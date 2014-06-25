Caribbean News Now!

Guadeloupe

EU to boost CARIBBEAN competitiveness by strengthening regional partnerships

December 12, 2016
EU to boost CARIBBEAN competitiveness by strengthening regional partnerships BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe -- The INTERREG V Caribbean, a multimillion dollar EU-funded program to strengthen regional partnerships, will be officially launched in Saint Lucia on Wednesday. In addition to boosting the economic competitiveness of the region's countries...

Torrential rains hit the Caribbean

December 1, 2016
Torrential rains hit the Caribbean BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Torrential rains and flooding hit several Caribbean islands this week, bringing some relief to a drought in the region so severe that Suriname is considering exporting its water to hard-hit islands by towing it in giant bags made from PVC-coated fabric.

INTERREG Caraibes launches first call for expressions of interest

November 10, 2016
INTERREG Caraibes launches first call for expressions of interest POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- Projects carriers (private operators, associations, public institutions such as universities, research centers, local authorities) are invited to submit their pre-project expressions of interest to INTERREG Caraïbes before November 18, 2016. Led by the Guadeloupe...

Tropical Storm Matthew forms, moves into eastern Caribbean Sea

September 29, 2016
Tropical Storm Matthew forms, moves into eastern Caribbean Sea MIAMI, USA -- As expected, Tropical Storm Matthew formed early Wednesday as the system moved through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean, bringing heavy rains and high winds and forcing the closure of government offices and schools in several islands.

State of emergency extended to French Caribbean territories after Paris attack

November 20, 2015
State of emergency extended to French Caribbean territories after Paris attack BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- The state of emergency declared by France following the terrorist attacks in Paris has been extended to the French Caribbean territories of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, St Martin and St Barths. The state of emergency was declared last weekend...

European Cooperation Days celebrated in the Caribbean

November 5, 2015
European Cooperation Days celebrated in the Caribbean POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- Since 2012, European Cooperation Days have been celebrated across all of Europe. The objective of this event is to make known and promote the territorial cooperation projects supported by European structural funding. For the 2015 edition from November 4 to 7...

JetBlue and Seaborne Airlines launch codeshare agreement throughout the Caribbean

October 22, 2015
JetBlue and Seaborne Airlines launch codeshare agreement throughout the Caribbean NEW YORK, USA -- JetBlue and Seaborne Airlines on Wednesday began selling flights under a codeshare agreement that will offer customers increased travel options and new destinations throughout the Caribbean. Connections will be made via San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Seaborne suspends air services to Dominica

September 2, 2015
Seaborne suspends air services to Dominica SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- All Seaborne Airlines services into Dominica (DOM) have been suspended effective immediately through September 16, 2015, as a result of damage inflicted on the airport by Tropical Storm Erika. To accommodate passengers and all relief efforts to support Dominica...

Leeward Islands brace for Tropical Storm Erika

August 27, 2015
Leeward Islands brace for Tropical Storm Erika MIAMI, USA -- The Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday prepared for the imminent arrival of Tropical Storm Erika, which was expected to move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands on Wednesday night, move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on...

New Tropical Storm Erika heads towards Leeward Islands

August 26, 2015
New Tropical Storm Erika heads towards Leeward Islands MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Erika, which formed in the Atlantic late Monday, is expected to affect the northern Leeward Islands by Wednesday night. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, at 5:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, the centre of Tropical Storm Erika was located...

European low-cost airline launches flights from US to the Caribbean

June 26, 2015
European low-cost airline launches flights from US to the Caribbean NEW YORK, USA -- Norwegian, deemed the world’s best low-cost long-haul airline and also Europe’s best low-cost airline for the past three consecutive years by SkyTrax, has announced it will launch flights from Boston, Baltimore/ Washington, DC, and New York City to two beautiful and...

Kreyol Fashion Days 2015 end on a high note in Guadeloupe

June 24, 2015
Kreyol Fashion Days 2015 end on a high note in Guadeloupe POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- A particularly pleasing final fashion show concluded the Kreyol Fashion Days (KFD) 2015 in Guadeloupe. With more than 1,500 participants, for its second edition, the KFD Forum allowed companies and fashion designers to acquire information about the Caribbean market.

Intruder chased off boat moored in Guadeloupe marina

May 23, 2015
Intruder chased off boat moored in Guadeloupe marina MARINA BAS DU FORT, Guadeloupe -- In the third such incident this year at the Marina Bas du Fort in Guadeloupe, an intruder was chased off a boat moored at the marina in the early hours of the morning on May 8, Caribbean Safety and Security Net (CSSN) reported. “At 1 am May 8, 2015, while stern-to at the Marina...

