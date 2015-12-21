Caribbean News Now!

Commentary: It is not 'where do we go from here' but 'what do we do from here'

December 1, 2016
Commentary: It is not 'where do we go from here' but 'what do we do from here' Our Garifuna people were forcefully removed from their homeland in 1796 to Roatan in the Bay Islands, now a part of Honduras, where they arrived on April 12, 1797. The living conditions on this island were not satisfactory to them, which led to the voluntary migration of our people to Belize.

Honduras welcomes new direct flights from Europe

November 29, 2016
Honduras welcomes new direct flights from Europe TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Europeans looking for a quick Latin American adventure do not need to look any further as Air Europa announced a new direct fight from the Spanish capital of Madrid to the second largest Honduran city, San Pedro Sula. Now, waking up in the Plaza Mayor...

Commentary: The Garifuna people need to address their living conditions in all countries

November 1, 2016
Commentary: The Garifuna people need to address their living conditions in all countries From the time our Garifuna people were removed from their homeland; “Yurumein”, now known as St Vincent and the Grenadines, and imprisoned on the island of Baliceaux in 1796, their lives have never been the same since. Our people were then subsequently removed from...

IDB to support cassava production in Jamaica and small-scale fisheries in Honduras

October 28, 2016
IDB to support cassava production in Jamaica and small-scale fisheries in Honduras MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, Luis Moreno, officially signed technical cooperation agreements to support two important projects in the region – one that will enhance local cassava production in Jamaica and another to...

Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region

October 24, 2016
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...

Direct flights from the United States increase connectivity to Honduras

October 14, 2016
Direct flights from the United States increase connectivity to Honduras TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- The next time you think of traveling to Honduras, forget long layovers and expensive flights, but start thinking of saving time and money with improved air travel for North American visitors and prices starting at $200. Spirit Airlines, the low-cost carrier...

Taiwan notes silence of some Caribbean and Latin American allies at UN

September 28, 2016
Taiwan notes silence of some Caribbean and Latin American allies at UN NEW YORK, USA -- Taiwan said it has taken note of the deafening silence on the part of some of its Caribbean and Latin American diplomatic allies at the United Nations regarding its open bid to play a higher role in international affairs. This was observed by Taiwanese media observing...

Eye-opening discovery in Honduras reveals new information about Mayan civilization

September 28, 2016
Eye-opening discovery in Honduras reveals new information about Mayan civilization TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Last week, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology and History announced an important discovery in the Copán Archeological Park, located in western Honduras, which continues to boost Honduras' position as the destination with the most diverse tourism...

Honduras president visits Cayman Islands for trade talks

September 5, 2016
Honduras president visits Cayman Islands for trade talks GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Following up on the Cayman Islands government’s recent announcements that it wants to see the British territory trading more with Honduras, the country’s President Juan Hernandez visited with Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin...

Concern voiced over press freedom violations in Costa Rica, Honduras and Venezuela

August 29, 2016
Concern voiced over press freedom violations in Costa Rica, Honduras and Venezuela MIAMI, USA -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) said on Friday it views with concern a series of actions taken against media and journalists in Costa Rica, Honduras and Venezuela in recent weeks that it said impair press freedom in the Latin American region. In Costa Rica...

Hurricane warning issued for Belize

August 4, 2016
Hurricane warning issued for Belize MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Earl was expected to increase to hurricane strength by the time it makes landfall in Belize on Wednesday night or early Thursday. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 4 pm CDT on Wednesday, the centre of Earl was located...

Tropical Storm Earl heads to Belize

August 3, 2016
Tropical Storm Earl heads to Belize MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Earl formed in the northwest Caribbean on Tuesday and was expected to pass near the Honduras Bay Islands on its way to Belize. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 5 pm EDT on Tuesday, the centre of Earl...

Honduras aims to become the leader of the textile industry in the Americas

May 26, 2016
Honduras aims to become the leader of the textile industry in the Americas TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Honduras is pursuing an ambitious development plan focused on strengthening the textile industry, according to government sources. The Central American country has established itself as a leading player in recent years, currently holding the spot...

Commentary: Canadian mining in Central America: The case of Honduras

May 12, 2016
Commentary: Canadian mining in Central America: The case of Honduras Canadian companies account for 50 to 70 percent of the mining in Central America, and their presence in the region has been widely reported as highly detrimental because they fail to protect the environment and the indigenous people. This article focuses on Honduras and the inadequate...

