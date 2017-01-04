Caribbean News Now!

Doubt cast on Trinidad president's explanation of housing allowance

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- Rhoda Bharath, a university lecturer who has made it her mission to get the bottom of a controversial housing allowance granted to Trinidad and Tobago’s president, began 2017 by posting a Facebook Live video updating netizens on the latest developments.

Bahamian sand considered for replenishing eroded Florida beaches

Bahamas

Bahamian sand considered for replenishing eroded Florida beaches NASSAU, Bahamas -- The US is looking at Bahamian sand as a resource to shore-up Florida's eroding coastline, an Associated Press (AP) story revealed. The story explained that the Water Resources Development Act recently authorized the Army Corps of Engineers “to study the potential...

Eight new zika cases reported in Turks and Caicos

Turks & Caicos Islands

Eight new zika cases reported in Turks and Caicos PROVIDENCIALES, TCI -- The ministry of health has reported that eight new cases of the zika virus have been reported in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI), including seven on the island of Grand Turk. These persons were seen during the period of October 14 to December 7.

Commentary: So you got a Grammy nomination? Now what?

Opinion

Commentary: So you got a Grammy nomination? Now what? Now that you have been nominated for a Grammy, and the anxiety and euphoria of being nominated for music’s biggest accolade subsided with the holiday festivities, how do you ensure that you give yourself a fair shot at winning in your category or categories? If you are already sure...

Commentary: A new set of postulates for the American conservative movement

Opinion

Commentary: A new set of postulates for the American conservative movement The advent of the new administration (Trump, on January 20, 2017) will mark the functioning of some principles and beliefs totally different from the ones applied by the previous administrations (Obama’s in particular, but not only). The time has come for a reset of values for the conservative...

Letter: St Vincent's cruise ship numbers are much lower than we think

Letters

Letter: St Vincent's cruise ship numbers are much lower than we think From any perspective, our mainland (St Vincent Island -- SVI) tourism industry is in deep trouble on the eve of the completion of Argyle International Airport (AIA). Visitor levels over the past 15 years have shrunk (see essay numbers 3, 27, and 27 below); the number arriving guests of different...

Letter: More lies and the betrayal of a nation by Lennox Linton

Letters

Letter: More lies and the betrayal of a nation by Lennox Linton Lennox Linton, the Leader of Dominica’s opposition, went on CBS 60 Minutes to demonize the country of Dominica and its citizenship programs. Significantly, Linton never introduced himself as the leader of a political party or the opposition. Nor did he indicate his hostility to the programs...

Poets Corner: Terrorism

Letters

Poets Corner: Terrorism Ministers should be sent to prison For treasonous acts against Belizean citizens After the eleven days strike, government never learned its lesson Attempting to withhold the teachers’ salaries was an act of terrorism Belize has a terrorism act But most Belizeans are ignorant of this fact...

