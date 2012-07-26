Caribbean News Now!

News from French Guiana:
EU to boost CARIBBEAN competitiveness by strengthening regional partnerships
December 12, 2016BASSE-TERRE, Guadeloupe -- The INTERREG V Caribbean, a multimillion dollar EU-funded program to strengthen regional partnerships, will be officially launched in Saint Lucia on Wednesday. In addition to boosting the economic competitiveness of the region's countries...
INTERREG Caraibes launches first call for expressions of interest
November 10, 2016POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- Projects carriers (private operators, associations, public institutions such as universities, research centers, local authorities) are invited to submit their pre-project expressions of interest to INTERREG Caraïbes before November 18, 2016. Led by the Guadeloupe...
Deportations of Haitians commence from French Guiana
September 19, 2016PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Overnight Thursday of last week, about 15 Haitian undocumented migrants in French Guiana were expelled and repatriated by plane to Port-au-Prince, HaitiLibre reported. The operation occurred a few weeks after the decision of the authorities in French Guiana...
Commentary: Economic incentives vital for development of the Guiana Shield
August 25, 2016The fourth international congress on the biodiversity of the Guiana Shield, sponsored by the International Biodiversity Society of the Guiana Shield (IBG) in conjunction with the Guyana government, was held during August 8-12 in Georgetown, Guyana. In his address to the forum on April 8...
Insel Air becomes first airline to reconnect Guyana and Brazil
May 27, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- As of July 4, 2016, Insel Air of Curacao will connect Guyana and Brazil by air after a five-year void of no direct air services between the two countries that share a vast frontier. This long awaited service is welcomed by the public. The last airline to fly this route...
US issues travel alert over zika virus in Caribbean
January 18, 2016ATLANTA, USA -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday issued a travel warning for the Caribbean region where infection with zika, a mosquito-borne virus, is a risk. The CDC also cautioned pregnant women not to travel to those areas as zika has been linked...
State of emergency extended to French Caribbean territories after Paris attack
November 20, 2015BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- The state of emergency declared by France following the terrorist attacks in Paris has been extended to the French Caribbean territories of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, St Martin and St Barths. The state of emergency was declared last weekend...
European Cooperation Days celebrated in the Caribbean
November 5, 2015POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- Since 2012, European Cooperation Days have been celebrated across all of Europe. The objective of this event is to make known and promote the territorial cooperation projects supported by European structural funding. For the 2015 edition from November 4 to 7...
GOL and Azul Airlines set to enter the Guyanas; CAL exiting
June 29, 2015PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- On August 25, Brazilian airline giant, GOL will commence twice weekly flights to Paramaribo, the capital of Dutch-speaking Suriname. On the other hand, reliable sources reveal that Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is exiting the Suriname market. In a press release, GOL said...
French Guiana seeks associate membership of CARICOM
January 27, 2015GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque met on Thursday with a team from French Guiana led by the president of the Regional Council Rodolphe Alexandre, as the French territories in the Caribbean begin discussions with CARICOM on...
Third Trinidad and Tobago trade mission to visit French Caribbean
November 18, 2014PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- exporTT is leading its third trade mission from Trinidad and Tobago to the French Caribbean (Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana) from November 16-26, 2014. This project is sponsored by the CARTfund. A total of ten companies will participate in the mission.
Caribbean and Europe generate dynamic cooperation
October 4, 2014POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- European Cooperation Day was commemorated in the Caribbean last month under the theme of "Sharing borders to grow closer". The special day, commemorated on Thursday, September 25, 2014, was marked by highlighting special projects...
St Martin to host Interreg Caraibes project selection committee meeting
April 1, 2014MARIGOT, St Martin -- The ninth selection and monitoring committees of the Interreg Caraïbes programme will take place on April 2 and 3, 2014, in Saint Martin under the chairmanship of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe in its capacity as management authority.
