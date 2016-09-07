Caribbean News Now!

News from Cayman:
Bermuda and Cayman Islands listed as world's most offensive tax havens
December 14, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Bermuda and the Cayman Islands have been named as the two most offensive corporate tax havens in the world in a new report examining the impact that tax-dodging corporations have on the world’s poorest people. The report, by the international...
Cayman Islands opposition party reneges on payment of election challenge costs
December 14, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Cayman Islands resident John Gordon Hewitt is facing bankruptcy because of hefty costs the court ordered him to pay following an unsuccessful challenge and appeal against the election of education minister Tara Rivers to a seat in the 2013...
Reassign UK aid funds from EU to OCTs, says Montserrat premier
December 12, 2016LONDON, England -- While the uncertainties surrounding the eventual UK ‘Brexit’ from the European Union continue to be heavily debated throughout the UK, the premier of Montserrat, Donaldson Romeo, has weighed in with a suggestion that he says is intended to safeguard aid funds...
Commentary: The View from Europe: A new relationship for the Overseas Territories?
November 19, 2016While most of the world has been focussed on the outcome of the US presidential elections, other events of long-term importance to the region have been taking place. Of these, one of the more significant relates to the relationship between the UK and its overseas territories (OTs).
Still no jail for former Cayman Islands football chief as sentencing hearing postponed again
November 16, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- For the third time over the last year, the US federal sentencing hearing for Jeffrey Webb for his convictions in the FIFA bribery scandal has been put off and the former Cayman Islands and regional football boss remains under a limited house arrest.
Cayman Finance CEO discusses Panama Papers, tax neutrality
November 16, 2016LONDON, England -- During a recent appearance on BBC, Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott highlighted the Cayman Islands’ dedication to upholding the standards and expectations of a premier financial jurisdiction through transparency and a strong compliance culture.
Forecasters watching Caribbean for possibility of late-season storm
November 15, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Surface pressures are slowly falling over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, and a broad low pressure system is expected to form in this area during the next day or two. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, environmental conditions are forecast...
UK and OTs agree to special Brexit negotiation talks in 2017
November 14, 2016LONDON, England -- At the recently concluded Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in London, the United Kingdom government and the political leaders of the Overseas Territories (OTs) agreed to hold special ministerial talks in early 2017 on Brexit negotiations before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty...
Brexit won't change relationship between UK and territories
November 8, 2016LONDON, England (CNS) -- The UK government has said that the referendum result that saw the British people vote to leave the European Union earlier this year does not change the position on sovereignty between it and the overseas territories. The Brexit issue was a key element during...
British Overseas Territories leaders meet in London
November 3, 2016LONDON, England -- Leaders from the British Overseas Territories are currently in London, where they held a a successful meeting of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Political Council in preparation for meetings with the UK government at the Joint Ministerial...
British Overseas Territories leaders to form Brexit group to engage UK
November 1, 2016LONDON, England (CNS) -- Concerned about how the UK’s departure from the European Union over the next two years will impact their communities, leaders from the British Overseas Territories have agreed to form a group to focus on the whole question of Brexit.
Caribbean fisheries ministers meet in Cayman Islands
October 28, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CRFM) -- The Ministerial Council of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), the top policy and decision-making arm of the CARICOM agency, met on Thursday in Grand Cayman for its sixth special meeting. The meeting was held as part...
Cayman Islands sports minister says national lottery significant
October 27, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- The clamour for a national lottery is sounding louder in the region. While in the Cayman Islands, Grand Cayman to be exact, this past weekend, I engaged in an interesting conversation with Osbourne Bodden, the minister of community affairs, youth...
Another man accused in FIFA bribery scandal expected to admit crimes
October 21, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Aaron Davidson, who co-founded the North American Soccer League, is expected to plead guilty today for his part in the massive FIFA scandal, in which he secured multi-million dollar TV contracts by bribing officials, such as Cayman Islander...
Commentary: Will the US now investigate Cuba's financial frauds in Caribbean tax havens?
October 4, 2016One of the dirty little secrets in government is that some intelligence agencies, when in need of additional funding for projects that their legislatures may not approve, have a long history of indulging in a little criminal activity to raise money away from governmental prying eyes.
Brexit exposes divide between Britain and its Overseas Territories
October 3, 2016LONDON, England -- The decision to leave the European Union will create years of uncertainty for Britain’s overseas territories, new research suggests. Dr Matt Benwell from Newcastle University and Dr Alasdair Pinkerton from Royal Holloway, University of London, argue that the role of...
Cayman Islands regulator releases confidential victim information to fraudster
September 30, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Sources in the Cayman Islands report that an officer in the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) delivered confidential information to allegedfraudster Sharon Lexa Lamb, who then turned it over to her attorneys. The information included a written statement...
Commentary: Bearer shares and offshore bank accounts
September 30, 2016If you are a legitimate businessman or investor, your professional adviser, if he or she is honest, will always tell you that owning any assets through a corporation having bearer shares can be a fatal mistake. Unless a company's shares are registered, there exists a clear and present...
LBGT activist calls on UK to end discrimination in the Cayman Islands
September 22, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- A representative from Colours Cayman, the only organisation in the Cayman Islands campaigning for equal rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community has called on the UK to end the inequity, discrimination and...
Former Cayman Islands football official seeks separate trial in FIFA corruption case
September 21, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Former Cayman Islands football official Costas Takkas, who was netted in the massive FIFA corruption scandal alongside his former colleague, Jeffery Webb, and numerous other regional football officials, is attempting to get a separate trial.
Cayman insider says government ordered police to ignore $450m fraud for political reasons
September 19, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A reliable local source in Grand Cayman, who has a contact inside the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), has asserted that he has been advised that a senior official in the government has given a direct order to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS)...
Cayman Islands police failure blamed for child sex abuse acquittals
September 16, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Two Cayman Islands men accused of consistently sexually abusing a child in the family home have been acquitted after the judge pointed to the “gross incompetence” of the police investigation that undermined the evidence and prejudiced...
Cayman Islands reports four more zika cases
September 15, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Another four women with no relevant travel history have been infected with zika as a result of local transmission, public health officials have confirmed in the latest update regarding the spread of the virus in the Cayman Islands.
'Expertise' of Cayman Islands anti-gay rally line-up challenged
September 12, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- As church organisers prepared for the weekend’s anti-gay rights rally in the Cayman Islands, members of the territory’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community have challenged the expertise of the controversial Christian conservative...
Former FIFA vice president banned for life from football
September 12, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- FIFA has banned its former vice president, Cayman Islander Jeffrey Webb, from football for life and will be issuing a fine in excess of US$1 million to the former president of both CIFA and CONCACAF. In a statement on Friday from the scandal...
Commentary: Cayman Islands liquidators fail to disclose important details on assets
September 8, 2016The brouhaha over the liquidation of the fugitive stock trader Ryan Bateman's shell companies, B & C Capital Ltd and Bateman & Company, increased last week with the disclosure that the liquidators stated to the press that they had located and frozen assets of the debtor corporations.
Son of Cayman's chief justice busted in Jamaica on drug charges
September 7, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica -- In what was described by Loop News as “A smelly affair”, the news service reported on Saturday that the son of Anthony Smellie, the chief justice of the Cayman Islands, has been busted in Jamaica, along with another man, on drug trafficking and other drug-related charges.