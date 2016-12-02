Caribbean News Now!

News from Cuba:
US congressman to reintroduce legislation to ease trade restrictions with Cuba
January 3, 2017WASHINGTON, USA -- A US congressman from Arkansas will reintroduce legislation to ease trade restrictions with Cuba, and says he's hopeful that barriers to agricultural sales will be addressed early in 2017. However, it's unclear whether President-elect Donald Trump would be willing...
US Coast Guard repatriates 29 migrants to Cuba
December 31, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The US Coast Guard has repatriated 29 Cuban migrants to Bahia de Cabañas, Cuba, since Saturday. The Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew repatriated five Cuban migrants on Monday and another 24 migrants on Friday. These repatriations are a result of three separate...
Florida man sentenced to 48 months in US prison for Caribbean cellphone fraud scheme
December 27, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A Florida resident has been sentenced to 48 months in prison by a US court in connection with a sophisticated cell phone fraud scheme that involved compromising cellphone customers’ accounts and “cloning” their phones to make fraudulent international calls to several...
Fathom receives approval for six additional voyages to Cuba
December 23, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Fathom, one of Carnival Corporation's ten global cruise brands, announced it has received Cuban government approval to add stops to Santiago de Cuba, the second largest city in Cuba, on six of its upcoming cruises to the Dominican Republic. Travelers will enjoy two distinct...
US Coast Guard repatriates 136 Cuban migrants
December 22, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The US Coast Guard has repatriated 136 Cuban migrants to Bahia de Cabañas, Cuba, since Saturday. The Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. crew repatriated 53 Cuban migrants on Saturday and 83 Cuban migrants on Monday. These repatriations are a result of eight...
Silver Airways starts regularly scheduled service to Manzanillo, Cuba
December 19, 2016FORT LAUDERDALE, USA -- Silver Airways on Friday started regularly scheduled air service between Fort Lauderdale and Manzanillo, Cuba. Silver is the only US airline scheduled to provide service to Manzanillo, a port city in eastern Cuba on the Gulf of Guacanayabo near the Cauto River.
Commentary: Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic could each propel the entire Caribbean region
December 17, 2016I am revisiting and expanding upon an essay written some ten years ago where I made the proposition that Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic represent the first engine of the locomotive of the Caribbean. Cuba was under the American embargo, Haiti was and is still under an economic...
New York man pleads guilty to sophisticated Caribbean cell-phone fraud scheme
December 15, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A New York City resident pleaded guilty on Monday in connection with a sophisticated Caribbean cell-phone fraud scheme that involved compromising cell-phone customers’ accounts and “cloning” their phones to make fraudulent international calls. Farintong Calderon...
Google signs agreement with Cuba to improve online services
December 14, 2016HAVANA, Cuba -- Internet search giant Google and Cuba’s national telecom provider ETECSA have signed an agreement to deploy the Google Global Cache service to help improve the online experience for Cubans who are using Google products. The deal allows ETECSA to use...
Commentary: Cuba, a model of sustainable agriculture towards global food security
December 14, 2016With the collapse of the Soviet Union and the tightening of the US embargo, the early 1990s saw Cuba facing a severe food crisis and a collapse of more than 30 percent of the island’s GDP. In order to tackle this grave moment, in which Havana’s government was unable to deliver...
Opposition-minded Venezuelans have their say on the legacy of Cuba's Fidel Castro
December 12, 2016CARACAS, Venezuela -- In the era of Castro-inspired homages, debates, farewells and even celebrations that are still going strong in the Americas, Venezuelans have also had their say on the Cuban communist icon's legacy. For Venezuelans, Fidel Castro and his Cuba loom large. To some...
Commentary: Embargo bogeyman
December 12, 2016Some opponents of the United States and supporters of the Cuban people ascribe the suffering of Cubans to the trade embargo that the US imposed in 1962, for Cuba becoming communist and seizing over $1 billion of US assets. At a rate of interest of 6 percent per annum Cuba would owe...
Jamaica and Cuba pledge to deepen relations
December 9, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) -- Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica and Cuba have pledged to identify ways to deepen collaboration and exchanges in the areas of trade, tourism, climate change and disaster mitigation as well as culture and education. “We have affirmed the commitment...
