Caribbean News Now!

News from BVI:
World Bank-sanctioned Chinese company selected for $153 million BVI airport contract
December 28, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- Following a lengthy procurement process and consideration of the two remaining bidders for the runway extension project of the T.B. Lettsome International Airport, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), which is currently barred by the World Bank...
BVI represented at global tax transparency summit in London
December 22, 2016LONDON, England -- The British Virgin Islands’ role in the world economy was recently highlighted at the Global Tax Transparency Summit at the House of Commons of the UK Parliament in London. The summit organised by the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee...
Reassign UK aid funds from EU to OCTs, says Montserrat premier
December 12, 2016LONDON, England -- While the uncertainties surrounding the eventual UK ‘Brexit’ from the European Union continue to be heavily debated throughout the UK, the premier of Montserrat, Donaldson Romeo, has weighed in with a suggestion that he says is intended to safeguard aid funds...
US$2 million currency bust linked to Trinidad politicians
December 6, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Local police and customs officers investigating the discovery of US$2 million in cash found in a container at the Point Lisas port in Trinidad believe that the money sent to a local businessman as payment for a shipment of illegal drugs to the British Virgin Islands.
BVI announces new financial services strategy
December 2, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- BVI Finance launched its 2017 to 2020 marketing and business development strategy at a private event on 23 November 2016. The BVI Finance Strategy Update was held to inform local financial services industry decision makers of the plans BVI Finance has to...
Panamanian organised crime prosecutor obtains extension in Panama Papers law firm investigation
November 28, 2016PANAMA CITY, Panama -- Javier Caraballo, the lead organised crime prosecutor investigating Panama Papers law firm, Mossack Fonseca, since April 2016, has obtained an extension of time in which to continue his ongoing investigation of alleged criminal conduct at the firm.
interCaribbean moves to 18 flights weekly between Puerto Rico and BVI
November 22, 2016TORTOLA, BVI -- interCaribbean Airways has announced a major increase in air service between San Juan and Tortola to commence double daily services effective from December 19, 2016, and triple daily four times a week. The new morning and afternoon services give the...
Excessive alcohol consumption a concern in BVI
November 21, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The ministry of health and social development in the British Virgin Islands has joined the Healthy Caribbean Coalition in raising awareness of the harmful abuse of alcohol. The Coalition declared Friday, November 18, as Caribbean Alcohol Reduction Day.
Commentary: The View from Europe: A new relationship for the Overseas Territories?
November 19, 2016While most of the world has been focussed on the outcome of the US presidential elections, other events of long-term importance to the region have been taking place. Of these, one of the more significant relates to the relationship between the UK and its overseas territories (OTs).
BVI concludes investment promotion study tour in Jamaica
November 17, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The British Virgin Islands has concluded an Overseas Countries and Territories (OCT) investment promotion study tour in Jamaica. Junior minister for trade, investment promotion and consumer affairs, Marlon Penn, led a delegation in a series of meetings with...
Panama Papers law firm fined $440,000 by BVI regulator
November 16, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The British Virgin Islands independent regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), has fined the local arm of the Panama Papers law firm, Mossack Fonseca, $440,000 for its contravention of numerous sections of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist...
UK and OTs agree to special Brexit negotiation talks in 2017
November 14, 2016LONDON, England -- At the recently concluded Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in London, the United Kingdom government and the political leaders of the Overseas Territories (OTs) agreed to hold special ministerial talks in early 2017 on Brexit negotiations before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty...
Strong relationship between UK and BVI encouraged
November 12, 2016LONDON, England -- British Virgin Islands Premier Dr Orlando Smith highlighted the importance of strong links with the UK Parliament during his recent visit to London for the Joint Ministerial Council. At a lunch hosted by former overseas territories minister, Sir Henry Bellingham...
interCaribbean Airways increases airlift from Antigua to Tortola
November 12, 2016ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Turks and Caicos Islands-based passenger carrier interCaribbean Airways will increase service connecting Antigua (ANU) and Tortola (EIS) beginning November 14, 2016. As part of the winter schedule, the airline will increase connectivity between both islands...
Eastern Caribbean Institute of Tourism works to develop yachting sector
November 11, 2016CASTRIES, St Lucia -- Many territories in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have intensified efforts to develop their maritime sector, given the enormous economic potential of the expanding luxury yachting sector. At the regional level, the OECS Commission has..
Brexit won't change relationship between UK and territories
November 8, 2016LONDON, England (CNS) -- The UK government has said that the referendum result that saw the British people vote to leave the European Union earlier this year does not change the position on sovereignty between it and the overseas territories. The Brexit issue was a key element during...
British Overseas Territories leaders meet in London
November 3, 2016LONDON, England -- Leaders from the British Overseas Territories are currently in London, where they held a a successful meeting of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Political Council in preparation for meetings with the UK government at the Joint Ministerial...
British Overseas Territories leaders to form Brexit group to engage UK
November 1, 2016LONDON, England (CNS) -- Concerned about how the UK’s departure from the European Union over the next two years will impact their communities, leaders from the British Overseas Territories have agreed to form a group to focus on the whole question of Brexit.
BVI and China pledge strategic cooperation
October 27, 2016TIANJIN, China -- The BVI Asian Trade Mission, led by premier and minister of finance, Dr Orlando Smith, has resulted in a pledge for strategic cooperation between the government of the British Virgin Islands and the Administration Commission of the Tianjin Binhai New Area...
BVI to host launch of CAPE financial services syllabus
October 25, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The ministry of education and culture in the British Virgin Islands will host the launch of the new financial services syllabus for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) on Thursday, 3 November 2016. Dr Kedrick Pickering, acting premier of the BVI...
BVI Asian trade mission spends second day in Beijing
October 21, 2016BEIJING, China -- During the second day of the BVI Asian Trade Mission’s stop in Beijing, premier and minister of finance, Dr Orlando Smith, and his delegation met with vice chairman Li Shihong and other senior members of the marketing and international cooperation departments...
Asia-Pacific region remains a fundamental market for BVI
October 20, 2016HONG KONG -- The Asia Pacific Region remains a fundamental market for the British Virgin Islands as premier and minister of finance, Dr Orlando Smith, concluded the first day of meetings during the BVI Asian Trade Mission in Hong Kong. Speaking on the achievements of...
BVI government plans new investment policy to diversify economy
October 15, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The government of the British Virgin Islands plans to develop an investment policy that will help to attract value-added services to the local economy. Premier and minister of finance, Dr Orlando Smith, made the disclosure as he presented an update on the occasion of...
Commentary: Is it finally time for compliance officers to redline all BVI companies?
October 12, 2016For compliance officers, following banking best practices means adopting, and not deviating from a risk-based program. To do otherwise not only exposes your bank to regulatory fines and penalties but also to potential personal liability, in the current state of enforcement policies.
BVI prepares for Asian trade mission
October 11, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The British Virgin Islands is strengthening its economic and financial services relations with the Asia Pacific region as premier and minister of finance, Dr Orlando Smith, prepares to engage with business leaders, government officials, financial services practitioners and...
BVI tourist arrivals increase
October 6, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The British Virgin Islands continues to see positive growth in the tourism industry with initial tourism figures for January to July 2016 showing an overall increase of 27.3 percent for all visitors, when compared to the same period in 2015. Premier and minister for tourism...
BVI reports total confirmed zika cases now 25
October 3, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The ministry of health and social development has reported 25 confirmed cases of zika in the British Virgin Islands as of September 27. Medical officer of health, Dr Ronald Georges, said in a statement, “As of today September 27 we are confirming 25 cases of zika...