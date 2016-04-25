Caribbean News Now!

News from Guatemala:
Poets Corner: Guatelizean
December 19, 2016So Belizean di call deh self Gaza While the Israeli president th thank Guatemala For helping them to settle Gaza Fast tract to the ICJ You fools think Israel won’t help Guatemala to have their way Guatelizeans can’t you see your trust and patrimony is being betrayed Government is giving our...
Journalist and wife murdered in Guatemala
November 12, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) has condemned the murder of journalist Hamilton Hernández Vásquez and his wife in Guatemala and called on the authorities to investigate swiftly so as to identify those responsible and learn the motive for the crime, and...
Letter: BPP condemns latest Guatemala armed forces aggression
November 11, 2016Belizeans and the world recently learned of another aggression by the Guatemalan Armed Forces against our Belize Defence Force. This is very disturbing, however even more disturbing is the fact that the brigadier general seems to down play the aggressive behavior of the GAF.
Commentary: The Garifuna people need to address their living conditions in all countries
November 1, 2016From the time our Garifuna people were removed from their homeland; “Yurumein”, now known as St Vincent and the Grenadines, and imprisoned on the island of Baliceaux in 1796, their lives have never been the same since. Our people were then subsequently removed from...
Taiwan notes silence of some Caribbean and Latin American allies at UN
September 28, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- Taiwan said it has taken note of the deafening silence on the part of some of its Caribbean and Latin American diplomatic allies at the United Nations regarding its open bid to play a higher role in international affairs. This was observed by Taiwanese media observing...
Upside potential limited for Central American and Dominican Republic sovereign ratings
September 27, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- Positive rating momentum for Central American sovereigns is unlikely, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Some upside potential exists for the Dominican Republic, which currently has a positive outlook. Over the medium term, the passage and implementation of...
Commentary: The Guatemala president does not know history when it comes to Belize
September 26, 2016The president of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, had the nerve to come before the United Nations and tell the UN representatives of the world that we Belizeans do not want to make peace with them. However, the nations of the world will not believe him because of Spain and Guatemala’s...
Letter: Response to Guatemalan president's UN speech
September 26, 2016Despite the findings of the independent forensic investigation, which exonerated the Belize Defence Force in the killing of a Guatemalan minor who was illegally in Belizean territory, during the 71st General Assembly of the United Nations, Guatemalan President, Jimmy Morales proceeded...
Canada assisting Belize with defence policy amid tensions with Guatemala
August 31, 2016OTTAWA, Canada -- Canada is assisting Belize with its defence policy as tensions between the Central American nation and neighbouring Guatemala continue to simmer over the killing of a 13-year-old boy by Belize soldiers. Feliz Enrique, CEO of the Belize defence ministry, said last week...
Commentary: Guatemala's attempt to annex any part of Belize will bring serious consequences
August 18, 2016Our September 10th and independence celebrations will be coming up next month and this is how I feel about my beloved country Belize. The government of Guatemala is trying to see how the government of Belize and its people will respond to the annexation of the Sarstoon and...
Letter: Concern over CARICOM's shortsightedness involving Guatemala's aggression
July 21, 2016During the 37th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the regional grouping demonstrated a most disturbing example of digressive group-think by embracing the government of Belize’s ill-conceived intent to appease Guatemala.
CARICOM heads conclude latest summit in Guyana
July 9, 2016GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- The 37th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held in Georgetown, Guyana, on July 4 – 6, 2016, concluded on Wednesday. The prime minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, chaired the proceedings.
Commentary: Belizeans will vote no to the ICJ unless our government takes certain steps
June 29, 2016Many Belizeans like myself believe that the Guatemalan claim handed down to our country by Great Britain after we attained our independence on September 21, 1981, is an undue burden handed down to us by the British. It was and still is in my opinion the British responsibility to settle this...
Belize and Guatemala begin negotiations at OAS over Sarstoon River dispute
June 23, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- Delegations from Belize and Guatemala, headed by their respective foreign ministers, met on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, DC, with Secretary General Luis Almagro to begin to negotiate the terms of...
