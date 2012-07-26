Caribbean News Now!

The Caribbean is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels brought about by global warming. Read the latest news and information here...

Deportations of Haitians commence from French Guiana September 19, 2016 PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Overnight Thursday of last week, about 15 Haitian undocumented migrants in French Guiana were expelled and repatriated by plane to Port-au-Prince, HaitiLibre reported. The operation occurred a few weeks after the decision of the authorities in French Guiana...

Insel Air becomes first airline to reconnect Guyana and Brazil May 27, 2016 WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- As of July 4, 2016, Insel Air of Curacao will connect Guyana and Brazil by air after a five-year void of no direct air services between the two countries that share a vast frontier. This long awaited service is welcomed by the public. The last airline to fly this route...

US issues travel alert over zika virus in Caribbean January 18, 2016 ATLANTA, USA -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued a travel warning for the Caribbean region where infection with zika, a mosquito-borne virus, is a risk. The CDC also cautioned pregnant women not to travel to those areas as zika has been linked...

European Cooperation Days celebrated in the Caribbean November 5, 2015 POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- Since 2012, European Cooperation Days have been celebrated across all of Europe. The objective of this event is to make known and promote the territorial cooperation projects supported by European structural funding. For the 2015 edition from November 4 to 7...

French Guiana seeks associate membership of CARICOM January 27, 2015 GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque met on Thursday with a team from French Guiana led by the president of the Regional Council Rodolphe Alexandre, as the French territories in the Caribbean begin discussions with CARICOM on...

Caribbean and Europe generate dynamic cooperation October 4, 2014 POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- European Cooperation Day was commemorated in the Caribbean last month under the theme of "Sharing borders to grow closer". The special day, commemorated on Thursday, September 25, 2014, was marked by highlighting special projects...

MARIGOT, St Martin -- The ninth selection and monitoring committees of the Interreg Caraïbes programme will take place on April 2 and 3, 2014, in Saint Martin under the chairmanship of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe in its capacity as management authority.

PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Surinam Airways (SLM), in response to an email inquiry, has confirmed media reports in French Guiana that the airline will connect Cayenne to Miami, Florida, from April 5, with stops in Paramaribo and Georgetown, Guyana.

ST LOUIS, USA -- Enterprise Holdings is franchising the use of its Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand to several Caribbean operators. These franchisees include Guyane Car in French Guiana, LAM in Martinique and SGLV in Guadeloupe. These new operations further expand the international footprint of...

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- According to the latest report from the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) based in Stockholm, Sweden, new cases chikungunya virus have been reported in several countries in the Caribbean. As of January 9, 2014, the following numbers...

PARIS, France -- Eutelsat Communications and CaribSat, an internet service provider, has announced the signature of a distribution agreement for the IP Easy satellite broadband service provided through the Caribbean footprint of the EUTELSAT 8 West A satellite.

POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- The European Union's Regional Development Fund (ERDF) will fund two major sustainable development projects in the Dutch and French Caribbean under the INTERREG IV Caribbean program.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (GINA) -- On Saturday evening, Guyanese were again welcomed to the Inter-Guiana Cultural Festival held at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), where a Surinamese group took to the stage and showcased their...

GEORGETOWN, (Guyana (GINA) -- The National Cultural Centre in Guyana came alive on Thursday night, as the Second Inter-Guiana Cultural Festival was declared open in pomp and style and with an array of cultural items showcasing...

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (GINA) – Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, is set to host Inter-Guianas Cultural Festival from August 20-25. The festival, which is expected to showcase visual, literary, performing, culinary arts...

PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Surinam Airways (SLM) has big plans for Guyana, being fully aware that that country has no national carrier, a large Diaspora in North America, and a $150 million plan to modernize its airport.

Commentary: French Guiana's offshore oil: Profit trumps environmental protection? July 26, 2012 An offshore oilfield discovery in September 2011 within the French Guiana Zaedyus exploratory well by Tullow Oil plc, a British oil and gas exploration company, finally pinpointed the country’s anticipated large reservoir. An offshore oilfield discovery in September 2011 within the French Guiana Zaedyus exploratory well by Tullow Oil plc, a British oil and gas exploration company, finally pinpointed the country’s anticipated large reservoir.

