Caribbean News Now!

News from Bermuda:
Letter: A tribute to PS Gregory Grimes' untimely death and the Bermuda Police Service
January 2, 2017In April of 2004, when I went to Bermuda to become a part of the Bermuda Police Service, I went to that island not knowing what to expect and I did not know anyone. Back in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the land of my birth, I was a political upstart, even in my capacity as a police officer...
Open Letter to Bermuda MP Leah Scott
December 27, 2016I had the opportunity to read your recent article published in the Royal Gazette entitled 'Resolution and Conversation have to be a part of the bigger picture". It requires mental gymnastics of Olympic proportion when one attempts to understand how you continue...
JetBlue boosts service to Bermuda
December 23, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- JetBlue is increasing service to Bermuda with two year-round daily flights and a third summer seasonal roundtrip flight between the popular island destination and the airline’s northeast focus cities. In addition to the added flights, the airline will now operate all Bermuda...
Coco Reef owner John Jefferis named Premier Hotelier
December 20, 2016HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Bermudian hotelier and developer John Jefferis has been voted the “Premier Hotelier” by the International Caribbean World Awards for his exceptional contribution to the travel and tourism industry throughout the Caribbean. Other previous recipients of the award...
Bermuda and Cayman Islands listed as world's most offensive tax havens
December 14, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- Bermuda and the Cayman Islands have been named as the two most offensive corporate tax havens in the world in a new report examining the impact that tax-dodging corporations have on the world’s poorest people. The report, by the international...
Reassign UK aid funds from EU to OCTs, says Montserrat premier
December 12, 2016LONDON, England -- While the uncertainties surrounding the eventual UK ‘Brexit’ from the European Union continue to be heavily debated throughout the UK, the premier of Montserrat, Donaldson Romeo, has weighed in with a suggestion that he says is intended to safeguard aid funds...
Protesters prevent MPs from entering Bermuda House of Assembly
December 3, 2016HAMILTON, Bermuda -- "We've been here since 5.00 this morning and will remain here for as long as it takes," said one of many protesters who gathered around the perimeter of the House of Assembly grounds in Hamilton, Bermuda, preventing MPs from entering the property.
Commentary: The View from Europe: A new relationship for the Overseas Territories?
November 19, 2016While most of the world has been focussed on the outcome of the US presidential elections, other events of long-term importance to the region have been taking place. Of these, one of the more significant relates to the relationship between the UK and its overseas territories (OTs).
UK and OTs agree to special Brexit negotiation talks in 2017
November 14, 2016LONDON, England -- At the recently concluded Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in London, the United Kingdom government and the political leaders of the Overseas Territories (OTs) agreed to hold special ministerial talks in early 2017 on Brexit negotiations before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty...
Brexit won't change relationship between UK and territories
November 8, 2016LONDON, England (CNS) -- The UK government has said that the referendum result that saw the British people vote to leave the European Union earlier this year does not change the position on sovereignty between it and the overseas territories. The Brexit issue was a key element during...
British Overseas Territories leaders meet in London
November 3, 2016LONDON, England -- Leaders from the British Overseas Territories are currently in London, where they held a a successful meeting of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Political Council in preparation for meetings with the UK government at the Joint Ministerial...
British Overseas Territories leaders to form Brexit group to engage UK
November 1, 2016LONDON, England (CNS) -- Concerned about how the UK’s departure from the European Union over the next two years will impact their communities, leaders from the British Overseas Territories have agreed to form a group to focus on the whole question of Brexit.
Antigua-Bermuda Race gathers pace
October 24, 2016ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Over 40 yachts have expressed their interest in the Antigua Bermuda Race, organised by the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club in association with Antigua Sailing Week. The inaugural race coincides with the finish of the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week and the...
Bermuda cleans up after Hurricane Nicole
October 15, 2016HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Bermuda residents started damage assessment and cleanup after Hurricane Nicole tore across the island on Thursday, with gust of wind exceeding 120 mph ripping roofs off buildings, flooding homes and damaging roads and leaving more than 27,000 without power.
Hurricane Nicole lashes Bermuda with 115 mph winds and torrential rain
October 14, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Hurricane Nicole moved out into the Atlantic on Thursday afternoon, after lashing Bermuda with 115 mph winds and torrential rain. According to minister of national security, Senator Jeffrey Baron, there were “significant” power outages throughout the island.
Bermuda prepares for a direct hit from Hurricane Nicole
October 13, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Bermuda battened down on Wednesday in preparation for the imminent approach of Hurricane Nicole, which was expected to hit the island directly on Thursday morning. Government schools closed on Wednesday at noon and will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.
Commentary: Cutting the cable cords
October 13, 2016They say that time stands still for no man. As this is applicable in life it is even that much more applicable when it comes to technology. Prime example is that, by the time thousands of people are standing in line to buy the iPhone 7, Apple is already working on the iPhone 8 to sell to people...
Stronger Hurricane Nicole forecast to approach Bermuda on Wednesday
October 12, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Hurricane Nicole continued to strengthen on Tuesday, as a hurricane warning was issued for Bermuda. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin on Bermuda by Wednesday night, with tropical storm conditions beginning Wednesday afternoon.
Hurricane watch issued for Bermuda
October 11, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The Bermuda Weather Service on Monday issued a hurricane watch for Bermuda as Tropical Storm Nicole picked up speed heading towards the island and was forecast to regain hurricane force by Tuesday. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami...
Nicole forecast to become a hurricane again as it heads towards Bermuda
October 10, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm was slowly strengthening on Sunday and is forecast to regain hurricane force by Monday afternoon as it begins a slow northward movement towards Bermuda after meandering for several days in the open Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center...
Nicole aims at Bermuda, while Matthew may return to Bahamas
October 8, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Hurricane Nicole in the Atlantic weakened to a tropical storm on Friday and, after a continued period of meandering, is forecast to approach Bermuda between Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Meanwhile, after hugging the coast of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas...
Nicole now a hurricane; forecast to meander south of Bermuda
October 7, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical cyclone Nicole strengthened into a hurricane on Thursday, with maximum sustained winds near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Although some additional strengthening is expected Thursday night, weakening is forecast by late Friday through Saturday.
Bermuda may be caught between two storms as latest tropical wave heads to the Caribbean
October 6, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Nicole, which formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday, has changed its path and is heading towards Bermuda. According to the Bermuda Weather Service, the system is a potential threat the island, with its closest point of approach within three days forecast to be...
Commentary: Bermuda's finance minister: Least trusted politician
October 5, 2016On Monday, September 26, 2016, The Royal Gazette published a poll undertaken by Global Research in Bermuda to gauge the voting public’s opinion of the leaders and deputy leaders of both the OBA and the PLP. The results showed that across the board most Bermudians do not...
Brexit exposes divide between Britain and its Overseas Territories
October 3, 2016LONDON, England -- The decision to leave the European Union will create years of uncertainty for Britain’s overseas territories, new research suggests. Dr Matt Benwell from Newcastle University and Dr Alasdair Pinkerton from Royal Holloway, University of London, argue that the role of...
Karl brushes Bermuda; Matthew likely to form en route towards Caribbean
September 26, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical Storm Karl passed southeast of Bermuda early Saturday, lashing the island with high winds and squalls before turning towards the north Atlantic. Meanwhile, a new low pressure area has a high (90 percent) chance of becoming tropical cyclone Matthew over the...
Tropical storm warning issued for Bermuda
September 23, 2016MIAMI, USA -- A tropical storm warning has been issued for Bermuda as the centre of Tropical Storm Karl was expected to pass near or to the east of the island on Friday night and Saturday. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, at 8:00 pm AST on Thursday, the center...