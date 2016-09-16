Caribbean News Now!

News from DR:
Florida man sentenced to 48 months in US prison for Caribbean cellphone fraud scheme
December 27, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A Florida resident has been sentenced to 48 months in prison by a US court in connection with a sophisticated cell phone fraud scheme that involved compromising cellphone customers’ accounts and “cloning” their phones to make fraudulent international calls to several...
Dominican Republic to foster Colonial City tourism and urban development
December 20, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The Dominican Republic will revitalize the Colonial City of Santo Domingo, the first European settlement in the Americas, advancing its tourism and urban development and improving the quality of lives of city dwellers with a $90 million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan.
Haitian and Dominican Republic customs officers receive training on transnational crime and corruption
December 19, 2016ROME, Italy -- Twenty customs officers from Haiti and the Dominican Republic have strengthened their trade facilitation capacity following a two-week training programme on “Techniques to fight against transnational fiscal crimes and corruption” implemented by the Scuola di Polizia...
Dominican Republic senate approves restriction of abortion rights
December 17, 2016SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- On 14 December, the Senate, the upper chamber of the Dominican Republic Congress, approved a new version of the Criminal Code that represents a step back for the rights of Dominican Republic women and girls. The text was previously approved...
Commentary: Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic could each propel the entire Caribbean region
December 17, 2016I am revisiting and expanding upon an essay written some ten years ago where I made the proposition that Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic represent the first engine of the locomotive of the Caribbean. Cuba was under the American embargo, Haiti was and is still under an economic...
New York man pleads guilty to sophisticated Caribbean cell-phone fraud scheme
December 15, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A New York City resident pleaded guilty on Monday in connection with a sophisticated Caribbean cell-phone fraud scheme that involved compromising cell-phone customers’ accounts and “cloning” their phones to make fraudulent international calls. Farintong Calderon...
Expedia reports continued travel demand for the Caribbean
December 10, 2016SEATTLE, USA -- The Expedia group, one of the world’s leading travel companies, has reported that travel demand for the Caribbean has continued to increase on Expedia group sites. Top in-demand markets in the Caribbean during the third quarter of this year when compared to 2015 included...
Vacation Express celebrates 2017 non-stop service from Cleveland to the Caribbean
December 9, 2016ATLANTA, USA -- On Monday, Vacation Express and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport hosted a press conference to celebrate new non-stop flights to Punta Cana, Jamaica and Grand Bahama. Six-night flights to Punta Cana will leave every Monday from May 15, 2017, to July 31, 2017.
Some regional central bank banks turn to SWIFT to combat de-risking threat
November 5, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Eight regional central banks have signed up to adopt the sanctions screening service and Know Your Customer (KYC) Registry provided by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) in an effort to combat the threat posed...
Second individual pleads guilty to participating in Caribbean cellphone fraud
October 27, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A West Palm Beach, Florida, resident pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple criminal charges in connection with a sophisticated global cell phone fraud scheme that involved compromising cellphone customers’ accounts and “cloning” their phones to make fraudulent...
Embraer to pay $205 million to settle Dominican Republic bribery charges and others
October 25, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has agreed to pay more than $205 million to resolve alleged violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) as part of a global settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US Department...
Puerto Rico authorities intercept vessel with 283lbs cocaine; two Dominican Republic nationals arrested
October 25, 2016AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) seized 283 pounds (128.8 kilos) of cocaine on Sunday night after intercepting a “yola” type vessel near the northwestern coast and arresting two men onboard. The estimated value...
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region
October 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...
Bahamas residents urged to evacuate coastal areas
October 6, 2016MIAMI, USA -- As the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Matthew started its approach toward The Bahamas, Prime Minister Perry Christie urged residents on the southern coast of all islands to consider evacuating to higher ground. “The best advice that I have received is that if you live on...
Bahamas expects direct hit for Nassau from Hurricane Matthew
October 5, 2016MIAMI, USA -- For the first time since 1929, Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas, is expected to suffer a direct hit from a major hurricane. Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Captain Stephen Russell said residents on the Family Islands should prepare to be...
Haiti braces for life-threatening wind and rain from Hurricane Matthew
October 4, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The centre of powerful category four Hurricane Matthew was expected to approach southwestern Haiti on Monday night, bringing with it 140 mph winds and torrential rains of 15 to 25 inches, and as much as 40 inches in some areas. Coastal flooding was already reported in some areas.
Haiti and Jamaica prepare for category four Hurricane Matthew
October 3, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Preparations were underway in Haiti and Jamaica on Sunday in anticipation of the approach of the powerful category four Hurricane Matthew on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the interim president of Haiti, Jocelerme Privert, accompanied by several ministers and...
Hurricane warning issued for Jamaica and much of Haiti
October 2, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Hurricane Matthew, which remained a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Saturday, is expected to approach Jamaica and southwestern Haiti on Monday, bringing life-threatening rainfall to portions of Haiti. The government of Jamaica...
Matthew strengthens to category 4; hurricane watch issued for Jamaica
October 1, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Matthew rapidly strengthened to a powerful category 4 hurricane on the Saffir- Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Friday and on its forecast track the centre will move north across the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday, and be near Jamaica on Sunday.
Matthew now a hurricane after leaving death and destruction in the Eastern Caribbean
September 30, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical storm Matthew strengthened to hurricane force on Thursday after leaving one dead and causing widespread flooding and landslides as it slowly made its way across the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday evening. Officials in St Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed...
Human rights defender combating Haitian statelessness attacked in Dominican Republic
September 30, 2016SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Around 8.30pm on 25 September, Dominican human rights defender Genaro Rincon was verbally and physically assaulted in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. Various other defenders working against statelessness...
Taiwan notes silence of some Caribbean and Latin American allies at UN
September 28, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- Taiwan said it has taken note of the deafening silence on the part of some of its Caribbean and Latin American diplomatic allies at the United Nations regarding its open bid to play a higher role in international affairs. This was observed by Taiwanese media observing...
Upside potential limited for Central American and Dominican Republic sovereign ratings
September 27, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- Positive rating momentum for Central American sovereigns is unlikely, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Some upside potential exists for the Dominican Republic, which currently has a positive outlook. Over the medium term, the passage and implementation of...
New professional opportunities in Dominican Republic
September 22, 2016SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Alorica, a worldwide leader in customer service solutions, will hire 150 new employees before the end of the year in the Dominican Republic. Unlike some competitors that focus on hiring people with years of experience in the industry, Alorica takes...
More than 50,000 people demand solution to crisis of 'ghost citizens' in the Dominican Republic
September 21, 2016SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- An Amnesty International delegation and representatives of Dominican civil society will meet the minister of presidency, Gustavo Montalvo, at the Presidential Palace in the Dominican Republic on 21 September to deliver more than...
Commentary: What You Should Know: 'Don Guillo' was left without the rope and the goat
September 21, 2016You should know that in the Barrio La Cuchilla Hato Tejas Bayamon, Puerto Rico, where I was born, there was a saying about a person whose ambition let him reach out so far that he would not only miss getting what he was going after but, in that process, he would lose everything.
Dominican Republic woman sues Miami-Dade after being jailed with male inmates
September 16, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Lawyers for Fior Pichardo de Veloz, the woman who was wrongly designated as a male by the Miami-Dade Corrections Department and incarcerated with male inmates who taunted her for more than ten hours, on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit alleging violations...