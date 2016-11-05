Caribbean News Now!

News from Belize:
Poets Corner: Terrorism
January 4, 2017Ministers should be sent to prison For treasonous acts against Belizean citizens After the eleven days strike, government never learned its lesson Attempting to withhold the teachers’ salaries was an act of terrorism Belize has a terrorism act But most Belizeans are ignorant of this fact...
Poets Corner: Economy!
December 30, 2016We are missing opportunities Where are Belize’s uranium, marble and agriculture industries? Belize already has nuclear energy With all the uranium in this country Dah nuclear Science wi pickney fi di study Where are our nuclear scientists of this country? Why are we not exploiting this facility?
Poets Corner: Defeat
December 24, 2016The law has lost it teeth The PM is admitting defeat Returning Belize to law and order is an impossible feat Only in Belize Vanessa Retreage Since the people’s heads are buried in the sand like ostrich Our people are so naive! Only in Belize Can an attorney general be threatened with...
Poets Corner: Guatelizean
December 19, 2016So Belizean di call deh self Gaza While the Israeli president th thank Guatemala For helping them to settle Gaza Fast tract to the ICJ You fools think Israel won’t help Guatemala to have their way Guatelizeans can’t you see your trust and patrimony is being betrayed Government is giving our...
Bahamian motivational speaker visits Belize
December 17, 2016BELIZE CITY, Belize -- Bahamian born, international motivational speaker, corporate trainer, talk show host, bishop of motivation and author, Spence Finlayson, was the featured speaker in Belize City, Belize, for the Anglican Diocese of Belize Cursillo Retreat recently. Finlayson, a cursillista...
UKCIF funds road rehabilitation study in Belize
December 16, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a grant of £1 million (US$1.24 million) to assist in financing a technical assistance project for the rehabilitation of the Coastal Highway in Belize. The funds, which are being provided through the...
Commentary: Garinagu organization and political growth in Belize - Part 3
December 16, 2016The 1980s is a significant period in Belize and for the Garinagu, as the country in 1981 obtained its independence from Britain. Although discrimination continues in employment promotion and granting certain positions, prejudice against Garinagu decreased in the post-independence period.
CDB approves US$10 million to support Belize poverty reduction agency
December 15, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will assist the government of Belize in strengthening an institution that is a key partner and important vehicle for providing services to poor and vulnerable communities in that country. CDB’s board of directors last Thursday...
Commentary: Garinagu organization and political growth in Belize - Part 2
December 15, 2016National policy directly targeting Garinagu, for the most part was associated with their settlement/land status and development in their regions. It could be that the reason why the British crown was hesitant in granting land rights to the Maya and Garifuna people was due to the British having problems...
CCJ rules against regulator in Belize telecommunications dispute
December 14, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CCJ) -- The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) last week delivered its judgment in the case of Speednet Communications Limited v Public Utilities Commission. The CCJ, the highest appellate court in Belize, reversed the Court of Appeal and found that Speednet...
Commentary: Garinagu organization and political growth in Belize - Part 1
December 14, 2016Belize is located along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean (Circum-Caribbean), between Mexico and Guatemala. Unlike the Spanish-speaking countries in the region, Belize, which was once a British colony, maintains English as its national and official language. In addition, in 1981 Belize was...
Poets Corner: Alphabetization
December 10, 2016Let's jumpstart this ballot revolution I call on all teechaaz pupils at our tertiary institutions Let’s alphabetize this nation Many of our people are not literate Some can’t afford school, because they can’t afford the rate Let’s organize to get in their space Many would participate If this would be more...
Poets Corner: Disability Registry
December 6, 2016We need a report from the Special Envoy For all the trips and perks she has enjoyed Under the guise of fighting the diversely-abled ploy This the people of Belize a cannot be denied Since neither for us and nothing without is the diversely-abled cry This decadence hurts the I Belize became...
UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding
December 3, 2016LONDON, England -- Just weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary general, to answer allegations of profligate spending, a new UK government report has warned that the Commonwealth Secretariat...
Commentary: It is not 'where do we go from here' but 'what do we do from here'
December 1, 2016Our Garifuna people were forcefully removed from their homeland in 1796 to Roatan in the Bay Islands, now a part of Honduras, where they arrived on April 12, 1797. The living conditions on this island were not satisfactory to them, which led to the voluntary migration of our people to Belize.
Letter: In remembrance of Fidel Castro, whose significance shall endure
November 29, 2016Indeed, the world has lost a "true revolutionary", with the passing of a man who truly needs no introduction, H. E. Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz. Irrespective of what the mainstream media has spewed about this icon for decades, there is absolutely no question in my mind that President Castro...
Poets Corner: Viva Fidel!
November 28, 2016The story of Fidel will live on forever A revolutionary warrior Who defied the emperor A survivor of numerous assassination attempts by the great America Who influenced the life of numerous world leaders Including Chavez, Maduro, Maurice Bishop and Nelson Mandela Viva Fidel! Viva!
IMPACT Justice provides training in mediation for Belize police officers
November 26, 2016BELIZE CITY, Belize -- Some 36 police officers of varying ranks are set to receive training in mediation under the Canadian government-funded, Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project. IMPACT Justice is a five-year regional justice sector reform project.
Commentary: Garifuna in Belize should include an international Garinagu summit
November 23, 2016Every year, we Garifuna people plan our 19th November Celebrations to commemorate our ancestors who arrived to Belize in 1801 and 1823 to search for a better life or escape torture from a faction of the civil war groups in Honduras. Our people were forcefully removed by the British...
Poets Corner: Deja vu
November 17, 2016People are more familiar With ‘firing’ than restructure The word 'retrenchment' became a political curse After Esquivel agreed with an IMF scheme 21 years later Barrow has joined the team In 1995 to trim GOB's wage bill Nearly 800 public servants gone home from Independence Hill The R word...
Commentary: The major political parties in Belize will not give us the right to vote unless we demand it
November 15, 2016I have been involved in advocating for the rights of my Belizean people since I arrived in the United States in 1978. We who live in this country will not get the government of Belize to give us our rights to vote by proxy and other rights that we deserve, unless we organize ourselves and...
Letter: BPP condemns latest Guatemala armed forces aggression
November 11, 2016Belizeans and the world recently learned of another aggression by the Guatemalan Armed Forces against our Belize Defence Force. This is very disturbing, however even more disturbing is the fact that the brigadier general seems to down play the aggressive behavior of the GAF.
Design Caribbean to pop-up in London
November 9, 2016LONDON, England -- Design Caribbean will be popping up in Camden Market, one of London’s most sought-after shopping areas for those looking for an eclectic mix of unique gifts and hand-crafted products, from November 24-28, 2016. The Design Caribbean Pop-Up Shop will be...
Caribbean countries receive US$8 million to reduce health risks from toxic chemicals
November 7, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Eight Caribbean territories are to receive financial assistance totaling US$8 million to combat exposure to toxic chemicals found in household cleaning products, processed foods and even clothing that can severely damage a person’s health.
Commentary: Our country cannot afford to elect Donald Trump and his Republican Party
November 7, 2016It is now ten months since Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died and the Republicans who currently control the US Senate continue to refuse holding hearings on Justice Merrick Garland who was nominated by President Obama to replace him. They are afraid that...
Poets Corner: In eleven days
November 7, 2016The world was created in six days Belize should be singing the Teechaz praise What they achieved in 11 days Has not been achieved in all Belize’s 35 years BNTU made Belize’s pharaoh change his ways They showed Belize that Teechaz cares Speaking truth to power without their...
Some regional central bank banks turn to SWIFT to combat de-risking threat
November 5, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Eight regional central banks have signed up to adopt the sanctions screening service and Know Your Customer (KYC) Registry provided by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) in an effort to combat the threat posed...