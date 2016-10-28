Caribbean News Now!

2017 holds great promise, says incoming CARICOM chairman

January 3, 2017
2017 holds great promise, says incoming CARICOM chairman GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- “2017 holds great promise for us to advance our integration process which can only be possible through the involvement and participation of all. Let us resolve to play our part in strengthening our Caribbean Community and to making regional unity a living, breathing experience...

Commentary: Guyana heading into international disgrace by entertaining fly-by-night 'universities'

January 3, 2017
Commentary: Guyana heading into international disgrace by entertaining fly-by-night 'universities' Happy New Year everyone, and good luck on your quest for new and great things in 2017. But for those who are wishing for new things, I urge you to be reminded by the notion that nothing will ever be new under the sun; because history has a strange way of repeating itself. That particular statement...

Another Guyana offshore university accused of defrauding students

December 28, 2016
Another Guyana offshore university accused of defrauding students GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- The largest selling English language daily newspaper in the world, the Times of India, has reported that another Indian-owned offshore university located in Guyana has been defrauding international students, seemingly with the blessing of Guyana’s National...

Guyana signs open skies agreements

December 27, 2016
Guyana signs open skies agreements NASSAU, Bahamas -- During the ninth annual International Civil Aviation (ICAN) 2016 conference, which was held in Nassau, Bahamas, from December 5-9, 2016, Guyana signed open skies agreements with the Dominican Republic, India and South Korea. The agreement with India will allow...

Heavy flooding hits Guyana

December 24, 2016
Heavy flooding hits Guyana GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- The capital city of Georgetown and some parts of Guyana’s coastal belt are reeling from the effects of an evolving flood situation that has made it almost impossible for Christmas shoppers to traverse the inner city streets. The flood was said to be triggered by heavy rainfall...

CDB US$12.3 million funding to enhance TVET education system in Guyana

December 20, 2016
CDB US$12.3 million funding to enhance TVET education system in Guyana BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – In Guyana, there is growing demand for a workforce with specialized skills, as well as a need to increase sustainable employment opportunities for Guyanese. To address this, the government of Guyana has received funding of US$12.3 million from the...

Several CARICOM countries failing to honour skills certificates

December 19, 2016
Several CARICOM countries failing to honour skills certificates GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- For those who had thought that any Guyanese citizen with an officially issued Caribbean Community (CARICOM) skills certificate can just roll into any CARICOM country and seek employment after showing the document to authorities will certainly have to think again.

IDB to support criminal justice reform in Guyana to help overcome prison overcrowding

December 19, 2016
IDB to support criminal justice reform in Guyana to help overcome prison overcrowding WASHINGTON, USA -- An US$8 million project approved by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will help Guyana overcome prison overcrowding, by reducing pre-trial detentions and increasing the use of alternative sentencing, among other measures. The loan’s objective is to...

Around 35 percent of medicines imported into Guyana are fake and unsafe for medical use

December 14, 2016
Around 35 percent of medicines imported into Guyana are fake and unsafe for medical use GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- A regional pharmaceutical investigator that gathers counterfeiting intelligence information for one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has indicated that between 25% to 35% of the medicines that are being imported into Guyana from...

CDB approves US$194 million assistance programme for Guyana

December 14, 2016
CDB approves US$194 million assistance programme for Guyana BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The board of directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a country strategy for Guyana for the period 2017 to 2021. The programme of assistance will drive social and economic development; support environmental sustainability...

Foreign currency shortage in Trinidad has reached chronic proportions, says former minister

December 12, 2016
Foreign currency shortage in Trinidad has reached chronic proportions, says former minister PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad -- Trinidad and Tobago’s former minister of trade, industry, investment and communications, Vasant Bharath, says that the current foreign shortage situation in Trinidad has reached chronic proportions. In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Guardian...

Barbados and Trinidad currencies begin downward slide in Guyana

December 10, 2016
Barbados and Trinidad currencies begin downward slide in Guyana GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- At the opening of the local currency trading market on Friday morning in Guyana, the value of the Barbados dollar and the Trinidad dollar lost around 0.09% and 1.2% of their respective values against the Guyana dollar within the first hour of trading.

Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities

December 6, 2016
Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities LONDON, England -- Governments could be hit by huge unexpected pay-outs if steps are not taken to manage hidden liabilities in unfunded pensions, loan guarantees, disaster relief and other contingencies. This is the stark warning in a recent Commonwealth report, offering countries...

UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding

December 3, 2016
UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding LONDON, England -- Just weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary general, to answer allegations of profligate spending, a new UK government report has warned that the Commonwealth Secretariat...