Surinam Airways to connect Cayenne and Miami
March 28, 2014PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Surinam Airways (SLM), in response to an email inquiry, has confirmed media reports in French Guiana that the airline will connect Cayenne to Miami, Florida, from April 5, with stops in Paramaribo and Georgetown, Guyana.
Global rent-a-car brand enters Caribbean
January 24, 2014ST LOUIS, USA -- Enterprise Holdings is franchising the use of its Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand to several Caribbean operators. These franchisees include Guyane Car in French Guiana, LAM in Martinique and SGLV in Guadeloupe. These new operations further expand the international footprint of...
Chikungunya virus spreads to more Caribbean countries
January 21, 2014STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- According to the latest report from the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) based in Stockholm, Sweden, new cases chikungunya virus have been reported in several countries in the Caribbean. As of January 9, 2014, the following numbers...
Satellite broadband to be offered in French West Indies and French Guiana
November 21, 2013PARIS, France -- Eutelsat Communications and CaribSat, an internet service provider, has announced the signature of a distribution agreement for the IP Easy satellite broadband service provided through the Caribbean footprint of the EUTELSAT 8 West A satellite.
UN condemns racist attacks against French Guiana-born justice minister
November 16, 2013GENEVA, Switzerland -- The recent racist attacks in France against French Guiana-born Minister of Justice Christiane Taubira are unacceptable, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday, warning that this is another sign of rising discrimination in many European nations.
St Lucia contingent returns from French Guiana as guests of honour at national celebrations
November 5, 2013CASTRIES, St Lucia -- Last Thursday, a small contingent of 13 returned to Saint Lucia from French Guiana after representing the island as guests of honour at that country’s national celebrations in promotion of the Creole language and culture. The contingent was invited and hosted by the Conseil General...
BVI software company selected to provide telecom asset management software in the French Caribbean
September 6, 2013FORT-DE-FRANCE, Martinique -- Regional telecommunications provider Digicel has selected the NAAP Software platform for its operation in Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana. The program provided by NAAP, which is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, is multi-modular asset lifecycle software.
Caribbean development projects receive EU funding
December 8, 2012POINTE-A-PITRE, Guadeloupe -- The European Union's Regional Development Fund (ERDF) will fund two major sustainable development projects in the Dutch and French Caribbean under the INTERREG IV Caribbean program.
Surinam Airways to re-introduce flights to French Guiana
September 11, 2012PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- After its licence was revoked from flying to Cayenne, French Guiana, some years ago, to protect a local airline there, the French government has given its approval for Surinam Airways (SLM) to resume service to Cayenne.
Suriname Night: A mesmerizing scene at the Inter-Guiana Cultural Festival
August 27, 2012GEORGETOWN, Guyana (GINA) -- On Saturday evening, Guyanese were again welcomed to the Inter-Guiana Cultural Festival held at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), where a Surinamese group took to the stage and showcased their...
Inter-Guiana Cultural Festival - a celebration of rich mosaic cultural diversity
August 25, 2012GEORGETOWN, (Guyana (GINA) -- The National Cultural Centre in Guyana came alive on Thursday night, as the Second Inter-Guiana Cultural Festival was declared open in pomp and style and with an array of cultural items showcasing...
Guyana to host Inter-Guianas Cultural Festival
August 4, 2012GEORGETOWN, Guyana (GINA) – Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, is set to host Inter-Guianas Cultural Festival from August 20-25. The festival, which is expected to showcase visual, literary, performing, culinary arts...
Surinam Airways plans joint operation with Guyana
August 3, 2012PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Surinam Airways (SLM) has big plans for Guyana, being fully aware that that country has no national carrier, a large Diaspora in North America, and a $150 million plan to modernize its airport.
Commentary: French Guiana's offshore oil: Profit trumps environmental protection?
July 26, 2012An offshore oilfield discovery in September 2011 within the French Guiana Zaedyus exploratory well by Tullow Oil plc, a British oil and gas exploration company, finally pinpointed the country’s anticipated large reservoir.