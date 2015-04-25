Caribbean News Now!

News from Bonaire:
Open letter: Kingdom Day and commemoration of one year of Dutch anti-democracy governance
December 16, 2016Today, December 15, 2016, we are celebrating Kingdoms day, or previously Statute-day, commemorating December 15, 1955 where the Dutch Government with the consent of the elite of the colonized Caribbean territories, not the people, officially manipulated...
Haiti and Jamaica prepare for category four Hurricane Matthew
October 3, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Preparations were underway in Haiti and Jamaica on Sunday in anticipation of the approach of the powerful category four Hurricane Matthew on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the interim president of Haiti, Jocelerme Privert, accompanied by several ministers and...
Hurricane warning issued for Jamaica and much of Haiti
October 2, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Hurricane Matthew, which remained a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Saturday, is expected to approach Jamaica and southwestern Haiti on Monday, bringing life-threatening rainfall to portions of Haiti. The government of Jamaica...
Matthew strengthens to category 4; hurricane watch issued for Jamaica
October 1, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Matthew rapidly strengthened to a powerful category 4 hurricane on the Saffir- Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Friday and on its forecast track the centre will move north across the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday, and be near Jamaica on Sunday.
Matthew now a hurricane after leaving death and destruction in the Eastern Caribbean
September 30, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical storm Matthew strengthened to hurricane force on Thursday after leaving one dead and causing widespread flooding and landslides as it slowly made its way across the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday evening. Officials in St Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed...
Tropical Storm Matthew forms, moves into eastern Caribbean Sea
September 29, 2016MIAMI, USA -- As expected, Tropical Storm Matthew formed early Wednesday as the system moved through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean, bringing heavy rains and high winds and forcing the closure of government offices and schools in several islands.
Tropical cyclone expected to form in southern Caribbean Tuesday night or Wednesday
September 28, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft on Tuesday indicated that a tropical wave located about 250 miles east of Barbados does not yet have a closed surface circulation. However, the system is producing winds to near tropical storm force and...
ABC ferry project struggling, while other Caribbean islands may soon be connected
August 8, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- While various islands in the Caribbean are working hard on their connection with a ferry, the ABC islands ferry project is struggling. The ferry project to connect Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao by sea looked very promising but it appears that it might not crystallize.
Controversial Cayman Islander joins executive of regional football union
July 27, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- The vice president of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA), Bruce Blake, has secured a seat on the executive committee of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) after elections in Miami this weekend. Blake, who has yet to explain fully...
Dutch government expects no mass influx of Venezuelans into Caribbean islands
July 1, 2016THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch government does not expect any mass exodus of Venezuelans to the Caribbean islands of the kingdom, such as Curacao, as the situation deteriorates sharply in Venezuela. However, Dutch MPs are worried about the consequences of the great political...
Another warning issued that Venezuelans will flee to Caribbean islands
June 21, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- The mayor of Chacao in Venezuela, Ramon Muchacho, this weekend issued another warning in local media of a Venezuelan exodus to neighbouring Caribbean islands and Colombia. This may well be the case, especially for the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire and...
Ferry service between the ABC islands becoming a reality
May 10, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- The feasibility study for a ferry service between the ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao – is almost complete and the government can then hold a public tender for interested companies to offer this service. The tickets for the ferry should be affordable...
Complaints still on the rise in Dutch Antilles, says national ombudsman
May 2, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Dutch national ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen again had the chance to assess many official complaints during his latest visit to the Netherlands Antilles, which has now been concluded. All individuals who have a grievance with the government had the chance...
Dutch Caribbean economies too dependent on tourism, say finance committees
April 18, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Curacao, St Maarten and Aruba have to focus on more than just tourism. The economies of these three countries in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom remain vulnerable, because there are not enough other sources of income. This is according to special teams...
Dutch virologist expects zika epidemic on Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao
February 22, 2016THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao are on the cusp of a zika-epidemic. That is the expectation of Byron Martina, a virologist at the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, Poeter Hofmann reported on Caribisch Netwerk. Martina emphasised cooperation between the...
BVI participates in EU funded regional study on diversification
February 2, 2016ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The British Virgin Islands is participating in a regional study on diversification of the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs). The study was launched on November 26, 2015, and is being conducted by the European Union funded Caribbean Overseas...
Letter: Parents and families of youths arrested in Statia respond to newspaper report
October 30, 2015We, the parents and family of the four youths who were arrested on Monday morning, would like to react to the article published on the front page of the Daily Herald on Tuesday, October 27, 2015. In this article it stated that RLG (16), KR (17), D de B (15), and Mvds (15) were arrested. RLG is 15 not 16.
Netherlands to support fast ferry between Dutch Antilles islands
October 22, 2015WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- The Netherlands will assist the Dutch Antilles islands with their plans for a rapid and daily ferry service between Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire. Such ferries can provide a huge boost to the three islands, especially for the economy and tourism. The Dutch minister of kingdom relations...
Dutch Antilles fear wave of Venezuelan refugees
September 29, 2015WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Venezuelan citizens in Curacao and Aruba are sounding the alarm about the growing threat from the leftist regime in Venezuela for the Dutch Caribbean islands. This is according to a report by Edwin Timmer in the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. The Venezuelan citizens on the...
Extensive opinion survey to be conducted in Dutch Caribbean islands
August 29, 2015LEIDEN, Netherlands -- Between 14 September and 31 October 2015, the Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies (KITLV) will carry out a large opinion survey on all six Dutch Caribbean islands. This is an independent, academic survey, which is sponsored financially by...
Council of Europe anti-torture committee issues report on Dutch Caribbean
August 26, 2015STRASBOURG, France -- The Council of Europe anti-torture committee (CPT) on Tuesday published a report on its May 2014 visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. In its visit to Bonaire, Aruba, Curacao and St Maarten, the CPT found progress in a number of issues.
Bonaire to receive additional winter airlift from Delta and United
July 22, 2015KRALENDIJK, Bonaire -- Delta Air Lines and United Airlines will be adding additional non-stop flights to Bonaire, timed for the peak 2015/2016 winter travel season. Delta will add two more non-stop flights to Bonaire from Atlanta beginning December 19, 2015. The southbound Delta flight DL665...
Colombia strengthens its medical services to the Caribbean market
July 18, 2015BOGOTÁ, Colombia -- Procolombia, the Colombian government agency that promotes international tourism, foreign investment, non-traditional exports and country brand, has been working closely with the health sector to best position Colombia as the world leader in highly complex medical services.
Venezuela is not a threat, but a risk, says Dutch foreign minister
June 6, 2015WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Venezuela is no threat to the former Netherlands Antilles, but it is a risk, according to Dutch foreign affairs minister Bert Koenders last Thursday after the debate on the tensions in the South American country. “The economic situation is very bad, even the political tensions...
Netherlands Antilles prepares for cyber attacks
May 26, 2015WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Citing renewed evidence that cyber terrorists and hackers are now heavily targeting the Caribbean region, a three-man team of ethical hackers and cyber security trainers are expected to fly into the Netherlands Antilles next month to hold a two-day training workshop.
InselAir to launch service to Havana
May 5, 2015WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Starting July 3, 2015, InselAir, the largest Caribbean-based carrier, will start two flights per week, on Monday and Friday, to Havana, its 23rd destination. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at any InselAir ticket office, via InselAir’s Contact Center and via local travel agents.
CARPHA and Mexico sign MOU to benefit 17 million Caribbean people
April 25, 2015MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ministry of health of the United Mexican States, through the Federal Commission for Protection from Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS). The aim of the MoU...