Phaedo^3 smashes race record for Guadeloupe to Antigua Race

April 27, 2015
Phaedo^3 smashes race record for Guadeloupe to Antigua Race ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Lloyd Thornburg's MOD70, Phaedo^3 has smashed the race record for the Guadeloupe to Antigua Race, completing the 42-mile course in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 0 seconds, at an astonishing average speed of 28 knots and a top speed of 34 knots. Any record that has lasted...

Congress of Caribbean Writers concludes in Guadeloupe with grand prize award

April 24, 2015
Congress of Caribbean Writers concludes in Guadeloupe with grand prize award POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- The fourth Congress of Caribbean Writers ended on Saturday, April 18, with the awarding of the Grand Prix Littéraire, by the Association of Caribbean Writers, in collaboration with the Regional Council of Guadeloupe, to Simone and André Schwarz-Bart for their book...

Antigua-Barbuda trade mission visits French Caribbean

April 22, 2015
Antigua-Barbuda trade mission visits French Caribbean POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- A 29-member delegation from Antigua and Barbuda, led by Chet Greene, minister of trade, commerce, industry, sport, culture, consumer affairs and national festivals, arrived in Guadeloupe on Sunday. The visit to the neighbouring French territory was the first leg...

Guadeloupe to host fourth Congress of Caribbean Writers

April 10, 2015
Guadeloupe to host fourth Congress of Caribbean Writers POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- The Regional Council of Guadeloupe, in collaboration with the Association of Caribbean Writers, is organising the fourth Congress of Caribbean Writers, from April 15 to 18, 2015, in Gosier, Guadeloupe. The guest of honour will be Guadeloupean novelist and poet...

Guadeloupe seeks associate membership in CARICOM

February 14, 2015
Guadeloupe seeks associate membership in CARICOM GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque met on Wednesday with a delegation from Guadeloupe, which is one of five Caribbean territories that have applied for associate membership of CARICOM. The delegation from the Regional Council...

Bank leak reveals billions from Caribbean stashed in Switzerland

February 12, 2015
Bank leak reveals billions from Caribbean stashed in Switzerland WASHINGTON, USA -- The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released a report this week revealing billions of dollars held in nearly 60,000 internal Swiss bank documents from 2006 to 2007 leaked by whistleblower Hervé Falciani, a former employee of HSBC in Switzerland.

French Guiana seeks associate membership of CARICOM

January 27, 2015
French Guiana seeks associate membership of CARICOM GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque met on Thursday with a team from French Guiana led by the president of the Regional Council Rodolphe Alexandre, as the French territories in the Caribbean begin discussions with CARICOM on...

Third Trinidad and Tobago trade mission to visit French Caribbean

November 18, 2014
Third Trinidad and Tobago trade mission to visit French Caribbean PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- exporTT is leading its third trade mission from Trinidad and Tobago to the French Caribbean (Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana) from November 16-26, 2014. This project is sponsored by the CARTfund. A total of ten companies will participate in the mission.

Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving through Leewards

October 14, 2014
Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving through Leewards MIAMI, USA -- Tropical cyclone Gonzalo strengthened into a hurricane on Monday as it passed through the northern Leeward Islands, with additional strengthening likely. A hurricane warning was in effect for the British Virgin Islands, St Maarten, St Martin and Anguilla.

Hurricane watch issued for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

October 13, 2014
Hurricane watch issued for Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands MIAMI, USA -- A hurricane watch was issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra, and the British and US Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Gonzalo moved through the Leeward Islands on Monday, with rain bands already affecting Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda early Monday morning.

Fay moves away from Bermuda, as Gonzalo threatens Leewards

October 13, 2014
Fay moves away from Bermuda, as Gonzalo threatens Leewards MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Fay moved away from Bermuda into the open Atlantic on Sunday after lashing the island with heavy rain and gusting winds, knocking out power for thousands of residents. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed east of the Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Caribbean and Europe generate dynamic cooperation

October 4, 2014
Caribbean and Europe generate dynamic cooperation POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- European Cooperation Day was commemorated in the Caribbean last month under the theme of "Sharing borders to grow closer". The special day, commemorated on Thursday, September 25, 2014, was marked by highlighting special projects...

St Kitts-Nevis leads OECS, French, Dutch islands in exports to US

August 12, 2014
BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CUOPM) -- St Kitts and Nevis continued to be the leading exporter of goods and services to the United States in June this year, more than all other OECS nations, as well as St Maarten, Guadeloupe and Martinique. According to foreign trade statistics issued by...

Fifteen Caribbean countries report cases of chikungunya virus

June 25, 2014
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- In December 2013, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the first local transmission of chikungunya virus in the Western Hemisphere identified in Saint Martin. Fifteen Caribbean countries have since reported cases of chikungunya.

