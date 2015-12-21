Caribbean News Now!

News from Honduras:
Commentary: It is not 'where do we go from here' but 'what do we do from here'
December 1, 2016Our Garifuna people were forcefully removed from their homeland in 1796 to Roatan in the Bay Islands, now a part of Honduras, where they arrived on April 12, 1797. The living conditions on this island were not satisfactory to them, which led to the voluntary migration of our people to Belize.
Honduras welcomes new direct flights from Europe
November 29, 2016TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Europeans looking for a quick Latin American adventure do not need to look any further as Air Europa announced a new direct fight from the Spanish capital of Madrid to the second largest Honduran city, San Pedro Sula. Now, waking up in the Plaza Mayor...
Commentary: The Garifuna people need to address their living conditions in all countries
November 1, 2016From the time our Garifuna people were removed from their homeland; “Yurumein”, now known as St Vincent and the Grenadines, and imprisoned on the island of Baliceaux in 1796, their lives have never been the same since. Our people were then subsequently removed from...
IDB to support cassava production in Jamaica and small-scale fisheries in Honduras
October 28, 2016MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, Luis Moreno, officially signed technical cooperation agreements to support two important projects in the region – one that will enhance local cassava production in Jamaica and another to...
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region
October 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...
Direct flights from the United States increase connectivity to Honduras
October 14, 2016TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- The next time you think of traveling to Honduras, forget long layovers and expensive flights, but start thinking of saving time and money with improved air travel for North American visitors and prices starting at $200. Spirit Airlines, the low-cost carrier...
Taiwan notes silence of some Caribbean and Latin American allies at UN
September 28, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- Taiwan said it has taken note of the deafening silence on the part of some of its Caribbean and Latin American diplomatic allies at the United Nations regarding its open bid to play a higher role in international affairs. This was observed by Taiwanese media observing...
Eye-opening discovery in Honduras reveals new information about Mayan civilization
September 28, 2016TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Last week, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology and History announced an important discovery in the Copán Archeological Park, located in western Honduras, which continues to boost Honduras' position as the destination with the most diverse tourism...
Honduras president visits Cayman Islands for trade talks
September 5, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Following up on the Cayman Islands government’s recent announcements that it wants to see the British territory trading more with Honduras, the country’s President Juan Hernandez visited with Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin...
Concern voiced over press freedom violations in Costa Rica, Honduras and Venezuela
August 29, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) said on Friday it views with concern a series of actions taken against media and journalists in Costa Rica, Honduras and Venezuela in recent weeks that it said impair press freedom in the Latin American region. In Costa Rica...
Hurricane warning issued for Belize
August 4, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Earl was expected to increase to hurricane strength by the time it makes landfall in Belize on Wednesday night or early Thursday. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 4 pm CDT on Wednesday, the centre of Earl was located...
Tropical Storm Earl heads to Belize
August 3, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Earl formed in the northwest Caribbean on Tuesday and was expected to pass near the Honduras Bay Islands on its way to Belize. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 5 pm EDT on Tuesday, the centre of Earl...
Honduras aims to become the leader of the textile industry in the Americas
May 26, 2016TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Honduras is pursuing an ambitious development plan focused on strengthening the textile industry, according to government sources. The Central American country has established itself as a leading player in recent years, currently holding the spot...
Commentary: Canadian mining in Central America: The case of Honduras
May 12, 2016Canadian companies account for 50 to 70 percent of the mining in Central America, and their presence in the region has been widely reported as highly detrimental because they fail to protect the environment and the indigenous people. This article focuses on Honduras and the inadequate...
UNAIDS condemns killings and human rights violations against transgender people in the Caribbean
April 26, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has condemned killings and violations of human rights against transgender people reported in recent months by civil society and media in different countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.
EU contributes Euro14 million to catastrophe risk insurance for Caribbean and Central America
April 18, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The European Commission and the World Bank on Friday signed a Euro 14 million agreement to be executed by the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) to facilitate access to low cost, high quality catastrophe risk insurance for the governments of Central American...
Rising hunger in Central America and Haiti as El Nino follows prolonged drought
April 8, 2016GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala -- The United Nations food relief agency committed on Thursday to assisting 1.6 million people hit by droughts exacerbated by El Niño in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti and building resilience against future climatic shocks. Speaking at the...
Former president of Honduras football federation pleads guilty to racketeering and corruption
March 29, 2016BROOKLYN, USA -- On Monday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Rafael Callejas, the president of the Honduran football federation (FENAFUTH) from 2002 to 2015, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy in connection with his receipt of bribes in exchange...
Honduras risks becoming 'lawless killing zone' for human rights defenders, says UN
March 19, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- An independent United Nations expert on the situation of human rights defenders on Friday urged the government of Honduras “to take immediate and concrete actions, or risk turning the country into a lawless killing zone for human rights defenders.”
World Happiness Report 2016 update shows significantly more inequality in Caribbean
March 17, 2016ROME, Italy -- The World Happiness Report 2016 Update, which ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels, was released on Wednesday in Rome in advance of UN World Happiness Day, March 20, and shows that two regions – the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America and Caribbean...
New partnership to offer Cuba flights and tours from Grenada, Honduras and St Lucia
March 8, 2016ST GEORGE’S, Grenada -- BedyEasy-Sky, a merged tour operation and air transportation service between BEDY Travel in Grenada and Easy Sky, an airline with more than 36 years of experience in Honduras, plans to offer flights and tours to Cuba from a number of Caribbean countries.
IMF concludes visit to Honduras
February 22, 2016TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Roberto Garcia-Saltos visited Tegucigalpa during February 15-19 to review economic developments in Honduras and authorities’ implementation of their Fund-supported program during 2015.
Commentary: 218 years since the Garifuna were removed from their homeland but injustices continue
February 20, 2016In March 1797, after our people lost the war to the British Crown and surrendered, about 5,000 of our people were rounded up, unlawfully imprisoned on the isolated island of Balliceaux, tortured, killed and those who survived subsequently forcefully removed to the distant island of Roatan.
Open Letter from the Garifuna Nation and affiliated Garifuna organizations
January 27, 2016The Garifuna Nation is an international Garifuna organization with Representatives from the countries of Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize and the United States of America. The main purpose of this organization is to look after...
US issues travel alert over zika virus in Caribbean
January 18, 2016ATLANTA, USA -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued a travel warning for the Caribbean region where infection with zika, a mosquito-borne virus, is a risk. The CDC also cautioned pregnant women not to travel to those areas as zika has been linked...
Honduras named top travel destination for 2016
January 6, 2016TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- A panel of experts selected Honduras as one of the top 16 emerging travel destinations in the world for the New Year, according to CNN. The panel emphasized Honduras' diverse touristic offering including natural attractions, as well as important ancient ruins and...
IMF completes review under stand-by arrangement with Honduras
December 21, 2015WASHINGTON, USA -- The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the second review of Honduras’s performance under an economic program supported by a three-year stand-by arrangement (SBA) and a two-year arrangement under the stand-by credit facility.