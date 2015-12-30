Caribbean News Now!

News from Costa Rica:
Air Canada inaugurates twice-weekly, non-stop service between Montreal and Costa Rica
December 23, 2016MONTREAL, Canada -- Air Canada on Thursday inaugurated new twice-weekly flights between Montreal and Costa Rica. The morning departure of Air Canada Rouge flight AC1844 began non-stop service from Montreal to Costa Rica's Juan Santamaría International Airport that will...
Slightly weaker Otto heads for Central America with torrential rains
November 24, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Late season tropical cyclone Otto weakened slightly from hurricane force to a tropical storm as it took aim at Costa Rica and Nicaragua in Central America. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 4:00 pm EST on Wednesday, the centre of...
Otto becomes seventh hurricane of 2016 season
November 23, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Late-season tropical cyclone Otto strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday and a hurricane warning could be required for portions of the coast of Nicaragua or Costa Rica later Tuesday night or early Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami...
Late season tropical storm forms in the Caribbean
November 22, 2016MIAMI, USA -- After several days of threatening to become a tropical cyclone right at the end of the Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Otto has formed in the Caribbean about 190 miles (305 km) east-southeast of San Andres Island and about 315 miles (505 km) east of Bluefields, Nicaragua.
Some regional central bank banks turn to SWIFT to combat de-risking threat
November 5, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Eight regional central banks have signed up to adopt the sanctions screening service and Know Your Customer (KYC) Registry provided by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) in an effort to combat the threat posed...
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region
October 24, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...
Upside potential limited for Central American and Dominican Republic sovereign ratings
September 27, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- Positive rating momentum for Central American sovereigns is unlikely, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Some upside potential exists for the Dominican Republic, which currently has a positive outlook. Over the medium term, the passage and implementation of...
Additional US$4.5 million invested in Costa Rica shared services centre
September 12, 2016ATLANTA, USA -- Equifax Inc., a global information solutions company, has announced the opening of its second shared services centre in Costa Rica. With this new site, the company expects to grow to 1,000 total employees by the end of 2017. The company, which has been operating...
Costa Rica hosts Caribbean investment conference and export expo
September 5, 2016LIMON, Costa Rica – The third Conferencia International de Inversionistas y Expo Caribe Limon was held in the port city of Limon, Costal Rica, on 29-30 August 2016. The conference attracted participation from a number of countries from Latin America and the Caribbean.
Concern voiced over press freedom violations in Costa Rica, Honduras and Venezuela
August 29, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) said on Friday it views with concern a series of actions taken against media and journalists in Costa Rica, Honduras and Venezuela in recent weeks that it said impair press freedom in the Latin American region. In Costa Rica...
Multinational companies developing successfully under free trade zone regime in Costa Rica
August 25, 2016SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- More than 82,000 direct jobs and 43,000 indirect jobs, generating a return of $3.179 billion on incentives received (net country benefit), are some of the benefits that the free trade zone regime in Costa Rica has contributed in 2015. Added to these are a major...
Regional woman candidate vying for United Nations top job
July 23, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- A Costa Rican woman is in the running for the position of secretary general of the United Nations. Christiana Figueres was nominated by the government of her home country in early July. As of now, there are 11 candidates to succeed Korean Ban Ki-moon, the current...
Owner of Costa Rica call centre pleads guilty to defrauding elderly US residents
July 16, 2016CHARLOTTE, USA -- Two US citizens and a Canadian citizen have pleaded guilty for their roles in a $9 million “sweepstakes fraud” scheme to defraud hundreds of US residents, many of them elderly. Jeffrey Robert Bonner, 37, of Sacramento, California; Cody Trevor Burgsteiner, 33...
Dengue vaccine approved in Costa Rica
June 24, 2016SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- On Thursday, the national ministry of health of Costa Rica approved Sanofi Pasteur's tetravalent dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, to protect individuals 9 to 45 years of age living in endemic areas against all four serotypes of dengue. This approval in Costa Rica is...