Letter: Belize Progressive Party vehemently protests OAS resolution
June 20, 2016The Belize Progressive Party (BPP) expresses its vehement condemnation of the recent, draft declaration on the resolution passed by the Organisation of American States (OAS) at its 46th Regular Assembly, held in the Dominican Republic. The resolution, which speaks to the commitment...
Guatemala government urged to rein in violence against media
June 10, 2016PARIS, France -- Reporters Without Borders has urged the Guatemalan authorities to move quickly to rein in the spiral of violence against journalists and provide them with lasting protection after local TV host Víctor Hugo Valdez Cardona on Tuesday became the fourth broadcast journalist...
Letter: Belize Progressive Party calls for action under UNSC Article 39
June 4, 2016Given the government of Belize’s (GOB) false, singular narrative that going to the ICJ is the only recourse to address Guatemala’s unfounded claim, the Belize Progressive Party (BPP) calls on Belizeans both at home and abroad to take definitive action. Having demonstrated the logic...
Letter: GOB complacency, rather complicity, amid Guatemala's unprovoked aggression
May 31, 2016With the overabundance of chicanery being promulgated by the various enemies to Belize's territorial integrity, sovereignty and overall well-being, who include: the PUDP, the OAS and the government of Guatemala, I sincerely hope that Belizeans are not only making note, but are also...
Letter: Concern over assertion regarding ratification of Belize-Guatemala Compromis
May 28, 2016The Belize Progressive Party (BPP), in keeping with its commitment to remain both vigilant and current with all matters involving the most pressing threat to the nation of Belize (that being Guatemala’s existential and ever-increasing threat to our territorial integrity) takes issue with...
Poets Corner: Belize-Guatemala takeover
May 19, 2016All you Alices in Wonderland Marcus Garvey tried to make you understand “A people without knowledge of their history culture and origin are like trees without roots!” Dealing with Belizeans is like pulling out tooth Did you not see what Guatemala did with their indigenous population?
Commentary: Guatemala must stop its citizens from coming into Belize to commit crimes
May 18, 2016For centuries now the Mayas and the Garifuna people have been going back and forth to Guatemala to meet with their relatives, trade and seek refuge when the Guatemalan military is slaughtering them. The Belize government does not have the military to stop and apprehend the...
Another shooting incident at Belize-Guatemala border
May 17, 2016BELMOPAN, Belize -- Tensions over the disputed border between Guatemala and Belize increased over the weekend following a new shooting incident. Belize said one of its patrols had to shoot and wound a Guatemalan man who threatened them with a machete after he was found with...
OAS to deploy experts to investigate shooting incident in Belize-Guatemala adjacency zone
May 6, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The secretary general of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, on Wednesday met with the ministers of foreign affairs of Belize and Guatemala in reference to the recent incidents in the Belize-Guatemala Adjacency Zone and the Sarstoon River.
Commentary: Belize belongs to Belizeans
May 5, 2016The Guatemalan claim to Belize, like all the claims that exist among the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, has its roots in the Treaty of Tordesillas that was signed between Spain and Portugal in 1493 and approved by the then Catholic Pope Alexander VI of Spain.
Editorial: Belize, Guyana and the Iron Lady
May 3, 2016Following the recent shooting incident on the Belize-Guatemala border and the subsequent buildup of Guatemalan troops in the area, Amandala (described as Belize’s leading newspaper) published a scathing editorial, highly critical of the perceived passivity of the government in Belmopan.
OAS to conduct independent investigation into death of Guatemalan minor in Belize adjacency zone
April 28, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The Organization of American States (OAS) will conduct, at the request of the governments of Belize and Guatemala, an independent investigation of the April 20 incident that led to the death of the Guatemalan minor Julio René Alvarado Ruano and in which...
Guatemalan woman sentenced to 36 months in US prison for human smuggling
April 25, 2016SAN ANTONIO, USA -- A Guatemalan woman was sentenced on Friday to 36 months in US federal prison for conspiracy and human smuggling related to a scheme to smuggle undocumented migrants from India into the United States. Rosa Astrid Umanzor-Lopez, 36, was extradited...