Caribbean News Now!

Grenada opposition political office burglarized and vandalized
December 31, 2016ST GEORGE'S, Grenada -- The Carriacou office of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Grenada was burglarized and vandalized over the Christmas holidays. The police have been notified. No other building in the vicinity was targeted. The items stolen include...
Commentary: Why do Grenadians trust the British Privy Council but are afraid of British modern laws?
December 30, 2016As the year 2016 is almost at an end, it seems as though some Grenadian politicians and political activists and religious leaders are telling the rest of the world that a majority of Grenada’s black population are stupid, and there is nothing wrong with the laws within the constitution that we are governed under.
Commentary: Big thanks to our 2016 sponsors!
December 29, 2016As 2016 comes to an end, and we get ready to explode off the 2017 starting block, I glance back over my shoulder to take a quick look to recognize and applaud the assistance of corporate and domestic citizens alike who have partnered with Motiv-8 For Change International to engage...
Letter: Cry cry baby Peter David singing for his supper!
December 28, 2016For many years, specialized professionals have been staying clear from politics in Grenada. Grenada politics has become very muddy and brutal among contestants. Gutter politics in Grenada has been around for a very long time, since during the Eric Gairy era. The country has suffered...
Letter: Winners and Losers 2016; Grenada's Personality of The Year
December 23, 20162016 would go down in history as a very eventful year with occurrence of long lasting political, economic and social changes all over the world. From Manila in the Philippines to Moscow Russia, London England, Paris France, Aleppo Syria, Rio de Janiero Brazil, Washington USA, Havana Cuba...
Letter: Shame on you, Dr Mitchell!
December 22, 2016Few days after delivering what was deemed the 2017 election budget, Dr Keith Mitchell in wrapping up the budget debate took an unfortunate swipe at Senator Nazim Burke. It was inconceivable that the holder of the office of prime minister would abuse the privilege of the house to attempt...
CDB approves grant for study on water and sewerage facilities in Grenada
December 21, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a grant that will assist the government of Grenada in its efforts to improve the efficiency of the country’s water and sewerage network. The government is proposing to expand the St. George’s Water Supply System.
Several CARICOM countries failing to honour skills certificates
December 19, 2016GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- For those who had thought that any Guyanese citizen with an officially issued Caribbean Community (CARICOM) skills certificate can just roll into any CARICOM country and seek employment after showing the document to authorities will certainly have to think again.
CDB approves US$10 million loan to build growth, resilience in Grenada economy
December 19, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The board of directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a US$10 million policy-based loan to further build growth and resilience in the Grenadian economy. It is the final of three such loans from CDB to the government of Grenada.
Letter: The Sentinel: Are heritage and culture components of national development?
December 17, 2016Due to circumstances beyond his control the Editor of the Sentinel was unable to attend the presentation of the budget on Friday, December 9, 2016, by the prime minister of Grenada, who is also the minister of finance, but on Sunday, December 11, was able to listen to the entire presentation...
Grenada honey is best in the world again
December 15, 2016LONDON, England -- For the second straight year, the Jessamine Eden apiary in Grenada has won the first prize for the best honey in the world at the 85th annual UK International Honey Show in London. The apiary was awarded the Henders Cup, a challenge trophy donated by the Federation...
Aragon wins the 2016 RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada
December 15, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- Arco Van Nieuwland and Andries Verder's Marten 72, Aragon has been declared the overall winner of the 2016 RORC Transatlantic Race and also the winner of IRC Zero. Skipper of the Dutch Maxi, Nicolas Lecarpentier collected the RORC Transatlantic Race...
Letter: New leadership is needed in St Georges
December 14, 2016The victory of the NO vote on the 24th November 2016 like it or not was an embarrassing defeat for Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, the NNP, Francs Alexis and CRAC. This embarrassing miscalculation and poor judgement by the prime minister the highest political job on the island and his...
RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada: Class40s arrive to a warm welcome
December 14, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- Catherine Pourre's Class40, Eärendil crossed the finish line of the RORC Transatlantic Race outside Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina on Monday. Eärendil was nearly a day behind the Class40 winner, Campagne de France. However, Eärendil enjoyed a...
