Caribbean News Now!

January 3, 2017
Prominent regional attorney retained by Antigua PM in defamation case ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has retained prominent regional attorney Anthony Astaphan SC to pursue a claim for defamation against the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) and its public relations officer Damani Tabor. The alleged defamation...

January 2, 2017
Antigua-Barbuda closes 2016 on a high, celebrating 100,000th US visitor arrival ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Antigua and Barbuda ended 2016 on a high note by celebrating the arrival of the 100,000th US visitor in the year for the first time in recorded arrivals history. This milestone is a crowning achievement in a banner year for tourism that included announcing multiple...

December 31, 2016
Antigua-Barbuda PM to sue opposition party for defamation ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has reportedly retained lawyers to sue the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) and its public relations officer Damani Tabor for defamation. The alleged defamation was published in a press release issued...

December 29, 2016
Denials and firing over Antigua-Barbuda bribery allegations ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has fired one low level diplomat and has called for an explanation from another more senior one in the fallout from allegations of bribery that surfaced last week in an Eastern New York District Court filing in which it was suggested...

December 24, 2016
Antigua-Barbuda PM moves swiftly to address allegations in US court ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- The government of Antigua and Barbuda is acting immediately on a report in Thursday’s New York Times in which it is suggested that unnamed persons, claiming to be linked to the government, were involved in corrupt activities related to the Brazilian multinational, Odebrecht SA.

December 17, 2016
UKCIF grant to rehabilitate road network in Antigua-Barbuda BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Antigua and Barbuda is the first country to access major funding from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF). The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a grant of £13.9 million (US$17.36 million) to assist the country...

December 9, 2016
Antigua-Barbuda PM condemns opposition terrorism video ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- On Thursday, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne moved a resolution in Parliament condemning what he described as opposition incitement to assassinate members of parliament in the form of a video circulating on social media that brings terrorism and...

December 6, 2016
Commonwealth offers plan to stave off 'time bomb' of government liabilities LONDON, England -- Governments could be hit by huge unexpected pay-outs if steps are not taken to manage hidden liabilities in unfunded pensions, loan guarantees, disaster relief and other contingencies. This is the stark warning in a recent Commonwealth report, offering countries...

December 3, 2016
UK threatens to cut Commonwealth funding LONDON, England -- Just weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary general, to answer allegations of profligate spending, a new UK government report has warned that the Commonwealth Secretariat...

November 30, 2016
US Supreme Court denies Stanford certiorari petition WASHINGTON, USA -- On Monday, the United States Supreme Court denied the petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Allen Stanford, whose prior District Court conviction and sentence was affirmed by the Fifth Circuit. Stanford's best opportunity to revisit his criminal case has failed.

November 26, 2016
OAS notes low voter turnout for Grenada referendum; Antigua-Barbuda to take different approach ST GEORGE'S, Grenada -- The electoral delegation of the Organization of American States (OAS) observing Thursday's referendum on constitutional reform in Grenada noted that, while preliminary results indicated that none of the proposed reforms were approved, voter participation...

November 22, 2016
Prince Harry begins whirlwind royal tour of Caribbean ST JOHN’S, Antigua (SKNIS) -- Prince Henry (Harry) of Wales touched down to a red carpet welcome on Sunday, November 20, at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua aboard a British Airways commercial flight as he began his 15-day royal visit of several Caribbean countries...

November 19, 2016
OECS and Brazil agree to promote more trade and investment CASTRIES, St Lucia -- The November 14-17 Brazilian-OECS Business and Parliamentary Mission to Saint Lucia and the OECS has ended with several projects identified for follow-up by business interests in Brazil and Saint Lucia – and the rest of the OECS. While there, the Brazilian businesses...

November 18, 2016
Antigua-Barbuda PM calls for immediate intervention on climate change with US president-elect MARRAKECH, Morocco -- Prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne speaking at a high-level meeting of the 22nd Session of the Conference of Parties (COP22) in Marrakech, Morocco, called on all government and special groupings in the United Nations to commence...

November 15, 2016
Setting sail for the RORC Caribbean 600 ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Thirty-four yachts have officially entered the ninth edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 starting from Antigua on Monday 20th February 2017. With almost double the number of entries at this time last year, the race has already attracted a magnificent fleet and is...

November 12, 2016
interCaribbean Airways increases airlift from Antigua to Tortola ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- Turks and Caicos Islands-based passenger carrier interCaribbean Airways will increase service connecting Antigua (ANU) and Tortola (EIS) beginning November 14, 2016.  As part of the winter schedule, the airline will increase connectivity between both islands...

November 11, 2016
Building bridges for better Caribbean business in Trump era CASTRIES, St Lucia -- The Caribbean and Latin America are lapping-up the results of the most controversial US presidential election ever, which served-up what the world had been told was the most tasteless or distasteful candidate as the one Americans liked most.  But long before his surprise...

November 11, 2016
Eastern Caribbean Institute of Tourism works to develop yachting sector CASTRIES, St Lucia -- Many territories in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have intensified efforts to develop their maritime sector, given the enormous economic potential of the expanding luxury yachting sector. At the regional level, the OECS Commission has..

November 10, 2016
IMF staff completes 2016 mission to Antigua-Barbuda ST JOHN’S, Antigua -- An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Meredith Arnold McIntyre, visited Antigua and Barbuda during October 26-November 7 to conduct the 2016 Article IV consultation. At the conclusion of the visit, McIntyre made the following statement...

November 7, 2016
Caribbean countries receive US$8 million to reduce health risks from toxic chemicals PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Eight Caribbean territories are to receive financial assistance totaling US$8 million to combat exposure to toxic chemicals found in household cleaning products, processed foods and even clothing that can severely damage a person’s health.

November 5, 2016
Dominica baroness a regional embarrassment, says Antigua PM LONDON, England -- Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has described reports of profligate misspending and wastage by Commonwealth secretary general, Dominican-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, as an embarrassment to the Caribbean. Browne said that...

November 4, 2016
Commentary: Internet Gaming: The US-Antigua and Barbuda contention For over 12 years, the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have been involved in a contention over an award by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in favour of Antigua and Barbuda over internet gaming. In March 2004, an arbitration panel set up by the WTO...

October 27, 2016
US embassy seeks proposals for cultural preservation fund BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS has issued a call for project proposals for the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) for 2017. Proposals must be submitted by February 2, 2017, for projects to preserve...

October 27, 2016
Prince Harry to visit the Caribbean next month LONDON, England -- As previously announced, Prince Harry will undertake an official visit to the Caribbean, on behalf of the Queen in November and December 2016, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of independence in Antigua and Barbuda, and the 50th anniversary of independence in...

October 26, 2016
Citizenship sales helping to keep Eastern Caribbean economies afloat BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) -- Revenues earned from the sale of citizenship are supporting the economic recovery being experienced in the Eastern Caribbean countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) country report on the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union...

October 24, 2016
IMF deputy managing director to attend Caribbean finance conference in Antigua WASHINGTON, USA -- The deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Zhang Tao, will attend a crucial conference in Antigua on 27 and 28 October on the issues confronting the banking system in the Caribbean. The conference is being hosted by Antigua and...

October 24, 2016
Rule of Law Index ranks Costa Rica, Barbados and Antigua-Barbuda highest in region WASHINGTON, USA -- The latest World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index was published last week and includes 22 countries in the wider Caribbean in its expanded coverage of 113 countries and jurisdictions (from 102 in 2015), relying on more than 100,000 household and expert...

