold well over US$600 million to the foreign exchange market only to achieve the short-term stability that we are now witnessing in the dollar moving from US$1=129.69 to 128.78 Jamaican. This US$600 million sold to bankers and foreign exchange...
2016: The year the Caribbean was forced to confront its attitude towards women
December 27, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- The first regional story that we reported on at Global Voices in 2016 was West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle's on-air come-on to Australian sports journalist Melanie McLaughlin. The very public gaffe immediately jump-started an online discussion about...
Florida man sentenced to 48 months in US prison for Caribbean cellphone fraud scheme
December 27, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A Florida resident has been sentenced to 48 months in prison by a US court in connection with a sophisticated cell phone fraud scheme that involved compromising cellphone customers’ accounts and “cloning” their phones to make fraudulent international calls to several...
Letter: Pave paradise and call it progress: An environmental disaster waiting to happen
December 27, 2016The North-South Highway link in Jamaica Is a costly environmental disaster waiting to happen, as the highway link is built on a sea of underground rivers with extensive connections throughout the island. In 2012 the government was warned about the risk but went ahead with the project.
US to assist Jamaica with introduction of plea bargaining
December 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The US State Department has agreed to assist the Jamaican government in introducing the concept of plea bargaining to the island’s justice system with a view to reducing the backlog within the nation’s courts. Justice Minister Delroy Chuck said the State Department has...
CDB provides grant to upgrade primary school in Jamaica
December 22, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- A rural school in Jamaica, built 80 years ago, will receive its first upgrade thanks to a grant of US$430,113 from the Caribbean Development Bank through its Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF). Ground was broken on December 20, to begin rehabilitation...
Domestic-murder spree clouds Christmas in Jamaica
December 21, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica -- As 2016 draws to a close, Jamaicans might agree that the year has yielded some progress on the economic front, holding some hope for 2017. But a dark cloud remains: homicides -- most of them in certain areas of the island. In particular, the recent murders of...
Letter: Is the JLP serious about dismantling Jamaica's fiscal and monetary policies or just tinkering?
December 21, 2016It is time for a change in policy, as the benefits of dollarization would result in eliminating the risk of devaluation and reducing the country risk premium on foreign borrowing as well as obtaining lower interest rates for the government and private investors. Lower interest rates and more stability...
Ten civil society organisations graduate from policy monitoring training in Jamaica
December 20, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Twenty-one participants from ten civil society organizations (CSOs) have completed a series of training on monitoring human rights and governance in Jamaica and were recognized for their efforts at a graduation ceremony recently. “This is the first in a series of practical...
Commentary: Save our women
December 20, 2016The most disrespected people in Jamaica are the women. The most marginalized people in Jamaica are the women. The most shame brought upon women in Jamaica is to the black women. Women are given the roles in society that require them to do the most work with the least amount of reward.
Letter: Not always easy to intervene in domestic disputes
December 20, 2016The recent spate of attacks on our women has prompted some to urge the rest of us to get involved, in as much as we can, to stop our women from being abused. Of course, those calling for members of society to do something and not just turn a blind eye are very noble. However, speaking...
Several CARICOM countries failing to honour skills certificates
December 19, 2016GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- For those who had thought that any Guyanese citizen with an officially issued Caribbean Community (CARICOM) skills certificate can just roll into any CARICOM country and seek employment after showing the document to authorities will certainly have to think again.
Jamaica partners with Airbnb to promote tourism product
December 17, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) -- The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US-based online company Airbnb Inc. for the promotion of the country’s tourism product, particularly in the area of accommodation. Airbnb is an online marketplace that...
Jamaica to improve energy efficiency and promote fuel conservation
December 17, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The Inter-American Development (IDB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will fund a US$30 million project to promote electricity conservation in Jamaica by reducing electricity consumption, improving traffic flows in congested road corridors.
Jamaican national arrested in fraudulent lottery scheme based in Jamaica
December 16, 2016BOCA RATON, USA -- A 33-year-old Jamaican woman was arrested on Wednesday in Boca Raton, Florida, following her eight-count indictment by a grand jury in the Western District of North Carolina. Shashana Stacyann Smith, a Jamaican citizen residing in Florida, was charged with conspiracy...
Jamaica to strengthen fiscal sustainability with IDB support
December 16, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- Jamaica will boost its tax revenues and strengthen its fiscal sustainability program for economic growth with a $50 million loan approved by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This is the third and final operation of a policy-based loan series, providing budget...
New York man pleads guilty to sophisticated Caribbean cell-phone fraud scheme
December 15, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A New York City resident pleaded guilty on Monday in connection with a sophisticated Caribbean cell-phone fraud scheme that involved compromising cell-phone customers’ accounts and “cloning” their phones to make fraudulent international calls. Farintong Calderon...
Letter: Jamaica, a democracy in decline, could benefit from proportional representation at the local level
December 15, 2016Local elections are the most fundamental of the democratic process, as local government should be more accountable and closer to the people. With just over 20% voter participation there is nothing to celebrate. Instead, the leaders of both political parties should be doing some deep reflections.
Around 35 percent of medicines imported into Guyana are fake and unsafe for medical use
December 14, 2016GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- A regional pharmaceutical investigator that gathers counterfeiting intelligence information for one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has indicated that between 25% to 35% of the medicines that are being imported into Guyana from...
Rape of teenager raises concerns about how Jamaican police respond to gender-based violence
December 14, 2016KINGSTON. Jamaica -- As the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism campaign drew to a close on International Human Rights Day, there remained much to be concerned about in Jamaica in relation to the issue of gender-based violence. This was highlighted by the case in early December...
US$250 million investment to revive rail service in Jamaica
December 12, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) -- A sum of US$250 million will be invested in the resuscitation of the country’s cargo and passenger rail service by the government and several investors, including US company Herzog International. The project will be undertaken in segments. Phase one will see the...
Jamaica adds five new tourism subsectors
December 10, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) -- Five new tourism subsectors have been added to the country’s offerings as the government ramps up efforts to promote Jamaica as an ideal tourist destination. The new areas, which form part of the country’s tourism linkages network, are sports and entertainment...
Expedia reports continued travel demand for the Caribbean
December 10, 2016SEATTLE, USA -- The Expedia group, one of the world’s leading travel companies, has reported that travel demand for the Caribbean has continued to increase on Expedia group sites. Top in-demand markets in the Caribbean during the third quarter of this year when compared to 2015 included...
Letter: Rethinking approaches to economic and social development in Jamaica
December 10, 2016Since 1990s, the total in direct remittance investment (DRI) inflows is estimated at some US$34.1 billion, while direct foreign investment (FDI) accounted for US$11.8 billion totaling some US$45.9 billion by 2015. Since 1990, the government has written off the value of the Jamaican...