CDB project to prevent youth crime and support youth empowerment in Grenada
December 12, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- On Thursday, the board of directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) approved financing of US$1.4 million to the government of Grenada, to support the establishment of a juvenile justice prevention and response system. The project aims...
RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada: Maverick blasts in
December 12, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- Infiniti 46, Maverick, skippered by Oliver Cotterell, crossed the finish line outside Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada at 06h 52m 09s on Saturday. The British yacht, with radical side foils, is provisionally the winner of IRC Canting Keel.
RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada: Campagne de France wins Class40 Division
December 12, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- Campagne de France has taken Line Honours for the first Class40 Division and is the first Two Handed team to complete the 2016 RORC Transatlantic Race. Swan 82, Stay Calm and Baltic 112, Path finished within three hours of each other after 2,865nm.
RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada: Aragon crosses the finish line
December 10, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- Arco Van Nieuwland and Andries Verder's Marten 72, Aragon (NED) crossed the finish line of the RORC Transatlantic Race outside Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina at 11h 17m 03s on Friday. After IRC time correction, the Dutch Maxi is leading the race for...
RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada: Leopard 3 secures monohull line honours
December 8, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- Mike Slade's British Maxi, Leopard 3 crossed the finish line outside Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada at 07h 22m 37s GMT on December 7, 2016, taking Monohull Line Honours and winning the International Maxi Association (IMA) Trophy for the 2016 RORC...
RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada: Leopard 3 set to take monohull line honours
December 7, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- The trade winds are back to normal, accelerating the speed of the yachts racing in the RORC Transatlantic Race. Mike Slade's Leopard is set to take Monohull Line Honours on Wednesday. Campagne de France holds a big lead in the Class40 Division, and several yachts...
National award for research project tackling domestic abuse in the Caribbean
December 6, 2016ST GEORGE’S, Grenada -- A research project that is helping women in the Caribbean who are most vulnerable to being abused in the home has won a prestigious national award. None In Three, a project led by Professor Adele Jones at the University of Huddersfield and working...
Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities
December 6, 2016LONDON, England -- Governments could be hit by huge unexpected pay-outs if steps are not taken to manage hidden liabilities in unfunded pensions, loan guarantees, disaster relief and other contingencies. This is the stark warning in a recent Commonwealth report, offering countries...
Letter: Does Grenlec really care about our environment or community relations?
December 6, 2016I am writing as a Grenadian citizen who is fed-up with what I regard as Grenlec’s (the electricity monopoly supplier in Grenada) total disregard for the environment in terms carbon footprint and community safety. You may recall how this company was quick to defend its monopoly position.
Commentary: Grenada's referendum on constitutional reform: The way forward
December 5, 2016On November 24, 2016, Grenadians were afforded the opportunity to vote on seven bills in the first ever referendum on constitutional reform to be held in that country. Of the 71,241 registered voters, a mere 32.4% or just over 21,000 persons voted. The outcome was an overwhelming...
Letter: Why NNP supporters failed to support Grenada referendum
December 5, 2016It was obvious on referendum day, the NNP support base failed to show up at the polls to give support to the government initiative. This has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Dr Mitchell and his administration, as they now try to decipher what had really went wrong. The embarrassing results of the...
RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada: Race Report Day 8: Phaedo3 victorious
December 5, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- Lloyd Thornburg's American MOD70 Phaedo3 has taken Multihull Line Honours in the RORC Transatlantic Race for the second year running. The American MOD70 completed the course in 6 days 13 hours 39 minutes and 55 seconds. Although the team was...
RORC Transatlantic Race to Grenada: Race Report Day 9: Welcome for Maserati
December 5, 2016PORT LOUIS, Grenada -- The Italian MOD70, Maserati has finished the RORC Transatlantic Race; Phaedo3 has been declared the winner of the Multihull Trophy and Mike Slade's Maxi, Leopard is on the hunt for the monohull record. Giovanni Soldini's Maserati crossed the finish line on...