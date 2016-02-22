Caribbean News Now!

News from Aruba:
Haitian trade mission to visit Aruba
November 15, 2016ORANJESTAD, Aruba -- From Tuesday, 15 to Friday, November 18, 2016, a trade delegation, consisting of representatives of 13 Haitian companies, two representatives of the ministry of trade and industry and several representatives of the Caribbean Export agency, led by Sergio Valkenburg...
Airbnb and Aruba sign historic, tourism agreement
November 8, 2016ORANJESTAD, Aruba -- On Monday in Aruba, the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) and Airbnb, the world's leading community-driven hospitality company, signed an agreement that will position Aruba as a regional leader in the sharing economy and help to promote more tourism to the island.
Haiti braces for life-threatening wind and rain from Hurricane Matthew
October 4, 2016MIAMI, USA -- The centre of powerful category four Hurricane Matthew was expected to approach southwestern Haiti on Monday night, bringing with it 140 mph winds and torrential rains of 15 to 25 inches, and as much as 40 inches in some areas. Coastal flooding was already reported in some areas.
Haiti and Jamaica prepare for category four Hurricane Matthew
October 3, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Preparations were underway in Haiti and Jamaica on Sunday in anticipation of the approach of the powerful category four Hurricane Matthew on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the interim president of Haiti, Jocelerme Privert, accompanied by several ministers and...
Hurricane warning issued for Jamaica and much of Haiti
October 2, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Hurricane Matthew, which remained a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Saturday, is expected to approach Jamaica and southwestern Haiti on Monday, bringing life-threatening rainfall to portions of Haiti. The government of Jamaica...
Matthew strengthens to category 4; hurricane watch issued for Jamaica
October 1, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Matthew rapidly strengthened to a powerful category 4 hurricane on the Saffir- Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale on Friday and on its forecast track the centre will move north across the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday, and be near Jamaica on Sunday.
Matthew now a hurricane after leaving death and destruction in the Eastern Caribbean
September 30, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Tropical storm Matthew strengthened to hurricane force on Thursday after leaving one dead and causing widespread flooding and landslides as it slowly made its way across the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday evening. Officials in St Vincent and the Grenadines confirmed...
Tropical Storm Matthew forms, moves into eastern Caribbean Sea
September 29, 2016MIAMI, USA -- As expected, Tropical Storm Matthew formed early Wednesday as the system moved through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean, bringing heavy rains and high winds and forcing the closure of government offices and schools in several islands.
Tropical cyclone expected to form in southern Caribbean Tuesday night or Wednesday
September 28, 2016MIAMI, USA -- Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft on Tuesday indicated that a tropical wave located about 250 miles east of Barbados does not yet have a closed surface circulation. However, the system is producing winds to near tropical storm force and...
JetBlue announces new flights to Aruba
August 31, 2016NEW YORK, USA -- JetBlue is launching service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA). Daily flights between South Florida and the popular Caribbean destination take off January 4, 2017. Seats are on sale now.
ABC ferry project struggling, while other Caribbean islands may soon be connected
August 8, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- While various islands in the Caribbean are working hard on their connection with a ferry, the ABC islands ferry project is struggling. The ferry project to connect Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao by sea looked very promising but it appears that it might not crystallize.
Controversial Cayman Islander joins executive of regional football union
July 27, 2016GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CNS) -- The vice president of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA), Bruce Blake, has secured a seat on the executive committee of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) after elections in Miami this weekend. Blake, who has yet to explain fully...
Aruba Airlines celebrates addition of fourth aircraft
July 7, 2016ORANJESTAD, Aruba -- Aruba Airlines recently celebrated the signing of a contract for the expansion of its fleet with the addition of a fourth aircraft, an Airbus A319, to offer customers more options on its South America and North America routes. “The incorporation of this aircraft in...
Dutch government expects no mass influx of Venezuelans into Caribbean islands
July 1, 2016THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch government does not expect any mass exodus of Venezuelans to the Caribbean islands of the kingdom, such as Curacao, as the situation deteriorates sharply in Venezuela. However, Dutch MPs are worried about the consequences of the great political...
Another warning issued that Venezuelans will flee to Caribbean islands
June 21, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- The mayor of Chacao in Venezuela, Ramon Muchacho, this weekend issued another warning in local media of a Venezuelan exodus to neighbouring Caribbean islands and Colombia. This may well be the case, especially for the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire and...
Venezuela refutes blame for food shortage and clarifies recall referendum
June 16, 2016KINGSTOWN, St Vincent -- In two press statements issued by the Venezuelan embassy in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the embassy refuted a report that a Venezuela state governor had blamed Aruba and Curacao for food shortages and also stated what it described as “truths about...
Venezuela state governor blames Aruba and Curacao for food shortages
June 14, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Jose Gregorio Vielma Mora, a former general who is now the governor of the Venezuelan state of Tachira, has accused Curacao and Aruba of contributing to the shortage of food in Venezuela. According to the retired general, tons of illegal products...
Venezuela and Aruba finalise agreement to re-open refinery
June 13, 2016CARACAS, Venezuela -- Authorities from the governments of Aruba and Venezuela, and officials from Petróleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA) and CITGO Aruba, gathered in Caracas on Friday to witness the execution of a commercial agreement between CITGO Aruba and the Aruban government...
Aruba reaches deal to lease and restart idled refinery
May 17, 2016ORANJESTAD, Aruba -- The Citgo Petroleum refining unit of Venezuela’s state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) has reached a deal to lease and restart an idled 235,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Aruba, the government of the Caribbean island said on Friday.
Aruba at heightened state of alert due to political situation in Venezuela
May 14, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- According to a report by the Aruban news site NoticiaCla.com in connection with the current political situation in Venezuela, where protests and civil unrest are a concern, the Aruba Police Force, together with other relevant authorities, has decided to raise...
Aruba and Cuba sign memorandum of understanding for tourism and transportation
May 10, 2016HAVANA, Cuba -- "Last week in Havana, Cuba, the governments of Aruba and Cuba signed a cooperative agreement with a focus on tourism," minister of tourism, transportation, culture and the primary sector for Aruba, Otmar Oduber announced. It has been close to a year since discussions...
Ferry service between the ABC islands becoming a reality
May 10, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- The feasibility study for a ferry service between the ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao – is almost complete and the government can then hold a public tender for interested companies to offer this service. The tickets for the ferry should be affordable...
Complaints still on the rise in Dutch Antilles, says national ombudsman
May 2, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Dutch national ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen again had the chance to assess many official complaints during his latest visit to the Netherlands Antilles, which has now been concluded. All individuals who have a grievance with the government had the chance...
Dutch Caribbean economies too dependent on tourism, say finance committees
April 18, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Curacao, St Maarten and Aruba have to focus on more than just tourism. The economies of these three countries in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom remain vulnerable, because there are not enough other sources of income. This is according to special teams...
Top five Caribbean casino destinations
March 12, 2016There are many international locations around the world that cater to gambling, the most commonly known being Las Vegas. However, there are many other gaming hubs that excite the crowds. One such destination that may surprise many is the Caribbean; known predominately for...
Netherlands foreign minister to discuss ties between Dutch islands and CARICOM
February 29, 2016WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Ties between the Dutch islands and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be discussed at the Kingdom of the Netherlands level, according to a report of the Kingdom delegation activities in late September in New York during the 70th UN General Assembly.
Dutch virologist expects zika epidemic on Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao
February 22, 2016THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao are on the cusp of a zika-epidemic. That is the expectation of Byron Martina, a virologist at the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, Poeter Hofmann reported on Caribisch Netwerk. Martina emphasised cooperation between the...