UNAIDS condemns killings and human rights violations against transgender people in the Caribbean

April 26, 2016
UNAIDS condemns killings and human rights violations against transgender people in the Caribbean KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has condemned killings and violations of human rights against transgender people reported in recent months by civil society and media in different countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

EU contributes Euro14 million to catastrophe risk insurance for Caribbean and Central America

April 18, 2016
EU contributes Euro14 million to catastrophe risk insurance for Caribbean and Central America WASHINGTON, USA -- The European Commission and the World Bank on Friday signed a Euro 14 million agreement to be executed by the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) to facilitate access to low cost, high quality catastrophe risk insurance for the governments of Central American...

Rising hunger in Central America and Haiti as El Nino follows prolonged drought

April 8, 2016
Rising hunger in Central America and Haiti as El Nino follows prolonged drought GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala -- The United Nations food relief agency committed on Thursday to assisting 1.6 million people hit by droughts exacerbated by El Niño in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti and building resilience against future climatic shocks. Speaking at the...

Former president of Honduras football federation pleads guilty to racketeering and corruption

March 29, 2016
Former president of Honduras football federation pleads guilty to racketeering and corruption BROOKLYN, USA -- On Monday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Rafael Callejas, the president of the Honduran football federation (FENAFUTH) from 2002 to 2015, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy in connection with his receipt of bribes in exchange...

Honduras risks becoming 'lawless killing zone' for human rights defenders, says UN

March 19, 2016
Honduras risks becoming 'lawless killing zone' for human rights defenders, says UN NEW YORK, USA -- An independent United Nations expert on the situation of human rights defenders on Friday urged the government of Honduras “to take immediate and concrete actions, or risk turning the country into a lawless killing zone for human rights defenders.”

World Happiness Report 2016 update shows significantly more inequality in Caribbean

March 17, 2016
World Happiness Report 2016 update shows significantly more inequality in Caribbean ROME, Italy -- The World Happiness Report 2016 Update, which ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels, was released on Wednesday in Rome in advance of UN World Happiness Day, March 20, and shows that two regions – the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America and Caribbean...

New partnership to offer Cuba flights and tours from Grenada, Honduras and St Lucia

March 8, 2016
New partnership to offer Cuba flights and tours from Grenada, Honduras and St Lucia ST GEORGE’S, Grenada -- BedyEasy-Sky, a merged tour operation and air transportation service between BEDY Travel in Grenada and Easy Sky, an airline with more than 36 years of experience in Honduras, plans to offer flights and tours to Cuba from a number of Caribbean countries.

IMF concludes visit to Honduras

February 22, 2016
IMF concludes visit to Honduras TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Roberto Garcia-Saltos visited Tegucigalpa during February 15-19 to review economic developments in Honduras and authorities’ implementation of their Fund-supported program during 2015.

Commentary: 218 years since the Garifuna were removed from their homeland but injustices continue

February 20, 2016
Commentary: 218 years since the Garifuna were removed from their homeland but injustices continue In March 1797, after our people lost the war to the British Crown and surrendered, about 5,000 of our people were rounded up, unlawfully imprisoned on the isolated island of Balliceaux, tortured, killed and those who survived subsequently forcefully removed to the distant island of Roatan.

Open Letter from the Garifuna Nation and affiliated Garifuna organizations

January 27, 2016
The Garifuna Nation is an international Garifuna organization with Representatives from the countries of Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize and the United States of America. The main purpose of this organization is to look after...

US issues travel alert over zika virus in Caribbean

January 18, 2016
US issues travel alert over zika virus in Caribbean ATLANTA, USA -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued a travel warning for the Caribbean region where infection with zika, a mosquito-borne virus, is a risk. The CDC also cautioned pregnant women not to travel to those areas as zika has been linked...

Honduras named top travel destination for 2016

January 6, 2016
Honduras named top travel destination for 2016 TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- A panel of experts selected Honduras as one of the top 16 emerging travel destinations in the world for the New Year, according to CNN. The panel emphasized Honduras' diverse touristic offering including natural attractions, as well as important ancient ruins and...

IMF completes review under stand-by arrangement with Honduras

December 21, 2015
IMF completes review under stand-by arrangement with Honduras WASHINGTON, USA -- The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the second review of Honduras’s performance under an economic program supported by a three-year stand-by arrangement (SBA) and a two-year arrangement under the stand-by credit facility.