IDB loan will support economic diversification, foreign trade in Guyana

December 1, 2016
IDB loan will support economic diversification, foreign trade in Guyana WASHINGTON, USA -- Guyana will improve its public infrastructure and promote economic diversification and foreign trade with a US$9 million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan that will help strengthen the economy and stimulate exports and investments. With a small domestic...

Guyana National Accreditation Council offers only registration not accreditation

November 26, 2016
Guyana National Accreditation Council offers only registration not accreditation GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- In a press statement on Friday, Guyana’s National Accreditation Council (NAC) revealed that medical degrees issued by institutions in Guyana are only recognized if the degrees are accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine...

Lawyers for Guyana university confirm that graduates cannot go on to the US to study

November 25, 2016
Lawyers for Guyana university confirm that graduates cannot go on to the US to study GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- In a demand letter from the law firm of Hughes, Fields, and Stoby that was hand-delivered on Thursday to the Guyana Guardian, attorneys for the Texila American University seem to have admitted that any claim suggesting that students can go on to the United States...

Letter: Guyana coalition government's failure to investigate extra-judicial killings is unpardonable

November 25, 2016
Letter: Guyana coalition government's failure to investigate extra-judicial killings is unpardonable I am an unapologetic, ardent supporter of President David Granger and his APNU-AFC coalition government of Guyana. Indeed, the new government has a mandate to govern with transparency, ensure that social justice is aggressively pursued and rapidly advance Guyana’s...

Prince Harry begins whirlwind royal tour of Caribbean

November 22, 2016
Prince Harry begins whirlwind royal tour of Caribbean ST JOHN’S, Antigua (SKNIS) -- Prince Henry (Harry) of Wales touched down to a red carpet welcome on Sunday, November 20, at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua aboard a British Airways commercial flight as he began his 15-day royal visit of several Caribbean countries...

Guyana accreditation council dodges interview, as four-year-old reads for masters degree

November 21, 2016
Guyana accreditation council dodges interview, as four-year-old reads for masters degree GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Following accusations by several foreign students that a person or persons at Guyana’s National Accreditation Council (NAC) are working in collusion with Texila American University to defraud them, the body had subsequently agreed to an interview.

IDB engages Caribbean youth on creating vibrant economies, climate change and other issues

November 21, 2016
IDB engages Caribbean youth on creating vibrant economies, climate change and other issues KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Since the appointment last April of Therese Turner-Jones as general manager of the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Caribbean country department, there has been increased academic and social engagement with the youth across the region.

Guyana to invest in sustainable agricultural development with IDB support

November 19, 2016
Guyana to invest in sustainable agricultural development with IDB support WASHINGTON, USA -- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the government of Guyana are partnering in a new agricultural development initiative to increase the sustainable use of natural resources and agricultural productivity of small farmers. The US$15 million initiative...

Lawsuits fly in Guyana over university accreditation claims

November 16, 2016
Lawsuits fly in Guyana over university accreditation claims GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- An article published by the Guyana Guardian newspaper on Sunday stating that medical degrees issued by the Guyana-based Texila American University are not recognised by the US Department of Education has prompted a threat of a GY$500 million...

US Dept of Education says medical degrees issued by Guyana university are not recognised

November 14, 2016
US Dept of Education says medical degrees issued by Guyana university are not recognised GEORGETOWN, Guyana; – After a two-month joint investigation by a team of contributing investigative writers from the Guyana Guardian, the Times of India – which happens to be the world’s largest selling daily English language newspaper – and the Huffington Post – globally labelled...

Guyana cannot afford a refinery, oil experts warn

November 7, 2016
Guyana cannot afford a refinery, oil experts warn GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- With a required 20 to 30 square kilometers of land somewhere along Guyana’s coastal belt to build a refinery, and a deep-water channel with a one kilometer width to access it from the Atlantic Ocean, leading minds in the oil exploration industry have told the...

IMPACT Justice donates over 200 books to the University of Guyana Library

October 29, 2016
IMPACT Justice donates over 200 books to the University of Guyana Library GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- The Canadian government-funded, Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) project has donated 244 books (192 titles) to the University of Guyana Library as part of its efforts to improve the provision of legal information in Caribbean...

Guyana to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates with IDB support

October 28, 2016
Guyana to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates with IDB support WASHINGTON, USA -- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved an US$8 million loan for a program to help reduce maternal, perinatal and neonatal deaths in Guyana. This program seeks to improve the quality of care at 140 health facilities and in 88 communities.

