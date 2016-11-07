Caribbean News Now!

About Us Contact Us

Advertise with us

Reach our daily visitors from around the Caribbean and throughout the world. Click here for rates and placements.

Contribute

Submit news and opinion for publication

Subscribe

Click here to receive our daily regional news headlines by email.

Archives

Click here to browse our extensive archives going back to 2004

Also, for the convenience of our readers and the online community generally, we have reproduced the complete Caribbean Net News archives from 2004 to 2010 here.

Climate Change Watch

The Caribbean is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels brought about by global warming. Read the latest news and information here...

Travel


RSS Feeds


Follow Caribbean News Now on Twitter
Connect with Caribbean News Now on Linkedin
Instagram




Citizenship by Investment

High End Swiss Rolex Watches Here


News from Barbados:




Barbados

Next

Commentary: Tourism Matters: Spare a thought for those that cannot celebrate

December 27, 2016
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Spare a thought for those that cannot celebrate I can only recall three or four Christmas’s in the last 50 years being involved in tourism that I have not actually been working over the festive period. It goes with the job and around this time those who are not meaningfully employed in the industry should spare a thought for all the persons that cannot...

Barbados signs military aid protocol with China

December 23, 2016
Barbados signs military aid protocol with China BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- Minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, Senator Maxine McClean, and ambassador of China to Barbados, Wang Ke, on Monday signed a protocol between the Barbados Defence Force and the People’s Liberation Army of China. During the signing...

Open letter: 50th Anniversary and beyond

December 23, 2016
The Government and people of Barbados must be congratulated for a well organised and executed programme to celebrate our 50th anniversary of Independence. The activities were welcome experiences for many Barbadians who are resident overseas.

Barbados signs visa waiver agreement with China

December 22, 2016
Barbados signs visa waiver agreement with China BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- The Barbados Cabinet recently approved a reciprocal visa waiver agreement between the governments of Barbados and China to include holders of ordinary passports. This announcement was made by minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade...

Several CARICOM countries failing to honour skills certificates

December 19, 2016
Several CARICOM countries failing to honour skills certificates GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- For those who had thought that any Guyanese citizen with an officially issued Caribbean Community (CARICOM) skills certificate can just roll into any CARICOM country and seek employment after showing the document to authorities will certainly have to think again.

Commentary: Tourism Matters: Look long and hard at added price margins

December 19, 2016
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Look long and hard at added price margins When I hear repeatedly that tourism is a fickle and unpredictable industry that cannot be banked on, apart from notably exceptions due to conflict situations, it is difficult not to express a wry smile. According to the latest United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) barometer...

US embassy in Barbados makes donation to Regional Security Systems Air Wing

December 17, 2016
US embassy in Barbados makes donation to Regional Security Systems Air Wing BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- On Wednesday, the United States embassy in Barbados, through its Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), delivered a donation of approximately US$650,000 worth of spare parts for the Regional Security System (RSS) Air Wing’s...

Largest global HIV program established for key populations in Eastern and Southern Caribbean

December 13, 2016
Largest global HIV program established for key populations in Eastern and Southern Caribbean PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- A new project, the first and largest of its kind, is working to reduce the spread of HIV and improve health care for key populations most at risk of and already living with HIV in select Caribbean countries. The LINKAGES Project (Linkages across the Continuum...

Foreign currency shortage in Trinidad has reached chronic proportions, says former minister

December 12, 2016
Foreign currency shortage in Trinidad has reached chronic proportions, says former minister PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad -- Trinidad and Tobago’s former minister of trade, industry, investment and communications, Vasant Bharath, says that the current foreign shortage situation in Trinidad has reached chronic proportions. In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Guardian...

Commentary: Tourism Matters: Increased competition from Norwegian Air

December 12, 2016
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Increased competition from Norwegian Air After nearly three years of delays, the US Department of Transportation has finally given approval to what some vested interests referred to as the “controversial” air carrier permit application of the Norwegian Air Group’s Irish based subsidiary. The application had drawn fierce opposition from...

Barbados and Trinidad currencies begin downward slide in Guyana

December 10, 2016
Barbados and Trinidad currencies begin downward slide in Guyana GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- At the opening of the local currency trading market on Friday morning in Guyana, the value of the Barbados dollar and the Trinidad dollar lost around 0.09% and 1.2% of their respective values against the Guyana dollar within the first hour of trading.

Barbados to improve energy security and diversify mix with US$34 million IDB loan

December 9, 2016
Barbados to improve energy security and diversify mix with US$34 million IDB loan BRIDGETOWN, Barbados-- A new project financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will aid Barbados in transitioning to a cleaner energy future, meeting its current natural gas demands, and contributing to the creation of a regional liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply chain.

Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities

December 6, 2016
Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities LONDON, England -- Governments could be hit by huge unexpected pay-outs if steps are not taken to manage hidden liabilities in unfunded pensions, loan guarantees, disaster relief and other contingencies. This is the stark warning in a recent Commonwealth report, offering countries...

Commentary: Tourism Matters: The 'Baby Boom'

December 5, 2016
Commentary: Tourism Matters: The 'Baby Boom' Already nicknamed the ‘Baby Boom’, the planned introduction of a new supersonic jet could yet prove another wonderful opportunity for Barbados and generally to the Caribbean. Many of us will recall the golden days of British Airways delta wing Concorde arriving early morning into Grantley...

UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding

December 3, 2016
UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding LONDON, England -- Just weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary general, to answer allegations of profligate spending, a new UK government report has warned that the Commonwealth Secretariat...

Rainy week in Eastern Caribbean causes property, infrastructure damage

December 3, 2016
Rainy week in Eastern Caribbean causes property, infrastructure damage BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CEDEMA), through its national disaster coordinators on the ground, has provided this summary of conditions in affected member states during this week’s tropical disturbance, which brought heavy...

Torrential rains hit the Caribbean

December 1, 2016
Torrential rains hit the Caribbean BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Torrential rains and flooding hit several Caribbean islands this week, bringing some relief to a drought in the region so severe that Suriname is considering exporting its water to hard-hit islands by towing it in giant bags made from PVC-coated fabric.

Commentary: Tourism Matters: An incredibly hard act to follow

November 28, 2016
Commentary: Tourism Matters: An incredibly hard act to follow As Sue Springer prepares to demit her post as chief executive officer at the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, I would like to dedicate this week's column to her amazing contribution to tourism over several decades and around 15 years in her current position. Frankly, I have marveled...

Passport kiosks to be introduced at Barbados airport next February

November 24, 2016
Passport kiosks to be introduced at Barbados airport next February BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- Minister with responsibility for immigration, Senator Darcy Boyce, announced on Wednesday that new border control technology would be introduced at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados next year, aimed at speeding...

Prince Harry begins whirlwind royal tour of Caribbean

November 22, 2016
Prince Harry begins whirlwind royal tour of Caribbean ST JOHN’S, Antigua (SKNIS) -- Prince Henry (Harry) of Wales touched down to a red carpet welcome on Sunday, November 20, at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua aboard a British Airways commercial flight as he began his 15-day royal visit of several Caribbean countries...

IDB engages Caribbean youth on creating vibrant economies, climate change and other issues

November 21, 2016
IDB engages Caribbean youth on creating vibrant economies, climate change and other issues KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Since the appointment last April of Therese Turner-Jones as general manager of the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Caribbean country department, there has been increased academic and social engagement with the youth across the region.

Commentary: Tourism Matters: Our marketing gurus rarely consider frequent flyers

November 21, 2016
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Our marketing gurus rarely consider frequent flyers The British government is being urged to use the upcoming autumn financial statement to remove Advanced Passenger Duty (APD) altogether in a bid to ensure the UK remains attractive in a post Brexit world. Airlines UK and the Board of Airline Representatives (BARUK) in the UK...

PAHO refutes social media claims over water quality in Barbados

November 18, 2016
PAHO refutes social media claims over water quality in Barbados BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has denied an allegation circulating on social media that it has warned the Barbados government about the quality of the island’s water supply. In a statement issued this week, PAHO said it supported...

Decriminalising marijuana a complex issue, says Barbados attorney general

November 17, 2016
Decriminalising marijuana a complex issue, says Barbados attorney general BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (BGIS) -- Barbados will not be decriminalising marijuana just because other countries are doing so, without the proper supporting information on its effects, said attorney general, Adriel Brathwaite, who restated his position in the debate on legalising marijuana.

Commentary: Tourism Matters: Reduce dependency on imported items

November 14, 2016
Commentary: Tourism Matters: Reduce dependency on imported items I have spent much of the last week identifying any restaurants that currently are not in the re-DISCOVER lunch initiative to give them all an equal opportunity to participate in this promotion during 2017. What frankly surprised me was the number of establishments that do not use what...

Design Caribbean to pop-up in London

November 9, 2016
Design Caribbean to pop-up in London LONDON, England -- Design Caribbean will be popping up in Camden Market, one of London’s most sought-after shopping areas for those looking for an eclectic mix of unique gifts and hand-crafted products, from November 24-28, 2016. The Design Caribbean Pop-Up Shop will be...

Caribbean countries receive US$8 million to reduce health risks from toxic chemicals

November 7, 2016
Caribbean countries receive US$8 million to reduce health risks from toxic chemicals PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Eight Caribbean territories are to receive financial assistance totaling US$8 million to combat exposure to toxic chemicals found in household cleaning products, processed foods and even clothing that can severely damage a person’s health.

Next

 



Other Headlines:



Regional Sports:

Opinion

Letters

Japanese used cars for sale - CardealPage