Letter: Neglect of sloths in Costa Rica sanctuary
June 11, 2016I am writing to you in regard to the recent revelation of animal cruelty going on at the Costa Rican Sloth Sanctuary. The article can be located here if you are not aware of it. The sanctuary is run by founders Judy Avey-Arroyo and Luis Arroyo. According to the two veterinarians that...
Panama builds shelters for Cubans stranded at border with Costa Rica
April 25, 2016HAVANA, Cuba (ACN) -- Panamanian authorities have announced the building of shelters for some 2 500 Cubans stranded at the border with Costa Rica, who intend to continue their journey to the United States, where they hope to pursue the benefits offered only to Cuban citizens.
World Happiness Report 2016 update shows significantly more inequality in Caribbean
March 17, 2016ROME, Italy -- The World Happiness Report 2016 Update, which ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels, was released on Wednesday in Rome in advance of UN World Happiness Day, March 20, and shows that two regions – the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America and Caribbean...
Owner of Costa Rican call centre sentenced to nine years in prison for sweepstakes scam
March 16, 2016CHARLOTTE, USA -- A dual US-Costa Rican citizen was sentenced on Monday to 108 months in prison for his role in a $1.88 million sweepstakes fraud scheme that victimized hundreds of elderly US residents. Geoffrey Alexander Ramer, 36, formerly of Falls Church, Virginia, was also...
New animal safari tour delights Costa Rica travellers
March 10, 2016LIBERIA, Costa Rica -- Feeding carrots to giraffes and zebras in Costa Rica? Don’t be ridiculous. They don’t live in this part of the world. But wait. Now they do, thanks to the efforts of entrepreneur David Patay and his new Africa Safari Adventure Park. Visitors to Guanacaste Province can....
IMF concludes mission to Costa Rica
March 9, 2016SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission visited Costa Rica during February 23 – March 7 to conduct the 2016 Article IV consultation. The following note summarizes the preliminary findings and recommendations of the mission. I. Recent Developments...
US names fourteen major money laundering countries in the region in latest report
March 5, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- Fourteen nations in the wider Caribbean have been named by the US as “major money laundering” countries in the 2016 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) released by the US State Department on Wednesday. A major money laundering...
US man sentenced to 108 months in prison for Costa Rica-based telemarketing fraud
February 22, 2016CHARLOTTE, USA -- An Ohio man has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for his role in laundering money for a Costa Rica-based “sweepstakes fraud” scheme that victimized US residents. Paul R. Toth Jr., 41, of Wintersville, Ohio, was sentenced on Thursday by US District Judge...
Elections show strength of democracy in Costa Rica, says OAS mission
February 9, 2016SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- The electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS/EOM) in Costa Rica has congratulated the country’s citizens on their participation in the municipal elections on Sunday, which once again showed the strength of Costa Rica’s...
Unique Lodges of the World celebrates one year anniversary with five regional properties
January 11, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- Since its launch in January 2015, National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World has nearly doubled the number of properties in its impressive collection, including five in the Caribbean and Central America. The collection began with 24 charter members and accepted...
Expanded incentives for FDI open up new investment opportunities in Costa Rica
January 7, 2016SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- Costa Rica's rapid rise in the last decade to become a global hub for foreign direct investment is spurring a new wave of investment opportunities in trending sectors, boosted by an expanded tax incentives package. Costa Rica is already home to more than 275...
US congresswoman tours Cuban migrant areas along Costa Rica border
January 1, 2016WASHINGTON, USA -- US Congresswoman Kay Granger (TX-12) travelled this week to the Costa Rica - Nicaragua border area to gain an understanding of the difficulties faced in Central America by a large influx of Cuban migrants headed for the US southern border. Granger is the chairman of...
Central American nations agree to airlift 8,000 Cubans in Costa Rica to El Salvador
December 30, 2015HAVANA, Cuba (ACN) -- Central American countries agreed in a meeting in Guatemala on Monday to airlift some 8,000 Cubans stranded in Costa Rica to El Salvador starting the first week of January. A communiqué issued by Costa Rica's foreign ministry, cited by La Nacion newspaper...