Royal Caribbean Cruises approved to begin Cuba service
December 9, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) has been granted approval by the Cuban government for the company to begin cruises to Cuba. The company said it plans to announce its first Florida-Cuba itineraries in the near future. "Our guests have expressed real interest in having the...
Letter: A cigar for Mr Trump
December 9, 2016Does Donald Trump wannabe like Castro? Does he possess an unconscious Freudian power phantasy? A desire to “bestride the narrow world, Like a Colossus”, as Julius Caesar and Castro hath done? Does he want to do what Castro hath done, unconsciously, in a disguised, altered...
Cuban entrepreneurs urge Trump to maintain US-Cuba engagement
December 8, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- More than 100 Cuban small business owners sent a letter to US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday urging him to continue President Barack Obama’s engagement with Havana, despite Trump’s threat to end rapprochement with the communist-ruled island.
First American fashion designer to showcase designs in Cuba in 55 years
December 8, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- Kelsy Dominick has marked a place in history by being the first American designer to showcase designs in Cuba since the embargo was put in place in 1960. Dominick was approached by Cuban trade representatives after showing in New York Fashion Week...
Cuban graffiti artist transferred to new prison
December 7, 2016HAVANA, Cuba -- On 4 December Danilo Maldonado Machado (also known as ‘El Sexto’) was transferred to El Vivac prison in the outskirts of Havana, the capital of Cuba. His mother was able to visit him on 5 December and told Amnesty International that he now refuses to eat the food...
Commentary: How should we deal with communist Castro?
December 7, 2016There is something very “Machu Picchian” (in the contemporary sense of the term) about the death of colonialism in SVG. It has been a quarter century and more since the dawn of October 79, yet many of its useless relics remain on the mountain tops of Vincentian mentality, ruins adored and...
Letter: Dear Comrade Fidel was no friend of world peace
December 7, 2016“You, my dear comrade, embodied humanity’s struggle for a free, dignified life; a life free from exploitation, a life full of love” (The Vincentian newspaper, Friday, December 2, 2016). This is the first sentence of a staff commentary titled “Dear Fidel" in the oldest weekly in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
United Airlines starts service between Houston and Havana
December 5, 2016HOUSTON, USA -- After months of planning and anticipation, the first flight from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Havana departed on Saturday, connecting Cuba to Texas' largest city and United's premier Latin American gateway. United will operate Saturday...
Commentary: The View from Europe: New uncertainties ahead for Cuba
December 3, 2016On November 28, the US President-elect, Donald Trump said that “if Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the US as a whole, I will terminate deal”. His tweet, which used language seemingly designed to drive a wedge between...
Commentary: Selflessness, generosity symbolize Fidel and Cuba
December 3, 2016Fidel Castro Ruz. The greatest revolutionary that ever lived is no more. His life was one of exemplary human sacrifice for the advancement of the human race. Now, if you listen and looked at the American media over the last week or so, one will take away the impression that Fidel was...
US Coast Guard repatriates 38 Cuban migrants
December 2, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The US Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 38 Cuban migrants on Thursday to Bahia de Cabañas, Cuba. These repatriations are a result of three separate at-sea migrant interdictions in the South Florida Straits. In each instance, the Coast Guard helped secure...
Delta returns to Cuba after 55-year hiatus
December 2, 2016HAVANA, Cuba -- Delta on Thursday began regularly scheduled passenger service with nonstop daily flights from the US to Cuba. Flights will depart from Miami, New York-JFK and Atlanta to Havana as the airline makes its return to the Cuban capital for the first time in 55 years.
Demand for direct travel to Cuba starts to grow as flights begin from US
December 2, 2016DALLAS, USA -- From the applications to fly direct into Cuba to the death of Fidel Castro, the island nation continues to capture headlines. An analysis of Cuba by Sabre, a leading technology provider to the travel industry, has revealed a shifting interest in travel to the country.
Commentary: Fidel is dead. His revolution is not
December 2, 2016No doubt the most significant thing about Fidel’s 50-year dictatorship is the notorious failure of ten successive US presidents to overthrow it. The New York Times affirms this by duly noting their failure in the first sentence of his obituary. Remarkably, Fidel lived long enough to see the...