Caribbean News Now!

Commentary: Tourism Matters: Spare a thought for those that cannot celebrate
December 27, 2016I can only recall three or four Christmas’s in the last 50 years being involved in tourism that I have not actually been working over the festive period. It goes with the job and around this time those who are not meaningfully employed in the industry should spare a thought for all the persons that cannot...
Barbados signs military aid protocol with China
December 23, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- Minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, Senator Maxine McClean, and ambassador of China to Barbados, Wang Ke, on Monday signed a protocol between the Barbados Defence Force and the People’s Liberation Army of China. During the signing...
Open letter: 50th Anniversary and beyond
December 23, 2016The Government and people of Barbados must be congratulated for a well organised and executed programme to celebrate our 50th anniversary of Independence. The activities were welcome experiences for many Barbadians who are resident overseas.
Barbados signs visa waiver agreement with China
December 22, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- The Barbados Cabinet recently approved a reciprocal visa waiver agreement between the governments of Barbados and China to include holders of ordinary passports. This announcement was made by minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade...
Several CARICOM countries failing to honour skills certificates
December 19, 2016GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- For those who had thought that any Guyanese citizen with an officially issued Caribbean Community (CARICOM) skills certificate can just roll into any CARICOM country and seek employment after showing the document to authorities will certainly have to think again.
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Look long and hard at added price margins
December 19, 2016When I hear repeatedly that tourism is a fickle and unpredictable industry that cannot be banked on, apart from notably exceptions due to conflict situations, it is difficult not to express a wry smile. According to the latest United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) barometer...
US embassy in Barbados makes donation to Regional Security Systems Air Wing
December 17, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- On Wednesday, the United States embassy in Barbados, through its Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), delivered a donation of approximately US$650,000 worth of spare parts for the Regional Security System (RSS) Air Wing’s...
Largest global HIV program established for key populations in Eastern and Southern Caribbean
December 13, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- A new project, the first and largest of its kind, is working to reduce the spread of HIV and improve health care for key populations most at risk of and already living with HIV in select Caribbean countries. The LINKAGES Project (Linkages across the Continuum...
Foreign currency shortage in Trinidad has reached chronic proportions, says former minister
December 12, 2016PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad -- Trinidad and Tobago’s former minister of trade, industry, investment and communications, Vasant Bharath, says that the current foreign shortage situation in Trinidad has reached chronic proportions. In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Guardian...
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Increased competition from Norwegian Air
December 12, 2016After nearly three years of delays, the US Department of Transportation has finally given approval to what some vested interests referred to as the “controversial” air carrier permit application of the Norwegian Air Group’s Irish based subsidiary. The application had drawn fierce opposition from...
Barbados and Trinidad currencies begin downward slide in Guyana
December 10, 2016GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- At the opening of the local currency trading market on Friday morning in Guyana, the value of the Barbados dollar and the Trinidad dollar lost around 0.09% and 1.2% of their respective values against the Guyana dollar within the first hour of trading.
Barbados to improve energy security and diversify mix with US$34 million IDB loan
December 9, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados-- A new project financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will aid Barbados in transitioning to a cleaner energy future, meeting its current natural gas demands, and contributing to the creation of a regional liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chain.
Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities
December 6, 2016LONDON, England -- Governments could be hit by huge unexpected pay-outs if steps are not taken to manage hidden liabilities in unfunded pensions, loan guarantees, disaster relief and other contingencies. This is the stark warning in a recent Commonwealth report, offering countries...
Commentary: Tourism Matters: The 'Baby Boom'
December 5, 2016Already nicknamed the ‘Baby Boom’, the planned introduction of a new supersonic jet could yet prove another wonderful opportunity for Barbados and generally to the Caribbean. Many of us will recall the golden days of British Airways delta wing Concorde arriving early morning into Grantley...
UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding
December 3, 2016LONDON, England -- Just weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary general, to answer allegations of profligate spending, a new UK government report has warned that the Commonwealth Secretariat...
Rainy week in Eastern Caribbean causes property, infrastructure damage
December 3, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CEDEMA), through its national disaster coordinators on the ground, has provided this summary of conditions in affected member states during this week’s tropical disturbance, which brought heavy...
Torrential rains hit the Caribbean
December 1, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Torrential rains and flooding hit several Caribbean islands this week, bringing some relief to a drought in the region so severe that Suriname is considering exporting its water to hard-hit islands by towing it in giant bags made from PVC-coated fabric.
Commentary: Tourism Matters: An incredibly hard act to follow
November 28, 2016As Sue Springer prepares to demit her post as chief executive officer at the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, I would like to dedicate this week's column to her amazing contribution to tourism over several decades and around 15 years in her current position. Frankly, I have marveled...
Passport kiosks to be introduced at Barbados airport next February
November 24, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- Minister with responsibility for immigration, Senator Darcy Boyce, announced on Wednesday that new border control technology would be introduced at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados next year, aimed at speeding...
Prince Harry begins whirlwind royal tour of Caribbean
November 22, 2016ST JOHN’S, Antigua (SKNIS) -- Prince Henry (Harry) of Wales touched down to a red carpet welcome on Sunday, November 20, at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua aboard a British Airways commercial flight as he began his 15-day royal visit of several Caribbean countries...
IDB engages Caribbean youth on creating vibrant economies, climate change and other issues
November 21, 2016KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Since the appointment last April of Therese Turner-Jones as general manager of the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Caribbean country department, there has been increased academic and social engagement with the youth across the region.
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Our marketing gurus rarely consider frequent flyers
November 21, 2016The British government is being urged to use the upcoming autumn financial statement to remove Advanced Passenger Duty (APD) altogether in a bid to ensure the UK remains attractive in a post Brexit world. Airlines UK and the Board of Airline Representatives (BARUK) in the UK...
PAHO refutes social media claims over water quality in Barbados
November 18, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has denied an allegation circulating on social media that it has warned the Barbados government about the quality of the island’s water supply. In a statement issued this week, PAHO said it supported...
Decriminalising marijuana a complex issue, says Barbados attorney general
November 17, 2016BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- Barbados will not be decriminalising marijuana just because other countries are doing so, without the proper supporting information on its effects, said attorney general, Adriel Brathwaite, who restated his position in the debate on legalising marijuana.
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Reduce dependency on imported items
November 14, 2016I have spent much of the last week identifying any restaurants that currently are not in the re-DISCOVER lunch initiative to give them all an equal opportunity to participate in this promotion during 2017. What frankly surprised me was the number of establishments that do not use what...
Design Caribbean to pop-up in London
November 9, 2016LONDON, England -- Design Caribbean will be popping up in Camden Market, one of London’s most sought-after shopping areas for those looking for an eclectic mix of unique gifts and hand-crafted products, from November 24-28, 2016. The Design Caribbean Pop-Up Shop will be...
Caribbean countries receive US$8 million to reduce health risks from toxic chemicals
November 7, 2016PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Eight Caribbean territories are to receive financial assistance totaling US$8 million to combat exposure to toxic chemicals found in household cleaning products, processed foods and even clothing that can severely damage a person’s health.